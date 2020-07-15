TRAVERSE CITY — Most high school lunches are filled with banter and jokes between classmates when they get a second to relax.
Traverse City West graduate Oshyn Carnes’ lunches were no different. Except one fateful day last winter when teammate Zac Tokie informed him he was being summoned to his coaches office to meet with the football coaches from Alma College.
Carnes was told that day he had what it took to play football at the college level and it stuck with him.
Following a senior year anchoring the Titans offensive line at center, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound lineman will be heading to Alma to join the Scots and teammate Odin Soffredine.
Carnes did all he could to get his name and skills on the field in front of college coaches, attending numerous camps to get noticed. Scots assistant coach Scotty Cole noticed something as soon as he saw Carnes.
"When he came down to camp, you could tell he liked it and felt that's where he'd like to be,” Cole said. "He's a hard-working kid, and once he gets his hands on you, watch out."
Carnes also saw interest from Olivet, but fell in love with Alma’s athletic culture and small-school feel. He said Alma is about 80 percent athletes and he likes to be surrounded by people who will enjoy the same activities. When Carnes visited Alma, he was welcomed with open arms by the upperclassmen on the line and said that left an impression on him.
“Those are the people I like to be with because everybody will be in that mindset of working hard,” Carnes said. “Most people there are student-athletes, so we are students first."
His mindset has led him to this point, according to Titans head coach Greg Vaughan.
Vaughan routinely found Carnes on the track running laps in the offseason or in the weight room honing his strength.
“Oshyn is an unbelievable kid who has worked really hard to get that opportunity,” Vaughan said. “He’s a kid that never backed down and is highly coachable. Whatever you asked Oshyn to do, he would do it.”
Carnes said he was interested in joining the Scots program because of their attitude toward who is on their team and what they expect from their players. While his size will translate naturally to the college game, Carnes said the Alma coaching staff was more interested in heart. That is another reason he stuck out to the Scots staff and they saw it on the field, according to Vaughan.
”I think last year proved how big his heart is and how hard he worked to get himself into shape and be a vital part of our offensive line,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said Carnes can use his first years at Alma to develop his game and to become “immovable.” Carnes will have no issue with that with the attitude he brings to his craft.
“Whenever I am working out or running and I feel like I should stop I always think about the guy who I am going to go up against,” Carnes said. “What is he doing right now? I try to go above and beyond what anybody would do.”
Carnes is undecided in his studies and will be exploring options in business this fall. The Scots are scheduled to report to campus on Aug. 10 and Carnes said the first couple of weeks are expected to be solely conditioning because of COVID-19.
