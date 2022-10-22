ELK RAPIDS — There was no one happier on Friday night than the Elks of Elk Rapids.
With two minutes to go in the second half of the district championship at Elk Rapids, the Division 3 No. 9 Elks were watching their season drift away as No. 8 Traverse City Christian had a 1-0 lead. Junior Carson Peterson and Senior Spencer Ball had other plans by scoring a goal a piece to put the Elks up 2-1.
Peterson had a clean look on the left side of the field and made the connection to tie it 1-1, and everyone in the stands went bananas. Others had stunned faces.
“I was trying to reorganize. I’m going, to be honest with you, I wasn’t thinking what’s next,” Plum said of the first goal. “I was thinking, “Oh, we have to reorganize and be ready to go.’
“We just wanted to keep it going, and we knew they were going to be down after we scored, so it wasn’t stopped until the whistle blows to get the momentum at the end.”
With a minute to go, the injured senior pulled through and fired in the go-ahead and game-winning goal to send the Elks to regionals.
“There’s so much emotion going into that, and I think the main thing for me is getting back on the field to finish the game,” Ball said of the emotions after the go-ahead goal. “I was screaming, and I don’t know if you could tell because my voice is hoarse, so that’s all I was thinking.”
Every Elks player on the field ran to the stands after Ball found the back of the net. But with 50 seconds left, Plum was yelling at his players to get back on the field because the game wasn’t over.
As the final seconds ticked down, it seemed unreal for Plum and his coaching staff. While all the players ran back to the stands, Plum fell to the grass with his hands on his face in disbelief. Afterward, he got up and hugged his coaches — who were also in shock — and said with a smile, “We did it.”
“You got to tip your cap to that team because they are a team that capitalizes on mistakes, and they capitalized on the mistake,” Plum said. “And for us to keep our heads up and keep battling, I think that goes into my emotions that we just never gave up, and it was the same thing last year,”
Last season, the Elks faced the Sabres in the district championship and won 2-1 in a shootout. After the game, Elk Rapids players said they are glad it didn’t have to get there.
Throughout the game, Ball was dealing with an ankle injury that could’ve sidelined him the rest of the game. But with a chance to advance to regionals on the line, nothing was going to keep him out.
“I said buddy, you can’t end your career sitting on the bench,” Plum said. “So we put him out there, and you know, good things happen to special players.”
“He didn’t want to risk any longer injuries and issues for me,” Ball said. “So that was pretty much my call on what I wanted to do, and I wanted to play more,”
Nothing came easy for either side Friday. The Elks applied pressure to the Sabres in the first half, but Sabres goalkeeper, Patrick Gallagher, knocked out any ball that was in reach.
“(Gallagher) helped direct the defense and has improved immensely in terms of where he came from four years ago,” Sabres head coach Roy Montney said.
Montney added that Gallagher is one of the best goalies in northern Michigan for what he was able to do throughout the season. There were plenty of chances for the Elks to tack in goals in the first half, but a diving save after save from Gallagher made it impossible for Elk Rapids to get anything going.
As the second half started, it was the same situation for both teams — nothing would go in. Sabres got the first goal with 20 minutes remaining in the second, which sent a bolt of energy to the Sabres fans and players.
“I didn’t say anything to anyone on the field,” Plum said. “I didn’t say anything because we believe in Koa (West), we believe in Ani (Lugin).”
Plum thought the players did well at keeping the ball in front of them and didn’t give up once, despite Gallagher making it tough. Even after the Sabres took the lead, midfielder Jared Barcenas and the defenders did what they could to give the forwards chances.
“Their attack was pretty strong,” Barcenas said. “We held out until the end and got two more goals.”
After the players ran to the stands after the go-ahead goal, Barcenas said he was looking at the clock because there was still less than a minute remaining.
“Once I realize that there wasn’t much time left, all we had to do is hold down the fort,” he said.
After the game, TC Christian players walked off the field in disbelief, but Montney told his team that he was proud of the fight they showed the entire game.
The Elks’ seniors all had goals they wanted to achieve by the time the season ended — winning state. Now that their first phase is complete, they know there is still a lot more work to be done.
The Elks look to keep that goal alive as they take on Freeland at Clare High School in the regional semifinal on Oct. 25.
