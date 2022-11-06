TRAVERSE CITY — The little spots all along her spine and on her brain are invisible on the surface. Those lesions dotting her central nervous system seem minuscule in comparison to the painful havoc they wreak on Cassy McQuaid Stone. Physically, emotionally, mentally.
The last 22 years since her diagnosis have been filled with some of the highest highs and some of the lowest lows as Stone battled through and learned to live with multiple sclerosis. But the now 44-year-old has refused to allow the disease to limit her, to take over her body without a fight.
Saturday was another battle won as Stone competed in and completed her first Iceman Cometh Challenge cycling race since 2011.
“Everything that I’ve done, I’ve thought, ‘I’m doing this now because I’m probably not going to be able to do soon,’” Stone said. “I never wanted to get to that point of sitting still and having the world move around me while being angry that I didn’t do the things I wanted to do while I could still do them.”
Stone is fairly certain that Saturday marked her final Iceman. She is now almost completely blind in her right eye and has lost most of the feeling on the right side of her body as the disease has taken more from her physically year by year.
“Inevitably, that’s what MS is,” Stone said. “You just slowly begin to move differently, but you’re still fighting for those little things to stay the same. It’s a pretty bummer of a deal. I’m being a little aloof, but it really sucks — for lack of a more mature word.”
No holding back
The mother of three who has competed in multiple Bayshore Marathons, the Sleeping Bear Marathon, several Farmland 5Ks, the Frozen Foot, the M-22 Challenge as well as the Mud, Sweat & Beers and Peak2Peak cycling races. Stone was in the midst of training and preparing to compete in a half-Ironman in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic snatched away that opportunity.
So when the opportunity to compete in Iceman came along again, Stone wasn’t going to shy away from that challenge.
“That atmosphere, when you come into that park, that energy there and the energy you get from that feeling of accomplishment is like nothing else,” Stone said. “I’ve been on the other side of barely being able to walk a mile and certain times of my body being angry and festered with inflammation and pain, and I know there will be a day when I cannot do this. I don’t want it to be yet, so I’m going to go ahead and try it.”
Stone and her good friend/personal trainer, Liz Belt, have been working toward Saturday over the previous six years. For the last four, Stone certainly could have entered the Iceman, but her son, Isaac, was usually a shoo-in to compete for Traverse City West in the MHSAA cross country state championships — which nearly always fall on the same day as northern Michigan’s largest bicycle race.
But now that Isaac is off to college at Central Michigan University, Stone didn’t have to choose one or the other — because her son would always win out.
Stone and Belt, who owns and operates Intrepid Cycling Company in Traverse City, began seriously training in March while also working closely with Stone’s physical therapists to build muscle strength and endurance as Stone’s agility continued to worsen.
Belt said that Stone — out of anyone — clearly has an excuse to do nothing but sit on the couch and take in a sedentary lifestyle watching TV. But Stone lives a life with a “no-excuses mantra,” Belt said.
“She’s consistently fatigued and consistently struggling with the lack of feeling in the right side of her body. But she never uses it as an excuse. She continues to push forward,” Belt said. “Doing this is a really big deal for her.”
Stone went off in wave 29 from Kalkaska Airport on Saturday, and Belt was right next to her as they rode to Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City.
“I told her that if she was going to do that, I was going to ride with her — and I never even thought to do it any other way than to ride next to her,” Belt said. “She’s an amazing human and mother and wife, and I couldn’t be more honored to spend 31 miles with her through the woods.”
From trauma to diagnosis
Christmas Eve of 1999 was a pivotal moment for Stone, one that would eventually lead to pinpointing what was happening inside her body.
Stone was in a head-on car crash that night. Soon after, she began experiencing double vision and neuropathy — that tingling and buzzing in her arms and legs that made them feel like they were “asleep.”
Tests and spinal taps and MRIs followed as doctors hunted down the cause, thinking that it was likely Stone was diabetic. Not until the swelling went down in her brain months after the crash did doctors discover the lesions and diagnose Stone with multiple sclerosis at just 22 years old
“I was almost embarrassed,” she said. “How can you live with something that you can really only see on a picture? Those little spots that are all down my spine and on my brain that you can only see on an MRI. What am I allowed to say when I don’t feel well? What are the rules? So I stayed quiet and I stayed small for a really, really long time.”
The “internal chaos” Stone experienced has gotten progressively worse as the disease has taken an even greater toll on her body. But Stone refused to lie down and give free rein to her condition.
“I thought that if I am the toughest and have the strongest armor and the shiniest sword, I can do it. I can do this. I can beat it,” Stone said. “Then I moved more into knowing that I don’t know what will happen next. You have to learn when you don’t have control over something, and you just have to learn to live with it.”
As the 2000s moved into the 2010s, Stone noticed that she was losing more feeling on her right side. The nerve pain became worse, likening it to exposed wires sparking. Stone began to twitch more, and soon she was having difficulty swallowing and speaking.
“It kind of pulls the rug right out from under your life,” she said. “It can kind of just hit whenever.”
Taking action, being active
That unpredictability can be quite wearisome and draining. The not knowing and fear that comes with uncertainty — instead of crippling Stone like her disease was trying to do — it motivated her to do more with the time she was given.
“Living in fear is exhausting. It’s exhausting. It does things to your view of the world,” Stone said. “I don’t want to live with the fear that maybe I can’t do it. I just want to go try it first.”
And try she has. Along with the aforementioned long list of feats of endurance Stone has competed in, she has also gone skydiving and returned to college in her 30s. Dipping her toes in the Iceman pool and getting through two marathons was a much-needed jolt to continue setting bigger goals.
That’s what happens when you’re 22 and told you’ll be in a wheelchair in six months. But those six months have come and gone dozens of times over. The active lifestyle Stone chose helped keep the symptoms of her MS at bay.
“Once you’re labeled with the word ‘disabled,’ I’ve always tried to fight so hard to not be and that I would always sign up for the next thing and set the next goal,” she said. “I just wanted to push as far as I could, because I knew being active was helping me out — physically, emotionally.”
Although the disease has gotten more aggressive in the last 10 years and forced Stone to give up running, she’s found other ways to keep moving forward.
And if she thinks she can do it, Stone is pretty sure she can. It just comes down to trying.
“You can try anything and fail at it. But if you tried it, then at least you know,” Stone said. “That was really important for me as I was feeling less active and my lasts started coming more and more. My last half marathon. My last 5K. My last time doing whatever. Right now, I’m living in the now and celebrating being whatever it is that I am.”
Stone is an inspiration to many, and she has found — as she’s gone through this journey — that honesty and accountability must be keystones in her life. One rule in the Stone household is that if any of her children say something out loud and commit to doing it, they have to do the work and follow through.
Stone said it was vital that as she’s been slowing down over the last 10 years that she was not a “hypocrite about that.”
“I’m an almost-45-year-old, middle-aged mom with a little job that supports what it needs to as my kids grow into adults,” she said. “I get to go to Meijer, balance some checkbooks. There’s not a lot in my life that I get to just say, ‘Here’s what accomplishment looks like.’ So I’m trying to live it to the biggest I can.”
So if Saturday did indeed mark Stone’s final Iceman, she certainly finished in a big fashion. The only question now is what’s next.
“I’ve gotten through 22 years of ups and downs with this, and I’ve gotten to do some really fun stuff — some really cool stuff,” Stone said. “And I’m super proud of it.”
