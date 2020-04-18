BOYNE CITY — Pete Calcaterra isn’t afraid of the cold, rather he enjoys it.
The Boyne City senior kept that in mind when he made the decision to ink his national letter of intent to play basketball at Michigan Tech this week.
Not only does he love the outdoor environment of the north, he fell in love with the atmosphere at Michigan Tech and their gym on game day.
“I went up there for a game and the atmosphere of the game was really something that stood out to me,” Calcaterra said. “It was really community involved and a better atmosphere than anyone else had.”
Calcaterra said that the northern life “fits” him and, after all, he did spend his high school career playing in the ‘Wheelhouse’.
Playing with a live jumbotron and a raucous student section rubbed off on the standout senior and he found the same type of energy in Houghton.
”It was a good sight to see a whole bunch of fans in the stands cheering,“ he said. “The energy level of the basketball itself was really good basketball.”
Even a few weeks ago Calcaterra wasn’t sure he would be playing college basketball. The Michigan Tech coaches were supposed to watch him play during the cancelled MHSAA playoffs but never got a chance to see him play in person before signing him.
”It was a roller coaster, when we found out the season got canceled I was devastated,” Calcaterra said. ”I was devastated I couldn’t finish my high school basketball career but after committing to Michigan Tech I am happy again.”
They were impressed with his game film and, after speaking with Ramblers head coach Nick Redman, found he is just starting to hit his stride.
”He is a late blooming kid that is really just starting to develop and come into his own,” Redman said. “I would expect two years from now that he's going to be a couple inches taller and probably put more weight on. It'll be fun to watch in a couple of years.”
Another factor for Calcaterra was his possible education and no school fit better with his plans to become an engineer.
“What we're gonna miss more than anything is sure he's a great player, but he did things the right way and for me, I think that was the most important thing,” Redman said.
