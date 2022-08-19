TRAVERSE CITY — The Cadillac Vikings went up against some outside competition after practicing against their teammates last week.
Cadillac bussed it to Thirlby Field on Thursday to scrimmage against Traverse City Central and Traverse City St. Francis. Just like St. Francis and Central are going through some changes, so are the Vikings. Cadillac hired head coach Shawn Jackson this offseason, who installed a new spread system the players are adapting to quickly.
“As far as the kids go and their intelligence level and knowing what to do, we’ve picked it up quick,” Jackson said. “It’s the intricacies of everything that you’re trying to do. And I tell them all the time, how you do small things is how you do all things.”
Jackson said there is still room for improvement in the “small things” area.
“Aim small, miss small, and right now, we’re aiming big and missing big,” he said. “We got to just hone in on what we got to do to get better and then go from there.”
The small things include catching passes, getting the routes down and throwing the right completions, Jackson said.
Last season, the Vikings were a run-first offense. But with Jackson at the helm, the offense underwent a drastic change that will have senior quarterback Charlie Howell leading the way.
During the scrimmage, the Vikings didn’t stick with just one quarterback. At one point, the third string was slinging dimes to the receivers.
“When we come to stuff like this, we run two huddles out there so we get a bunch of people ripping the ball,” Shawn said. “We want to get two people better instead of one, so that’s why we did that.
“We have an idea of who our quarterback is and our starters. Today, we just try to get 22 people better instead of 11.”
Right out of the gate, Central and St. Francis had their way with the Vikings’ defense, specifically Central. The Vikings had moments where they couldn’t stop the run against Trojan running back Reed Seabase.
Toward the end of the scrimmage, Central kept running the same play for almost 10 minutes, which resulted in more than five yards a carry for Seabase and others. Despite the Vikings missing tackles and giving up chunk yardage, defensive coordinator Todd Baker still finds positives in what his defense did Thursday.
“I liked our communication,” Baker said. “And I think that’s key for a good defense taking the field. So that is something that we continue to work on. We look at this as another developing block to what we’re trying to do for next week and get after Midland, but the kids are getting better every day at practice.”
While there were things Shawn said the players needed to work on, they were still able to make plays worth building on. One particular play ended with a one-handed catch for a touchdown by wide receiver Gavin Goetz.
Goetz lined up near the sideline with only the defensive back covering him. The corner pressed hard, but the lengthy receiver had to turn his whole body to make the acrobatic catch, eliciting a roar from the Cadillac sidelines.
After the varsity team had its chance to scrimmage against both teams, it was the junior varsity’s turn. The entire team stayed behind to watch their younger Vikings wheel and deal.
Jackson, a Missouri native, is no stranger to cold weather, even the kind that northern Michigan gets.
“We don’t worry about that stuff,” Jackson said when asked if the cold weather has an effect on his offense. “Football is football.”
Cadillac kicks off its season Aug. 26 on the road against Midland at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.