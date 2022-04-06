CADILLAC – Cole Jenema played at far less than 100 percent in the playoffs.
Still, better than most.
Jenema fought through a grade 2 middle foot sprain sustained in the regular-season finale to average 19 points a game in the playoffs, leading Cadillac to the Division 2 quarterfinals.
For his efforts, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Viking earned Second-Team All-State honors from the Associated Press on Wednesday.
Jenema hurt his left ankle in the Vikings’ last regular-season game against Benzie Central, another team that would go on to make a quarterfinal run in Division 3.
“He was like, ‘I heard it pop. It’s broken,’” Cadillac head coach Ryan Benzenberg recalled Jenema saying after the injury.
Jenema re-injured his ankle in the regional final against Escanaba with a minute and a half remaining and the Vikings clinging to a small lead. Forty-five seconds later, he checked himself back in at the scorer’s table.
“He didn’t ask me to go back in,” Benzenberg said. “He just walked by and said, ‘Who am I guarding?’”
Jenema scored 26 against Escanaba, clinching the Vikings’ first regional title since 2015. He added 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in that effort.
“We really came together as a team at the end,” Jenema said.
Jenema is being recruited by multiple schools — including Alma, Aquinas and Spring Arbor — but he hasn’t decided yet. He said a year at a prep school in Florida is also a possibility.
Jenema averaged 20.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 blocks. He averaged about a dunk a game as the Vikings finished 19-6, sharing the Big North Conference title with Traverse City Central and winning district and regional crowns.
He finished his Cadillac career in the top 15 in single-season points and top 12 in career points with 872 in three varsity campaigns.
“In my eight years, he’s the best player I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Benzenberg said. “Not just from a skill standpoint, but taking on leadership. He showed a lot of toughness in the playoffs, and he pushed through that (injury).”
Earning honorable mention honors in D-2 were Gaylord’s Luke Gelow, Kalkaska’s Blaine Barkovich, Boyne City’s Alex Calcaterra and Jack Neer and Kingsley’s Evan Douglass.
Mason Docks may not have been in the conversation to be the state’s Mr. Basketball winner.
But the Williamston senior guard proved he was one of the state’s top talents this winter.
After a year away in Texas, Docks played a key role in a memorable season for Williamston that ended with the program’s first state championship since 1940.
He leads the Michigan Associated Press All-State team in Division 2 as the Player of the Year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals while helping the Hornets to a 27-0 record.
“I really think if he wouldn’t have gone for that year in Houston that he would have been a major factor in Mr. Basketball talk, too,” said Williamston's Tom Lewis, who was voted Coach of the Year. “For us and our program, him coming in and starting from Day One, he was always the hardest worker in the gym. (He) always wanted to guard the toughest guys as a freshman. It didn’t matter who it was. Just both ends of the court, he brings a level of competitiveness that just will be ingrained in our program forever.”
Docks will continue his career at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
He was a first team All-State player as a sophomore before moving to Texas because of his father’s job for his junior season. Docks said his experience at Cypress Ranch competing against the talent in Texas was instrumental for his game.
When given the opportunity to return to Williamston for his final season, Docks couldn’t pass up reuniting with teammates. Docks’ growth during his year away played a part in Williamston shaking off sour endings to his freshman and sophomore seasons and making its state championship hopes become reality.
“That pressure was always there (to win a state title),” Docks said. “That’s why I really grinded all season. I was just really taking it personal. My dad and my parents sending me back — that was a big sacrifice for them. They didn’t have to do that for me. I didn’t want to let them down.
”(The community was) expecting big things from us the whole season. You don’t want to let the people you care about down. You don’t want to let yourself down. I had high expectations the whole season - especially it being my senior year. I didn’t want to go out losing.”
Williamston won 25 of its 27 games by double figures. In the Hornets’ tightest game of the season, Docks had 27 points and made 6 of 8 3-pointers while helping the Hornets to an overtime win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the state title game.
Docks is joined on the All-State first team by Williamston teammate Max Burton, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Jack Karasinski, Kaden Brown and Dural Brooks, Onsted’s Ayden Davis, Ferndale’s Treyvon Lewis, Carrollton’s D.J. Voltz, Parchment’s Tony Williams and Muskegon Orchard View’s Darius Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.