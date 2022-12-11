CADILLAC — What a ride Carissa Musta has taken Cadillac on during the 2022 season.
For the first time in program history, the Vikings’ volleyball team advanced to Division 2 state championship finals in Battle Creek before falling short by three sets against North Branch.
Despite falling just short, everyone on that team deserves to be honored, and that includes Musta.
For her efforts this season, Musta has been awarded the 2022 Record-Eagle Volleyball Player of the Year after a dominating performance in the postseason.
“The improvements that she has made have been outstanding,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “The weekend that she had in the state finals and the way she played on that big stage, it doesn’t surprise me that you guys have given her that honor.”
In 2021, Musta watched her team get eliminated in the state semifinals from home. Musta couldn’t make the trip because of COVID-19. Missing that crushed her. Not being able to help in some capacity was hard for Musta; but after finally getting over the hump, it was an experience Musta said will rank as her favorite memory thus far.
Musta had a team-high 17 kills and nine blocks against Divine Child in the D2 state semifinal win. In the finals, she had a team-high 16 kills and seven blocks. The over 6-foot-tall middle blocker noted this award isn’t just about her and the staggering numbers she racked up, it’s about her teammates.
“I couldn’t have done it without other people,” Musta said. “I don’t want to get the credit for everything.”
Musta ended her junior season with a team-high in kills (505) and blocks (189) as well as earning D2 All-State honors.
After beating Divine Child in five sets, other Vikings gleefully said how exciting it is to have a talented player like Musta on their team. Not only for the height but the ability to get them involved or take over a game. Brines has been coaching for a few decades now and noted she hasn’t had a player like Musta since she first started coaching at Cadillac.
Brines compared Musta to All-American Tracy Kirk — who wasn’t as tall as Musta but was one of the first players Brines coached when she started at Cadillac and was dominant during her time. Kirk eventually went on to win a Division 2 national championship at Grand Valley State in 2005.
Musta’s 189 blocks moved her to fourth all-time in Cadillac history. She is just about 60 blocks away from being the all-time Vikings’ leader in that category.
There was a time when Musta almost quit volleyball. When Musta was in eighth grade, she was debating quitting. Brines showed up at one of her basketball games to talk to her about joining the team.
“I feel like her doing that made me feel wanted,” Musta said. “It was worth it.”
Musta has always been a quiet player on and off the court. In professional sports, some superstars are quiet leaders and can still motivate the team with their play. Musta said she’s always been an introvert, but volleyball has helped her communicate with people — even when she doesn’t want to at times
“I am more comfortable talking to people that I have a relationship with,” Musta said. “In the beginning, I felt like I had to, but now I want to.”
Musta credited her support system for being there throughout the season, saying she couldn’t have put up the numbers without them. Her family has gone to most of her volleyball games since she started playing. In Battle Creek, her family had signs made for her.
“No big head signs though,” said Musta, laughing. “They know I don’t like my picture blown up.”
Sports has brought out a side of Musta throughout her three years playing volleyball that she didn’t think she had. It changed her into the person that has allowed her to express herself to her friends, family, and coaches. With her senior season still in the distance, Musta is excited to continue to play the sport she loves.
DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year — Carissa Musta, Cadillac, Jr.
Musta was a vital part of the Vikings making the Division 2 state championship finals against North Branch. Although Cadillac fell short of the title, Musta and the 2022 Vikings made history as the first team in program history to advance to the championship match. After a stellar regular season, Musta shone brightly in the playoffs. As a junior, Musta led Cadillac in kills with 505 and blocks with 189. She was also named to the D2 All-State team.
Offensive Player of the Year — Morgan Deming, Boyne City, Sr.
Deming capped off her senior year as a legend in Boyne City. She helped the Ramblers reach a 32-11-2 record. She tallied more than 1,000 career kills — 606 kills this season, dominating against Cheboygan and Kingsley by getting 44 kills against Cheboygan — tied 6th in MHSAA history for kills in a single game — and 52 kills against Kingsley — 3rd highest in MHSAA for kills a single game. Deming also racked up five aces, an 85% serve percentage, 319 digs, 82 blocks and 41 assists. She earned Lake Michigan First Team and MIVCA Region 3 Dream Team and Individual All Academics.
Defensive Player of the Year — Fiona Moord, Leland, Jr.
Anytime Moord stepped onto the floor, it was almost guaranteed that she would give the Comets a chance to win. Moord had a team-high 90 blocks and made it a challenge for teams to hit the ball away from her. While Moord wasn’t the only tall one on the court, the help of three others at the front helped Leland dominate the regular season — finishing 39-12 and capturing the Lake Michigan title. Moord ended the season on the MIVCA Division 4 All-State First Team.
Elyse Heffner, Traverse City Central, So.
Heffner helped lead her team to their first title share of the Big North since 2005 while reaching regionals for the first time in program history. Heffner had a team-high in kills (381) and blocks (72). The MIVCA D1 Honorable Mention also had 48 aces and 178 digs.
Rena Smith, Traverse City West, So.
Smith led her team in almost every category. Despite an up-and-down season, the Titans still had players who put on a clinic. Smith had team highs with 48 aces and 225 assists.
Avery Nance, Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Nance did a tremendous job of molding herself as a starter for the Glads this season. She helped the Glads to 30-11-1 record, earning herself MIVCA D3 Third Team All-State and LMC First Team All-Conference for her domination on the court. Nance racked up 79 aces with a serve percentage of 92.2%. She also led the team in digs (444) and assists (115).
Garnet Mullet, Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
Nance wasn’t the only one putting in the work for the Glads. Mullet earned herself LMC First Team All-Conference and MIVCA D3 Honorable Mention for her work on the court. Despite losing to Elk Rapids in the quarterfinals, Mullet was a huge piece to winning 30 games. Mullet finished the season with 371 kills, 368 digs and 105 aces.
Alexis Luce, Leland, Sr.
Luce was another force for the Comets during their historic run. Luce had a team-high 988 assists, 13 kills, 83 aces and 18 blocks. For her performance on the court, she earned herself MIVCA D4 First Team All-State.
Alyssa Colvin, Kalkaska, Jr.
Colvin had a dominating junior season. Earning herself on LMC All-Conference Team for her team-high 319 digs. She had the most hitting attempts (462) and aces (46) while having a 94.4% serve percentage. She was the Blazers’ best spot server.
Lucy Hall, Kalkaska, Jr.
Hall followed Colvin’s suit as being another dominant force for the Blazers. Hall played on the middle or right side, racking up 62 kills, 57 assists, 138 digs, 6 blocks and 382 hitting attempts. She also had the second most aces (25) while having a 93% serve percentage.
Ava Tarsi, Boyne City, Jr.
The junior captain is no stranger to those in the Lake Michigan Conference. Tarsi earned LMC All-Conference First Team and MIVCA Region 3 D2 Team. Tarsi ended the season with 2,000 career assists, 904 assists this season. She also entered the record books for third highest assists in MHSAA history with 68 assists against Kingsley and tied the fourth highest, with 64 assists against Cheboygan. Tarsi led the team in aces (88), had a 92% serving percentage, 112 kills and 222 digs.
Braylyn Rincon, Boyne City, Sr.
Rincon is another Rambler player who earned MIVCA Region 3 D2 Team while having 377 digs, 35 aces and an 87% serve rate. She was a big part of helping the Ramblers reach the district finals for the first time in program history.
Anna Haf, Charlevoix, Jr. The three-year varsity captain was a great asset. She had 631 digs with a 92% serving accuracy, 72 aces and 48 kills. She helped Charlevoix (33-13-7) earn second place in LMC and a trip to regionals before falling short to Elk Rapids. For all that, she earned All-Conference, All-Region and D3 All-State Honorable Mention.
Claire Scholten, Charlevoix, Sr.
Scholten was another captain of the Rayders team who made noise in the LMC. She is a leader on and off the court. Scholten finished her senior season with 1,075 assists, 106 aces, 205 kills, 361 digs and 20 blocks. She earned All-Conference, All-Region, and D3 All-State Honorable Mention.
Carly Bennett, Onekama, Sr.
The three-year varsity starter earned Second Team All-Conference and Northwest Honorable Mention. She racked up 559 assists, 114 digs, 6 blocks, 30 aces, 11 kills and served for 90%. Bennett helped lead her team to a district championship but fell short against eventual D4 state champions, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, in the regional quarterfinals.
Ellen Roggennbeck, Glen Lake, Sr.
The outside hitter played a big role for Glen Lake by racking up 47 kills, 13 assists, 18 aces and 126 digs. Roggennbeck earned Second Team All-Conference, Individual Academic Rewards MICVA and helped her team earn the MIVCA Team Academic Award.
Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids, Sr.
One way to cap off your senior season is to have 2,000 career assists in her two years as a setter. This season, Yocom mustered 852 assists, 361 digs, 26 blocks, 56 kills and 88 aces with a serve percentage of 93%. Yocom capped off her senior season with a trip to the regional finals and earned LMC All-Conference.
Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids, Jr.
Bergquist earned a spot on the LMC All-Conference team for her hard work this season. She led the Elks in kills (239). She also racked up 49 aces and 103 digs.
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, McBain, Sr.
VerBerkmoes helped lead her team to their third straight district win. She had 499 kills, 90 solo blocks, a 92% Serving with 72 aces, and 299 digs.
She was also awarded MIVCA D3 First Team All-State, All-Area Dream Team and All-Region.
Analiese Fredin, McBain, Sr.
Fredin was a dominating setter for the Ramblers. She had a team-high in assists (1068) and in aces (130). She was also awarded D3 1st Team All-State, All-Area Dream Team and All-Region.
Joslyn Seeley, Cadillac, Sr.
Seeley is forever in the Vikings’ history books for her contributions to getting Cadillac their first state finals appearance. Seeley had a dominating senior performance with 403 kills, 57 aces, 36 blocks and 388 digs. She also earned MIVCA D2 Honorable Mention.
Macey McKeever, Cadillac, Sr.
McKeever led the team with 59 aces, most of those were crucial in their advancing through the postseason. She also had 12 blocks and 321 digs, but her presence on the court was huge during their postseason run.
Payton Miller, Frankfort, Jr.
Miller helped the team to their first playoff win since the 2015-16 season. The Panthers defeated Brethren in three sets before being eliminated by Onekama. Miller earned MIVCA D4 Honorable Mention for leading her team in kills (311) and aces (84).
Autumn Wallington, Benzie Central, Sr.
Wallington helped the Huskies win their first playoff game since 2017-18. She’s a three-year starter that has been a huge part of Benzie Central. She had a team-high 554 assists, 97 aces and 155 digs. The senior captian earned Second Team Northwest Conference Honors and All-Region.
Coach of the Year — Emily Wilbert, Traverse City Central
In just her first year at the helm of the Trojans, Wilbert led Traverse City Central to a history-making season. The Trojans earned a share of the Big North Conference championship for the first time in more than 15 years. TC Central also made it all the way to the regional finals — the furthest any Trojan team has ever gone in program history — before getting eliminated by Rockford. Above all else, Wilbert surpassed expectations and made a name for herself in northern Michigan volleyball.
SECOND TEAM
Lily Bridge, Traverse City Central, Sr. — 54 aces, 227 digs.
Marley Richmond, Traverse City Central, So. — 25 kills, 66 aces, 1,034 assists, 231 digs, 15 blocks.
Quinn Yenshaw, Traverse City St Francis, Fr. — 325 kills, 283 digs, 60 aces, 1.92 serve receive.
Audrey Lafaive, Traverse City West, Jr. — Led the Titans in kills (210). Mustered 27 and 109 digs.
Maeve Sweeney, Leland, Sr. — 204 kills, 93 aces, 245 digs, 10 blocks.
Flora Mitchell, Leland, Sr. — 110 kills, 67 aces, 299 digs, 13 blocks.
Cassie Jemena, Cadillac, So. — 341 digs, 38 aces, 93 kills, and team leader on the court.
{p class=”p1”}Linde VanderVlucht, McBain, Sr. — 296 kills, 100 solo blocks, 90% Serving with 46 aces, 322 digs. D3 2nd Team All-State, All-Area Dream Team, and All-Region.
{p class=”p1”}Gwyneth VerBerkmoes, McBain, So. — 304 kills, 32 solo blocks, 87% serving with 28 aces, 297 digs, 2.17 Pass Eff.
Ava Bechler, Benzie Central, Jr. — 3-year varsity starter, First Team All-Northwest Conference, All-Region; 301 kills, 159 digs, 109 aces, 24 assists, 84 blocks.
{p class=”p1”}Michelle Michelin, Kalkaska, Sr. — Lake Michigan Honorable Mention, 6 kills, 11 aces, 176 digs, 7 assists.
{p class=”p1”}Brianna Ager, Boyne City, Jr. — Defensive specialist; 43 aces, 95% serve percentage, 216 Digs, 277 serve receptions.
Brook Williams, Boyne City, Sr. — Middle hitter, Lake Michigan Honorable Mention, 70 kills, 29 aces, 97 digs.
Kylie Rice, Charlevoix, Jr. — 138 kills and 32 blocks, 60 aces, 313 digs, 403 good serve receptions, All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-County, All-Region.
{p class=”p1”}Addison Boop, Charevoix, Jr. — 371 kills, 53 blocks, 91 aces, 107 digs. All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-County, All-Region.
{p class=”p1”}Violet Sumerix, Elk Rapids, Jr. — 205 digs, 9 blocks, 102 kills, 51 aces, 91% serve percentage; LMC Honorable Mention.
{p class=”p1”}Katelynn Wolgamott, Glen Lake, Sr. — 77 kills, 14 assists, 17 aces, 118 digs, Individual Academic Award MICVA.
{p class=”p1”}Alivia Eggleston, Glen Lake, Sr. — 27 kills, 8 assists, 7 aces, 46 digs, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Individual Academic Award MICVA.
{h2 class=”p1”}HONORABLE MENTION{/h2}
{p class=”p1”}Kaylee Schaub, Traverse City West, Jr.; Addy Booher, Traverse City Central; Claire Hurley, Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.; Landry Fouch, Traverse City St. Francis, So.; Paige Ebels, McBain NMC, Sr.; Olive Ryder, Leland, Jr.; Kelsey Allen Leland, Jr.; Lexi DAmour, Grayling (?); Sophie Snyder, East Jordan, (?); Lyndsey Cross, East Jordan. Mattea Ball, Elk Rapids, So.; Liberty Perry, Glen Lake, Sr.
