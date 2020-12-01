TRAVERSE CITY — Macy Brown, the reigning Record-Eagle volleyball Player of the Year, earned selection as captain of the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-region team.
Brown, a senior outside hitter at Cadillac, heads up the Dream Team, along with teammate and setter Renee Brines. They’re joined by Traverse City Central outside hitter Emma Turnquist, Traverse City Christian outside hitter Emma Mirabelli, TC West libero Ally McKenna, West outside hitter Becky Lane, TC St. Francis outside hitter Kaylin Poole and St. Francis setter Hannah Sidorowicz.
MIVCA also selects all-region teams for Division 1-2, Division 3 and Division 4.
Kingsley’s Lexi Sattler and Tori McIntosh lead the Division 1-2 all-region squad, along with TC Central’s Kailey Parks and Natalie Bourdo, Cadillac’s Julia Jezak and TC West’s Leah Allen and Sara Schermerhorn and Grayling’s Ellie Wagner.
The Division 3 all-region team includes Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford and Hailey Helling, TC St. Francis’ Lexi Coger, Lake City’s Emma Baron, McBain’s Emma Schierbeck and Linde VanderVlucht and Roscommon’s Jaydn Bigford and Ashley Chmielewski.
Leland dominated the Division 4 squad with four selections — Sarah Elwell, Tatum Kareck, Mia Osorio and Olivia Lowe. Frankfort’s Sydney Miller, North Bay’s Sophie Stowe and the Onekama tandem of Sophie Wisniski and Kristin Bonecutter round of the team.
Coaches must be a MIVCA member to nominate players.