BATTLE CREEK — Welcome to Battle Creek, Carissa Musta.
In 2020, the Cadillac Vikings were swept in three sets against North Branch in the Division 2 state semifinals, but Musta was unable to join the team because of a COVID-19 trace.
This year, however, Musta helped her team do the unthinkable.
Throw a parade or cancel school on Monday because the Cadillac Vikings are going to state championship finals for the first time in school history after beating Dearborn Divine Child 3-1. But there was nothing easy about advancing — even for Musta.
“I was happy that we were able to turn it around,” Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said. “It seems like this whole postseason, we’ve had to drop the first set before we could wake up a little bit.”
Divine Child came out swinging in the first set of the game. There was nothing that Cadillac could do even though the Vikings were within distance of the Falcons. The Falcons plowed through the entire front line of Cadillac, making it difficult for Musta or anyone at the front to collect the ball or get on a block.
The Falcons would win the first set 25-16, and Brines said she was hoping they could get more than 10 points in the first set because of how well defensively the Falcons were playing.
“I just feel a lot of times I don’t have to tell them anything,” Brines said. “They’re over there talking and being led by these three (Jozz Seeley, Musta and Macey McKeever) saying, ‘OK, come on, you guys.’ I usually don’t have to say a lot because we talk a lot in practice so, they know what they need to do.”
After dropping the first set, the Vikings knew what they needed to do, which was to give Musta space so she could work her magic — and that’s what the Vikings did.
The Falcons took an early 4-3 lead, but the Vikings continued to stay within distance — until things started clicking. Musta continued to block effectively, collecting a team-high nine blocks. Anything she did made things difficult for the Falcons.
Divine Child wouldn’t go away quietly after Cadillac went on a 3-0 run to take an 18-15 lead. The Falcons would later tie it to 20 a piece, but the Vikings’ serves were too much for the Falcons to dig up.
The Vikings continued to use that to their advantage and went on a 5-0 run, eventually winning the second set 25-20.
Although the Vikings would go on to win the third and fourth set — 25-21, 25-13 — they won it in high fashion. Just like they won the second set, they utilized Musta’s height, and the team couldn’t be any more blessed to have a player over 6 feet.
“Oh my gosh, it’s like we don’t say how much we appreciate it,” Seeley said. “But you know, the fact that you can put a ball right on the net and you know Carissa is going to be right there to smash it down.”
Musta also finished the night with a team-high 17 kills. Seeley had a team-high 18 digs. Cassie Jenema had a team-high 32 assists. All of those numbers contributed to winning the final two sets. Jenema had serves that were nearly impossible for the Falcons to dig.
After getting the final point, Cadillac stormed the court with family and friends in the stands screaming as loud as they could. Brines couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear, knowing this was something she’ll remember forever.
Brines has been coaching at Cadillac since 2001 and has never taken the team this far. She noted that everyone talked about Cadillac being in the postseason, but never to the point where they could win the championship.
“For us, it feels good that we can represent a lot of people, and I think because we’ve been here so many times and haven’t been able to play on Saturday, I think everybody embraces that because they know we’ve been here a lot and haven’t been able to do it. But now we’re here to play,” Brines said.
It still hasn’t hit Brines or her players yet that they are playing on Saturday, but know they have a challenge ahead with North Branch — who has the Vikings number in the state playoffs. Over the past three matchups — 2021, 2015 and 2014 — allnhave been wins for North Branch.
Brines kept a scouting report of the Broncos from last season but noted that they’ve certainly improved since last season. She added that so have the Vikings.
The Cadillac community will get a chance to relax in Battle Creek and not have to stress about driving hours downstate.
The quest for the Division 2 championship trophy begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
