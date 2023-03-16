GAYLORD — That old adage that defense wins championships definitely held true when Cadillac went into Gaylord and handled business against Kingsford to take home a Division 2 regional title.
The Vikings simply outplayed, outworked and out-hustled Kingsford on Wednesday, handing the Flivvers one of their worst losses of the season by a 62-40 final and holding them to a season-low in points. Kingsford lost by 24 points to Iron Mountain earlier this season and scored a previous season-low 47 points in a win against Negaunee.
“I was really proud of our kids’ effort, particularly on the defensive end of the floor,” Cadillac head coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Kingsford only had four players score, total. We held their best player (Nic Nora) to nine under his season average. One of their guards didn’t score at all. Our kids were dialed in defensively.”
The Vikings, who finished the regular season ranked 12th in Division 2, are now winners of eight straight games. Kingsford came into Wednesday’s marquee matchup riding eight consecutive wins, but only the Vikings made it out with their streak intact and their hopes for a state championship still alive. The Flivvers (22-3), who finished ranked right behind Cadillac at No. 13, have now gone at least 15 years without a regional title; but they did go undefeated in and win the Great Northern UP Conference this season.
Charlie Howell led the Vikings with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jaden Montague had 17 points with four boards and three dimes. Sophomore Eli Main finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, but it was his defense on Nora that limited the Flivvers’ high scorer to just 15 points. Kyle McGowan chipped in with five points and nine boards.
Benzenberg said this Cadillac squad has hung its hat on its defense all season.
“Offense is fun, but our kids believe and understand that when you get up and guard people and make them uncomfortable, usually good things are going to happen,” he said.
On average, the Vikings have kept their opponent’s offensive output to right around that 40-point mark through 26 games this season as they have know improved to 22-4 with a resume that boasts a Big North Conference championship, a district championship and now a regional championship that secured a berth in the state championship quarterfinals.
“The schedule that we play, playing in the Big North, playing against the Traverse City Centrals and Traverse City Wests and Petoskeys of the world, gets us ready to defend at a different level than the teams we typically play this time of year,” Benzenberg said. “That is a huge thing for us.”
The 22-point win marked the Vikings’ second regional title in a row after they beat Escanaba 54-45 last season before losing to Freeland in the first game of the quarterfinals, 67-47. They hope to make it further this year and secure a trip to the Final Four and Michigan State University’s Breslin Center next week.
“Last year, it had been a while since we’d been to that level, and I think the game and how big it was bothered some of our kids,” Benzenberg said. “I’m hoping the experience we had last year of getting beat up helps us this year. It will be a totally different game.”
Cadillac squares off against Saginaw in the quarters on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. tipoff at Alma High School. The unranked Trojans (20-6), who finished fifth in the loaded Saginaw Valley Conference, defeated Flint Hamady 78-58 to win their regional Wednesday.
“Our four seniors, particularly Teegan Baker and Jaden Montague, are just dialed in and leading us, even when there are valleys in the game,” Benzenberg said. “Our kids look to those two to weather the storm, level us and get us to keep going.”
