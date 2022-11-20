BATTLE CREEK — Whatever the outcome was on Saturday night for the Cadillac Vikings girl’s volleyball, they are automatically Cadillac legends.
As much anticipation built around the Vikings' first crack at state finals, North Branch stole the momentum the Vikings were riding on into Division 2 state finals.
The Broncos defeated the Vikings in three sets to crown themselves Division 2 champions at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek on Saturday.
While getting the runner-up trophy, Cadillac coach Michelle Brines was hyping her team up because they’d never received a runner-up trophy before. After the match, while the defeat was on Brines’s mind, she couldn’t help but be appreciative for being one of two remaining teams in the state playing.
“Nobody expects we’re walking over there playing the number one/two team in the state, said Brines to her players before the match “ You guys just have fun and enjoy each other. You worked hard to be here and let it be a fun experience.”
Despite getting swept in three sets, the first set was as close as a match Cadillac had with the Broncos. After Carissa Musta came to the right side for a kill, the Vikings started went on a 10-0 run to take a 19-9 lead, but the Broncos didn’t flinch.
They were able to catch the Vikings' mistakes and continued to capitalize on them. Broncos mustered an 8-0 run to be down 20-18, but the Vikings kept their distance, but it wouldn’t last long. Cadillac rallied up the score to make it 24-20, but the Broncos didn’t quit.
North Branch would tie it and go ahead 25-24, but after a lengthy back and forth with the Vikings, the Broncos beat the Vikings 31-29. Brines noted that if they had gotten one more point and possibly the set, the game could’ve resulted in a different outcome.
Despite the score, contributions from the entire team were there. Musta’s blocks and kills were alive.
Cassie Jenema was all over the floor, collecting a team-high 30 assists while having four blocks. Makenzie Johns was making contributions with 12 kills. Musta had a team-high 16 kills and seven blocks. Jozzy Seeley finished with six kills and 12 digs.
During Brines’s postgame interview, she couldn’t help but hold her tears back when speaking about the seniors. While the loss isn’t what she wanted, she couldn’t be prouder of the girls being Division 2 runner-up finalists.
“I’m enjoying it right now, I’m just a little emotional, but it needs to be celebrated that you’re second,” she said. “You know what I mean? I’m just proud.”
North Branch coach James Fish jumped in the middle of the interview to let Brines and the reporters know how great of a coach she is. Fish said “He got out coached” but wanted to credit the Vikings on their remarkable journey to the finals.
Fish and Brines would go back and forth for a few seconds on the match, bringing out the joy for volleyball in both of them, knowing they were the only teams left in the playoffs getting a chance to play one last time.
Cadillac had support not just from the community, but the volleyball community. After the match, coaches from the northern Michigan area congratulated the team on their first-ever trip to state finals.
Like in the movie The Goonies, they say ‘legends never die’ and the 2022 Vikings team has cemented themselves in the Vikings history books forever.
