ALMA — The Vikings are one step closer to playing the biggest match on the biggest stage under the brightest lights.
Cadillac came back from down 1-0 to Grand Rapids West Catholic in the Division 2 volleyball quarterfinals at Alma High School on Tuesday and rallied to win the next three to advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years.
“I’m really proud of my kids. They played really well,” Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said. “I’m so happy for this group. They were saying at the beginning of the season that people were asking them if they were going to be any good, and for them to get as far as they’ve gotten and the improvement they made along the way has been so awesome for me to watch.”
The Vikings dropped the first set to the Falcons 25-21, but they responded and took the next set by the same score. The two squads battled it out point for point in the third set, and it would be the Vikings that emerged victorious by a 25-23 final. With some breathing room on the pressure squarely on West Catholic, Cadillac took care of business in the fourth set to win 25-18.
“In that first set, they went on a run and we went on a run. But at the end, we just didn’t make the plays,” Brines said. “But we’ve kind of been there and done that this whole postseason.”
Brines said the Vikings really picked up their defense after the first set loss and were “playing really scrappy.” Brines said their third set win took the wind out of the Falcons’ sails.
“We were able to dictate what was happening in that last set,” she said. “It was our defense and passing that led the way for us. They hit some really good balls, and we were digging them up and covering the blocks. There were some really long rallies, too. We didn’t win all of them, but we won a good share of them.”
The Falcons came into the quarterfinal match having dropped just a single set through their playoff run. Now, their season is over and the Vikings move on to Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek where they will face off against Dearborn Divine Child in the state semis at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“If we play with the effort that we played with tonight and bring that defense and bring that passing and hopefully generate a little more offense, we’ll give ourselves a real shot,” Brines said. “Once you get to Friday, it’s whoever plays their game and doesn’t get too wrapped up in the big lights. It can be a daunting place to play, and you can get too nervous and too uptight and not play well. We just need to settle down and play our game.”
The Vikings have been knocking on the door to the state finals for the last two seasons, and they’re looking to walk through this time around. In 2020, Cadillac fell in the semis to Grand Rapids Christian in straight sets — 21-25, 13-25, 11-25. Last season, the Vikings lost to state runner-up North Branch in the quarterfinals, falling 17-25, 23-25, 21-25.
Brines, who has been the head coach at Cadillac since 2001 and collected more than 900 wins in her 30 years of coaching, has made Cadillac a mainstay in the state finals tournament for more than a decade.
Going back to the 2010 season, Cadillac has won regional championships and made it at least to the quarterfinals 10 times. The only time the Vikings failed to make it to the quarters was in a 2010 loss to East Grand Rapids in the regional final and then back-to-back seasons when Kingsley ended their season in the regional championship match in 2018 and 2019.
Cadillac has now reached the state semifinals four times since 2010 but never made it to the championship match — losing to Grand Rapids South Christian in 2013, to Lake Odessa Lakewood in 2016 and then to Grand Rapids Christian in 2020.
Cadillac got contributions across the board Tuesday night.
Cassie Jenema finished the night with 29 digs, 34 assists and three blocks; Brooke Ellens had 34 digs and five assists; Jozz Seeley had 14 kills, 20 digs, two assists and two blocks; Carissa Musta had 15 kills and six blocks; Makenzie Johns had seven kills and six digs; Macey McKeever had 25 digs and three kills; and Karsyn Kastl had 15 digs.
“The progress that this team has made, they work really well as a unit,” Brines said. “Everybody has to do their job. Yes, we have a couple of players that stand out in the kill column; but as a collective group, they all have to do their job for us to be successful. And that’s been the difference in this year’s group.”
