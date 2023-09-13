TRAVERSE CITY — The hostile crowd Wednesday at Traverse City West wasn’t a factor for Cadillac.
“TC Central yells worse things, but these guys have a bigger crowd,” Cadillac volleyball coach Michelle Brines said. “I told my team if all they can yell is push your socks down, then we’re not giving anything for them to yell about.”
Cadillac (11-2-2, 2-1 Big North) silenced the crowed at the end by defeating the Titans in four sets, 25-12, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18.
In the Titans last two meetings against BNC co-champions, they didn’t win a set, but the young Titans team scraped and clawed their way to winning the third set after keeping it close the entire game.
“We have so much talent,” TC West coach Emily Baumann said. “We get a little nervous when we’re playing, and I think that’s the biggest thing is play to win. Don’t be scared to make a point, just play to win.”
TC West had six sophomores play Wednesday that contributed points throughout the match.
“They are the ones that bring a lot of fire and grit,” Baumann said. “You can see the inexperience to just the nervousness in them.”
The Titans went toe-to-toe with the 2022 Division 2 runner-up, but couldn’t get anything going in the first set.
The Vikings exploded on an 8-0 run in the first set after the Titans splashed three straight points. Cadillac’s Mackenzie Johns, Carissa Musta, Cassie Jenema and Reina McMahon contributed to winning the first set.
TC West stayed the course and continued to attack Musta when possible in hopes she’d block the ball out of bounds, but Cadillac would explode on mini runs to take the first set.
Cadillac burst in the second set to go up as much as 22-16 after Musta, McHahon and Johns made it challenging for TC West to set anything.
The Titans made a run to pull within 24-22, with Abella Gallagher getting a couple of serves her way. Gallagher nailed an ace in Cadillac’s backline to knot it up 24-24.
Cadillac pulled out of the slump to get two straight points to win the set.
The young Titans didn’t go away quietly in the third set.
“We missed the serve on set point in set two, and they went on that run that propelled them into the next set,” Brines said.
Cadillac and TC West traded blows in the third set, with the Titans getting the better end. After a Musta kill tied it 13-13, Cadillac would hold the lead the entire set.
The Titans had multiple players step up in the third set when Brines gave Musta her first rest of the game. Cadillac, throughout the match, had its setters on the right side to make a quick tip over the net, but the Titans picked up on the game plan.
“We talked about going hard and leaving everything on the court,” Baumann said. “We knew Cadillac likes to tip it over. We had a hard time adjusting to it at first.”
Cadillac made a late run to cut the deficit 23-20, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Titan’s momentum.
More blows got thrown in the final set. Cadillac was the last one standing, but the Titans didn’t make it easy.
The Titans were riding the momentum of winning their first set against Cadillac in a long time, but the BNC co-champions turned up their energy.
“We were behind by two points a lot early in the fourth, but I was proud of our composure,” Brines said.
The Titans and Vikings traded leads in the fourth set. TC West led 14-12 after collecting crucial kills, but the Vikings stormed back and regained the lead.
The Vikings stayed in front the entire game to win the fourth set 25-18.
“We just knew we had to have a lot more energy and get our passes there,” Jenema said. “Once we did that, we had some momentum, and then we went off to our start.”
Musta finished with 20 kills, seven blocks and six digs. Jenema had three kills, 11 digs and one block. McMahon finished with two blocks, three kills and nine digs.
Sophomores Ari Bryant and Sophie Clough both led the team with 13 digs. In her first varsity start, junior Chloe Lijewski finished with four digs, one block assist and two assists.
Kaylee Schaub Gallagher led the Titans with 17 assists. Emma Flick led the team with 17 assists.
The Vikings were riding high on a perfect season for the first few weeks of the season before suffering their first loss against BNC co-champions Traverse City Central on Sept 6.
“It was a good thing for us because we did a team culture bonding the next day with all three levels about if you allow certain negative behavior, then you are promoting it,” Brines said.
The Vikings stay put Saturday for the Cadillac Invitational before traveling Tuesday to Gaylord. The Titans travel Tuesday to Petoskey.
