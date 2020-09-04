CADILLAC — Two weeks ago, Cadillac volleyball coach Michelle Brines said, “We’re everybody’s best friend right now.”
Maybe not if the Vikings keep beating up on all those newly-made friends.
When volleyball received the green light in Regions 6 and 8 Aug. 20 — and only in those regions until last Thursday’s Executive Order — Brines said her phone was blowing up with teams looking to travel to Cadillac to play.
The Vikings have hosted event after event in a little more than two weeks since, most in quads, sending teams back home with losses far more often than not.
Cadillac (14-2) did it again Friday, dropping three downstate opponents in straight sets during a home quad meet by beating Fruitport (25-16, 25-14, 25-11), Essexville Garber (25-15, 25-18, 25-16) and Grand Haven (25-17, 29-27, 25-20).
The Vikings were led by Macy Brown (42 kills, 33 digs, 5 aces, 3 blocks), Renee Brines (66 assists, 29 digs, 15 kills, 6 aces, 1 block), Joslyn Seeley (13 digs, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces), Cailey Masserang (17 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces) and Julia Jezak (38 digs, 1 ace).
Cadillac hosts Alpena in Big North Conference play Wednesday. When Cadillac visits Traverse City Central on Sept. 16, it’ll mark just the second road trip this season for the Vikings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.