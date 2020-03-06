CADILLAC – Makenna Bryant knew she had to make the most of the Vikings last trip to the free throw line.
“You better at least hit this one,” Bryant recalled her conscience telling her.
Bryant netted both of her free throws to give Cadillac its largest lead of the game – four points – with six seconds to go. Bryant’s free throws were the last thing No. 7 Cadillac needed to seal a gritty 35-31 win over No. 6 Big Rapids for the Division 2 district title in Cadillac on Friday.
The hot shooting Vikings survived yet another close game with just three 3-pointers to move onto regionals against Standish-Sterling.
“We’ve had to fight these last three. We’ve had to fight all year,” an emotional Cadillac coach Michael McLaurin said with the voice he had left. “I love that about them. I love how hard they fight.”
When the final buzzer sounded, Bryant chased down Molly Anderson as she headed back to the Vikings’ bench and lept on her back in pure joy. The Vikings took home their second district title in a row with back-to-back 20-win seasons.
“They did a great job just staying patient and being calm tonight,” McLaurin said. “Really proud of them for that.”
Every basket was another battle. Rebound after rebound, the two teams’ defenses were too much to allow many points in the first quarter.
Bryant and Anderson continued to attempt their long range shots and Big Rapids would only clean up at the rim one possession after another. The Vikings scored just twice in the first quarter, Bryant with one basket and Emma McTaggert with the other.
The Vikings didn’t make a 3-pointer until Anderson knocked one down three minutes into the second quarter and it was a big one. She tied the game at nine and Olivia Meyer netted another triple to close out the half and put Cadillac up three. Big Rapids’ Kelsie Gorczewicz scored a pair of free throws, but the Vikings still held onto a one-point lead as they headed into the locker room.
To start the third, Rylie Haist reclaimed the lead for Big Rapids with a 3-pointer then Anderson answered with one of her own. The lead changed six times in the second half as the Vikings held onto theirs at the end of the third quarter by one point.
“It’s so stressful, as a player just in the game going up and down and it’s just a roller coaster,” Bryant said. “We just kept thinking next possession, great defense, then right after that make a basket. Just keep doing that and we’ll be fine.”
Bryant made the game tying free throw then Anderson raced to the basket to break the tie with a layup in front of the Vikings own bench. Makayla Knight ran a ball back for a layup with just over a minute to go, her first and only points of the game to extend the Vikings late lead.
The basket lead was enough to move Big Rapids to a half court press and Bryant wasn’t afraid to break it. Bryant reached for the ball as it flew in the air, falling in the hands of Joslin Prince as she collided with Knight at midcourt and came down hard on the court.
The play was ruled an offensive foul, a call Big Rapids coach Jessica Haist was visibly upset with. Haist called a timeout and the Cardinals only got one more opportunity to set up a play the rest of the game. The tying 3-pointer wasn’t open, then the Vikings fouled Holly McKenna to set up a one-and-one with Big Rapids down three.
McKenna made the first shot and missed the second. Bryant came down with the rebounds and she made both her chances at the line to seal the win. Anderson finished as the Vikings leading scorer with 12 points, Olivia Meyer had eight. Bryant had six, all off free throws in the second half.
“Our bench is so contagious, they’re being excited the entire time,” Bryant said.
“They’re happy for us, they’re hyping us up, they’re getting us out there and then the girls on the court are doing their part.”
“I think we’re at the point now where we don’t care who scores,” McLaurin said. “We’re A-OK with everybody getting a little piece of the action, and they all mattered.”
Even one teacher.
A teacher at Cadillac who’s originally from Reed City gave the Vikings student section a closet full of black “Beat BR” t-shirts ahead of the game.
It was the finishing touch on what McLaurin declared the best student section he’s seen all season, rightfully storming the court after the trophy was presented at center court.
Tuesday’s game against Standish-Sterling will be played at Remus Chippewa Hills at 7. Cadillac won last year’s matchup with the Panthers in the district finals 61-39.
