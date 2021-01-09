TRAVERSE CITY — The Final Four banner that hangs in the Cadillac Vikings gym feels just a bit empty to Michelle Brines and her team.
The banner commemorates the Final Four run in 2016, but the Vikings are ready to add some more numbers to the felt.
Mesick hopes to put a banner like the Viking’s up following the resumption of the volleyball postseason quarterfinals Tuesday.
Cadillac and Mesick are preparing to play their first games nearly 60 days. They each have a shot at the state finals in Battle Creek next weekend if they can get past their opponents in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Vikings face off with Birch Run at Alma while the Bulldogs will take on Fowler at Manton.
Both teams were a bit rusty coming into practice this week according to their head coaches. However, it didn’t take long to get into the swing of things.
“The girls were a little rusty but everyday has gotten better,” Mesick head coach Stacy Quiggin said. “They’re looking really good and basically picked up where we left off.”
The Bulldogs (23-2) and in the midst of a season with the best winning percentage in school history and have their first shot at a Final Four. While it is uncharted territory for Mesick, Quiggin feels they have as good a shot as anyone.
The extended time to scout quarterfinals opponents should pay off but Quiggin and Brines each said they have yet to really focus on their opponents in practice. They needed to get back into the swing of things first and Brines said the next few days will be spent game planning.
“Its going to come down to the mental part of the game and who doesnt make the most mistakes,” Brines said. “Neither of us are going to be what we were in November so we just have to keep the flow going and if we have a hiccup, deal with it and move on.”
The Vikings have plenty of firepower with the back-to-back Record-Eagle Player of the Year Macy Brown leading the way. Brines said Birch Run is loaded with seniors so nothing will come easy for the No. 3-ranked Vikings.
“I think at this stage maybe the better team isn’t going to win down the stretch for any of these matches that are happening,” Brines said. “It’s going to be who can deal with the adversity and who can make the least amount of mistakes.”
Quiggin agreed with Brines that it may not be who was the best team back in November who takes the crown, but the one who can bounce back from the long layoff the best.
Play could be sloppy to start the quarterfinals but Brines is confident that it won’t take too long for her Vikings to get back on their feet.
The Bulldogs have a match against a good Fowler team that features good outside hitters, something Quiggin said is easier to prepare for than the offense the Bulldogs run.
“I don’t necessarily think the best team is going to win it all, it’s obviously all about staying healthy,” Quiggin said. “We’ve seen a lot of teams have to forfeit so far so going into this quarterfinal game its all about staying healthy.”
