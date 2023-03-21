CADILLAC — Cadillac hopes the lessons learned from last year will pay off with a trip to East Lansing and the Final Four this season.
The Vikings rolled to a 22-point win against Kingsford last week to capture its second straight regional championship, and the question at the front of everyone’s mind right now is if they can go further than the 2022 squad that saw its season end just one step from the Breslin Center.
Cadillac answers that question — one way or the other — come Tuesday night when the Vikings battle Saginaw in the Division 2 state quarterfinals at Alma High School with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
“Our kids have been through that and the pressure of it and the disappointment of coming up short,” head coach Ryan Benzenberg said of Cadillac’s 67-47 loss to Freeland in the quarters last season. “The experience of going through last year and, frankly, getting beat up pretty bad in the quarterfinal, we bring all of our main players back with the exception of Cole Jenema.”
The Vikings, who are ranked 12th with a 22-4 record, have not played a close game this postseason, averaging a margin of victory of 23 points while scoring 57 points per game through their four contests. They’ve also won eight straight.
“We’ve had a really good season this year, and our top seven players are playing for each other,” Benzenberg said. “They don’t care about individual accolades. They care about the team and the team’s success. When you add everything together, it definitely makes it realistic for us to get there (to the Breslin).”
Cadillac had a long run of making it to the Breslin in the 2010s, starting a streak of three straight appearances in 2013. In 2011 and 2012, the Vikings made it to the quarterfinals but fell short of East Lansing.
Despite that success, none of those teams managed to win it all and bring home a state championship.
Can this team be the one to finally break all the way through? Benzenberg sure hopes so.
“I’ve been around some really good teams, but I will tell you that this team understands that nobody has to do anything crazy,” said Benzenberg, who has been in the Vikings’ program for 12 years. “If we play to the level of our training, winning is a byproduct of that. Winning is a result of doing what we’re supposed to do, and they understand that. If we do X, Y and Z well, most of the time we’re going to have a W next to our name because we train so hard and prep so much.”
Saginaw, which finished the regular season unranked and did not receive any votes in the final Michigan Associated Press poll, sits at 20-6 after dropping their final two games of the regular season to Davison and Flint Carman-Ainsworth in which they allowed 85 and 80 points, respectively. But the Trojans have buckled down on defense in the postseason, allowing just 43 points per game while scoring 64 points per contest
“I knew this was a potential matchup if everything went well,” Benzenberg said. “Obviously, they’re very quick, so the key for us will be to limit transition baskets for them and then also take care of the basketball ourselves.”
Benzenberg believes Saginaw will pressure them with a full-court press and half-court trap to force mistakes.
“If we’re able to handle that pressure, I think we have a really good chance to win the game,” he said. “If we don’t handle the pressure, I think they’ll probably run us out of the gym. But I’m very confident our kids will be able to handle the pressure, make the right play and hopefully make them pay for trapping us.”
If the Vikings can make the Trojans pay, they will find themselves playing at the Breslin in the semifinals on Friday.
“For this group to validate last year’s run would be really cool,” Benzenberg said. “We have a group of seniors — Jaden Montague, Teegan Baker, Davin Brown and Riley Wade — they’ve sacrificed a lot for our basketball program. So to show all of that hard work resulted in something pretty cool would be something pretty special.”
Winning a state championship would be even more special. So is that something Benzenberg allows himself to think about?
“When nobody’s around, I can’t lie and say I don’t think about that. But that’s (stuff) dreams are made of,” he said. “Northern Michigan teams getting down there and getting it done, it’s hard to do in Division 1 and 2. I’m just trying to make sure we take it one day at a time.
“Four teams end their season with a win. To dream about being one of the four to end it with a win, it is a dream. No doubt about that.”
