TRAVERSE CITY — The hot start to the season continues for the Cadillac boys basketball team.
For a split second in the fourth quarter, Traverse City Central gave Cadillac a run for their winning streak on Friday night in front of a hostile TC Central student section. But the Vikings pulled it together and came out victorious, winning 49-38 and extending their streak to 6-0.
“We really worked on keeping (Anthony) Ribel off his (game). He’s a really good player, and we knew he was going to get double digits no matter what we did, but we made him work for his buckets all night long” Cadillac head coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
After the Trojans ended Cadillac’s 13-2 run to start the third, TC Central went on a 4-0 run to end the third quarter to inch themselves closer, but the Vikings quickly made it a 15-point deficit in the fourth after knocking down multiple buckets.
But the Trojans didn’t quit.
With less than two minutes remaining and down 45-34, the Trojans called a timeout after Cadillac was called for a travel. In the huddle, Benzenberg told his boys not to let up and keep playing.
“They hurried us up a little bit, to their credit again. They made us play a little faster than we wanted, and that let them back in it,” Benzenberg said. “Overall we have seniors — Teegan Baker, Jayden Montague, Riley Wade and Devin Brown.
Trojans went full-court press out of the timeout, but Cadillac escaped the press with Jaden Montague open at the end of the court to score his final bucket on the night to push Cadillac ahead 47-34.
Montague finished with a team-high 14 points.
“(Jaden) played great,” Benzenberg said. “In the beginning, he got a little excited and got outside of what we were trying to do, but we sat him down for just a minute, let him get his legs underneath him.”
Ribel was given high praise from coaches and players from Cadillac for his overall performance, not just in this game but throughout his career.
The speedy junior finished with a team-high 20 points. Most of those points came in the first quarter, where he scored nine of the 15 total points.
“He’s a really good player, and we knew he was going to get double digits no matter what we did,” Cadillac’s Gavin Goetz said.
The Vikings’ first basket in the first was a tomahawk dunk from 6-foot-6 junior Charlie Howell that sent a bolt of electricity to the Cadillac bench. But TC Central responded with a 3-pointer to jump in front 3-2.
The Trojans had a lead for most of the first quarter. They were making defensive stops, diving for loose balls, and even had Traverse City Central head coach Ben Fischer amped up when his players made the stops.
As the game progressed, the buckets Ribel made in the first weren’t going in. Cadillac held the Trojans to only two points in the second quarter.
Cadillac’s defense made it challenging for the Trojans to muster any points in the second half, allowing only nine points in the third and six points in the fourth.
“Our goal is single digits,” Benzenberg said. “We want the opponent to have nine or less in each quarter, so we were not happy that they scored 15 in the first quarter.”
Cadillac finished the game with two more players in double figures. Howell finished with 10 points, and Goetz racked up 12.
The season is far from over as the Big North Conference play has just begun for the Trojans.
“Our boys are hungry, we still control our destiny in the Big North, and there are greater goals than that as well,” Fischer said. “So, there’s plenty for us to work for, plenty of season left, and we got a locker room full of hungry guys.”
The Trojans (2-6, 0-1 Big North) look to keep improving as they face Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday before taking on Traverse City West on Tuesday at home.
The Vikings haven’t started 6-0 since the 2019-20 season, when they went 8-0.
Cadillac (6-0, 3-0 Big North) has a chance to add to the win streak at home on Tuesday against a tough Mount Pleasant team.
