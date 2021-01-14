BATTLE CREEK — A trip to Battle Creek imparts a lasting impact on any volleyball player who gets the privilege to participate in the Final Four.
Cadillac senior Macy Brown and junior Renee Brines remember the trip as team managers when they were in middle school. Thursday’s battle in the Division 2 state semifinal against back-to-back defending champion Grand Rapids Christian brought a lot of the same emotions, but this time they were a part of the action.
The Vikings fell in straight sets to the Eagles, 25-21, 25-13, 25-11 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
The trip came months after the Vikings thought they would be finished with the season because of pauses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The memories and experience took no time for the Vikings to look back upon.
“When we came down here the first time we were here for the whole experience as managers and it was fun,” Cadillac junior setter Renee Brines said. “I think it’s just really cool we got the experience it together in Macy’s last year. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
The Vikings (43-6) had a tall task, literally, with the Eagles netminders who each stand over 6-feet tall and have two years of state finals experience. Grand Rapids Christian’s outside hitters Evie Doezma (6’3) and Addie VanderWelde (6’0) along with middle blocker Makenzie Ritsema (6’1) proved to be a brick wall at the net, taking the Vikings’ Brown out of much of the match.
“It’s a lot of work to continue to try and swing through three (people),” said Brown, the Viking’s senior leader. “There were shots open but their blockers were huge, that gets a little tiring.”
The first energy-filled set saw the Vikings able to overcome an early 5-0 deficit to tie the set at 19 all before three unforced errors sent the Eagles on the way to the set win.
“Coming into this match ... we obviously knew we were the underdog,” Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said. “I was super pleased with the first set and the energy. We were right there playing with them and unfortunately we had errors at the wrong time.”
The start was a far cry from what the Vikings produced in Tuesday’s quarterfinal when they dropped the first two sets to Birch Run.
The Vikings knew they were the underdog, but the first set brought some confidence that helped them overcome another early deficit in set two to bring the score within four before the Eagles planted six out of seven points to go up 2-0.
Brines said her team seemed to get tired after several long rallies in the second set didn’t go the Vikings’ way and Eagles head coach Tiffannie Gates said it took that much time to figure out how to take Brown out of the game.
“That was 100% the game plan,” Gates said. “We knew that she (Brown) would get 95% of their sets and the setter (Brines) would get the other 5% to attack. Our game plan was to neutralize her.
“We really didn’t do a very good job of that at the beginning. I think especially in the last set we definitely were able to put up a triple block on her and slow her down, which helped us a lot.”
Brown came into the semifinals with 911 kills on the season. The Eagles held her to 15 kills on 60 attempts Thursday, putting her well below her season hitting percentage.
“They are super solid and have a lot of experience and I wasn’t expecting anything less,” Michelle Brines said of the Eagles. “I am just super impressed with my team. Player for player we were a bit overmatched but not with heart, that is for sure.“
The final set got out of control quickly, with the Eagles jumping to a 7-1 lead before breaking off a 10-point run that ended the match at 25-11.
“We kind of went into it like we were not supposed to win this,” Brown said. “We wanted to try to keep every ball up and do our best to compete with them and when we get our opportunities, take them. We did that in the first set, but the slow starts put us behind.”
Brown totaled 15 kills, seven digs, a block and an ace; Brines had 17 assists, eight digs and two kills; Caliey Masserang produced four kills and a block; Brooke Ellens 13 digs and Angela Mo added eight more for Cadillac.
Dozema led all hitters with 19 kills for GRC, followed by VanderWeide with 18. Lauren Peal dug up 22 balls for the Eagles, putting a lot of pressure on Brown to pick spots around the big triple-block.
“I think this definitely gives us a little more respect for next year,” Renee Brines said. “We do lose Macy, which is a huge part of our team, and a few other seniors, but we will have a lot of experience next year. We have five juniors and some underclassmen that have had plenty of court experience this year. I think we should be ready for what’s to come.”
The Eagles (30-4) will take on Lake Odessa Lakewood for the second consecutive season in the Division 2 state championship Saturday at 4 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.