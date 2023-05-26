CADILLAC — Plenty of coaches have preached to their players that the playoffs mark a new season.
Gaylord swept Cadillac in the season series, and in their last meeting, the Blue Devils won 8-0. The Vikings didn’t let being mercied affect their motivation to upset Gaylord on Thursday in shootouts to advance to the district semifinals.
“We’ve had a hard season, and I was hoping and praying today they would come together and get it done,” said Cadillac head coach Joy Weitzel, the emotions of the win breaking through. “It was an emotional roller coaster, but I am so proud of them.”
Cadillac goalkeeper Jazmin Angell saved back-to-back shots in the shootouts to give her team the win and a chance to go on the road to Mount Pleasant for the district semifinals on Tuesday.
“I knew that we could win, and if I gave it my all, then everyone else would build off me,” Angell said.
Gaylord struck first in the first half with a goal from Mariah Turner with less than 35 seconds remaining. It didn’t take long for Cadillac to get on the board in the second half after scoring on the deflection off the Blue Devils goalkeeper.
“Getting down one goal in the first half, I could feel that it sunk a little bit,” Weitzel said. “I’m glad we picked it up in the second half, and it changed the whole game.”
Cadillac’s Georgette Sake gave her team a 2-1 lead at the 27-minute mark by curving it to the top of the crossbar, giving no room for the goalkeeper to make a save.
“As a striker, you think, ‘I’m going to take this, and I know it’s going to go in,’” Sake said. “I had clear vision and knew exactly where I wanted to place the ball.”
The Blue Devils controlled the entire pace of the game. When Cadillac scored a goal to take the lead, Gaylord still managed the flow of the game.
“We have quality all around the field, including our bench that was ready to come out,” Gaylord head coach Chris Adams said. “Our aim of the game is to be able to control the tempo of the game through passing and movement.”
Gaylord continued to find the passing lanes that led to a bounce-in goal from Claire Gorno to tie it 2-2 at the 25-minute mark. The Blue Devils had a chance to take the lead minutes later, but Angell’s hands didn’t let anything go in.
“She’s an amazing goalie with raw talent,” Weitzel said. “She’s the leader of our team, and the team voted her as a captain this year — and she stepped in that role.”
With two halves of overtime played, no one was close to a goal. The Big North Conference this season has been known to have teams end in a tie. That wasn’t a possibility Thursday.
Because every team in the conference had a game or two end in a tie, Weitzel had the Vikings practice penalty kicks in their past few practices in case they ended up in a shootout.
Cadillac made all four goals, with one goal going top shelf, making it impossible to save.
“The biggest shoutout today is the Cadillac goalkeeper,” Adams said. “We’ve played them twice, and she’s been the goalkeeper for both games and was unbelievable in both games. She deserves all the praises she’s getting.”
The loss was tough for Adams as he said goodbye to six seniors who played a pivotal role in shaping Gaylord’s soccer program. Adams was getting choked up when speaking about what they meant.
“They’re a strong group of girls,” Adams said.
Sake claimed after the game that Angell is one of the best goalkeepers in northern Michigan after her performance on Thursday.
“I’ve played with her since I was 8 years old,” Sake said. “I think she can go far with her talents, and it was amazing to see her save those penalty kicks.”
Cadillac played their final home game at the Rotary Club Fields and will be back at the high school playing on a turf field next season. Many of the players have played on grass their whole life and are ready for the change.
“I’ve played on this field my whole life, and I’m going to miss the grass,” Angell said.
Cadillac’s matchup against Mount Pleasant begins at 6 p.m Tuesday.
