BUCKLEY — Buckley senior Shelby Cade became known for her speed and ball-handling skills on the Bears’ girls basketball team the last three seasons.
Following the uncertainty surrounding the winter sports season because of restrictions by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan High School Athletic Association, Buckley found itself short on athletes for a girls basketball season.
Cade and head coach Dan Harris did all they could to rally together a team, but she had to find her own solution. Cade will need to dig deep into her bag of skills as she makes the crossover to the boys basketball team for her senior season after only six girls were going to play for the Bears this winter.
“It has definitely been a challenge,” Cade said. “I just really wanted to play and I’m going to do whatever it takes to even be on the court because this is my last year to play.
“If that means playing with the boys, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
Mask regulations led to at least three Buckley players opting out for the season and left the lone Bears senior to find another way to see the court this winter. Low numbers combined with very little experience from underclassmen led the Bears to choose to opt out of the 2021 season.
“I started calling parents and some were like ‘I’m sorry but with masks I am not going to allow my daughter to play,’” Harris said. “They played volleyball with them, but running around is a whole different story, especially when we have low numbers and girls have to play for long periods of time.”
Buckley has two juniors who were to join Cade as the only upperclassmen this season. Only four girls showed up for first practice back in November, so conversations started between Harris and Buckley athletic director Heather Cade about the possibility of a season.
The call was made to opt out back in December to allow the rest of the Northwest Conference to fill schedules without thinking the Bears would be a part of the competition. Harris said he’s excited for the future as a larger number of players are waiting in the seventh- and eighth-grade classes right now.
“It’s heartbreaking for me, but our numbers should start to turn next year,” Harris said. “The numbers are going to start swinging up and be in much better shape. I am excited about the future. We just have to get there.“
Cade said she is excited for the challenge playing with the boys’ team produces and what those lessons will teach her about her future.
“I learned just going into practice with them that it’s a whole different culture and everything is really a lot different,” Cade said. “I’ve even played in the upper levels of AAU with girls and that in comparison to playing with the boys is crazy different.”
Buckley boys head coach Jared Milarch said Cade’s transition to his team has been smooth and her skill set fits in well with the team.
Cade, who stands 5-foot-6, said the size, speed and physicality are the hardest things to get used to when making the swap. Cade said she had to learn the “hard way” that her normal style of driving to the basket isn’t going to work the same way as it did on the girls side.
The senior looks to change her game to adapt to playing with bigger people and has focused more time on her jump shot and three pointers.
“It’s about being smart and playing within her skill set,” Milarch said. “We are going to try and utilize her skills and she can help handle the ball.”
Milarch said Cade’s technical skills will give her plenty of court time this season and her ability to ball handle and pass will be utilized at the point.
“I’ve had to change things in my game and just really adapt to boys basketball,” Cade said. ”This is something I never imagined could happen. I’m just going to be thankful for the experiences I have and everything it is going to teach me.”
Cade said she needs to prioritize physicality playing with the boys and is looking forward to the first day of full-contact practice to try out some moves Monday. The Bears open the season Tuesday when they host Forest Area.
“She is small, but one of the toughest human beings you’ll ever meet,” Harris said of Cade. “Her brother Denver was the same way. That family just has more will than many people.”