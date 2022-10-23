TRAVERSE CITY — Detroit Country Day’s baseball field used to be named after Joey Donahue’s grandfather.
Maybe the Yellowjackets should have kept it that way.
Donahue rang up 115 yards of total offense and scored a touchdown Saturday as Division 7 No. 1 St. Francis (9-0) scored on five of seven first-half drives against Division 5 No. 7-ranked Country Day (5-3) in the inaugural meeting of the two storied programs. The Gladiators went on to win 45-20 at Thirlby Field.
Donahue’s day included a powerful 9-yard, third-quarter touchdown run straight up the middle with no detours to give the Gladiators a 42-6 lead and a running clock on a top-10 team for the second consecutive week.
Frank Orlando, Donahue’s maternal grandfather, posted more than 1,500 coaching wins between baseball and girls basketball at Detroit Country Day. He retired from baseball in 2014 with 708 wins and one state championship and from basketball in 2019 with 797 victories and a Michigan-record 13 state championships.
“Growing up, I was always at their basketball games, funny enough,” Donahue said. “It’s funny how stuff like that works out.”
The Yellowjackets named the baseball field after him, but it now has a different name. Donahue said he doesn’t think even his grandfather knows the reason for the change.
“He’s won a lot in his coaching career, and he’s someone I look up to for sports motivation,” Donahue said. “He’s definitely made his mark on that program.”
The win completes St. Francis’ 13th 9-0 regular season in program history and the third time the Gladiators produced back-to-back 9-0 campaigns.
“This one is a little bit sweeter from the standpoint that we really increased our schedule in terms of competition,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said.
Donahue ran for 98 yards on only five carries, added a 17-yard reception and made seven tackles on defense. He broke a 60-yard run in the third quarter, three plays before his touchdown, stiff-arming a defender to the ground along his way.
The Gladiators earned the top seed in districts and regionals and almost certainly host L’Anse (4-5) in the first round of the playoffs. L’Anse is one of seven teams to make the Division 7 playoff field with a losing record, due in part to strength of schedule.
St. Francis dominated the first half against Country Day, which was without its top player. Tailback Gabe Winowich, rated one of the top 200 recruits nationally by 247 Sports, has offers from Division 1 schools such as Maryland and Rutgers.
The Yellowjackets had seven first-half plays (not counting incompletions and penalties) for no gain or negative yardage, while St. Francis produced just one. Country Day was penalized five times, with no flags going against the Gladiators. The Jackets had three punts travel less than 25 yards.
Jack Prichard intercepted two Yellowjacket passes, the first setting up a Nausadis 86-yard touchdown run to make it 28-6 and another that led to Burke Flowers’ 45-yard TD run during which he tight-roped the right sideline and then juked a defender at the 15-yard line.
“Jack’s second interception was absolutely nuts,” St. Francis’ Drew Hardy said. “I saw the ball go over my head and I saw the guy try and catch it and Jack was right there and brought it in. It was awesome.”
Garrett Hathaway caught a 10-yard screen pass for a TD and a 7-0 lead after Ty Martinchek’s extra point on TCSF’s first possession, one set up by a Hardy sack that forced a punt.
Country Day answered with a Chase Dawkins 17-yard TD run, but the Glads blocked the extra point.
The Gladiators struck on their next four drives, including a Hathaway 4-yard run, a John Hagelstein 49-yard juggling catch and run over a defender, Nausadis’ 86-yard run and Flowers’ 45-yard run.
Country Day scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one on a Darryl Carter 69-yard reverse and another with less that a minute to play on a Dawkins 63-yard deep pass to Gabe Zeldes. The Gladiators added a fourth-quarter 23-yard field goal from Martinchek.
Eli Biggar made seven tackles, with five each coming from Hathaway, Hagelstein and Harrison Shepherd and four by Charlie Olivier and Ryan Henning-Neumann. Shepherd also recovered a fumble.
Nausadis ran four times for 97 yards, Flowers put up 43 rush yards, Hathaway 32 and Shepherd 28. Nausadis also threw for 87 yards.
Even with the loss, the Jackets go into the playoffs as a No. 2 seed in Division 5 districts.
