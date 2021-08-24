Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
Decisions, decisions.
I’m the head junior varsity football coach at Benzie Central.
This story is about one of the toughest decisions I have ever made.
It was almost summer of 2020, in the heart of the pandemic. The impact of coronavirus is everywhere. We are anxiously awaiting word when we will be able to begin summer workouts for our football teams and just what the restrictions would be for those workouts.
As a program, we did our part. We kept our distance, masked up and kept everything clean and sanitized. It was an odd situation that we made the best of.
The workouts actually went really well. Numbers were good and spirits high. It was strange though, not being able to give high fives or fist bumps or give hugs out to the kids. The virus definitely impacted our everyday lives.
I knew as the season crept closer I would be faced with a tough decision. I am what you would call high risk for serious complications if I was to contract the virus. I have sleep apnea, high blood pressure and I am overweight.
I agonized about the decision for days. Football is part of me and has been for many years. For me though, coaching is not about the game; it’s about the kids. That’s what made it so tough. I’d known these kids since Pop Warner.
I talked to my family, had several conversations with my wife. Whether you believe COVID-19’s severity or not, I ultimately decided I needed to be safe instead of sorry. The virus came really close to our family a couple of times and I knew several people that had it. I have a 4-year-old son I still need to raise and coach whom I absolutely love and adore.
It was about a week away from the start of the season and I received a call from head varsity coach Jason Katt and we began to talk about the situation. He was aware of how careful I had been throughout summer workouts and knew it was time for a conversation about it.
“Butch, what are your plans for this season?” I had as much emotion wrapped up in that call as when I finally decided I had to put my dog down a few years earlier.
Ultimately, I felt a little empty inside and felt like I had let the team down for taking the year off. I’m a positive person though and knew it wouldn’t keep me down for long. It is not in my nature to stay down.
It began to eat me up a little on the inside, not being around the kids and the game. So, I had to get back in at some level. I started with weekly phone calls with the interim coach filling my shoes. Strategizing and talking about film.
Moved on to standing in the end zone all by myself with a mask as everyone then was wearing them. Eventually moved up to the booth and put the headset on.
Do I regret my decision to take the year off? No way. It came out after a game with an opponent at the JV level that a visiting player had tested positive for COVID. Then, shortly after that we had a player test positive and surges were happening in the numbers throughout the school system.
Eventually, it really hurt our varsity team entering the playoffs. A team that we had faced and beat earlier in the season we now lost to. COVID and contact tracing had taken several starters out of the playoff game.
When I first started writing this, I began this paragraph with, “Now that things are somewhat back to normal in this country and area...” But, now as I finish it, cases are back on the rise and the new variant has proven dangerous.
Whatever the next few months bring, it truly makes me grateful for the opportunity to be in these young people’s lives and how important it is, especially now, to be a positive influence to all involved. It had to be a tough year to go through as a high schooler, both at home and school.
As this year’s high school football season approaches, I begin the year filled with excitement about the year to come. We have a tough schedule ahead of us, but there is no looking back on the year that never was, only forward to the great things ahead.