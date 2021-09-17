TRAVERSE CITY — Colin Blackport matched his jersey number Thursday night.
The Traverse City West senior won his 10th straight game against rival Traverse City Central. The Titans won their first game at the new Trojan Athletic Complex, extending the program’s win streak over Traverse City Central to 10 games in the process.
Blackport, wearing No. 10, scored two goals in Thursday’s 4-1 West win.
“It’s pretty sweet to get the first one here,” said Titans junior midfielder Ian Robertson, who put up a goal and an assist. “Hopefully there’s a lot more. Hopefully, I can be like Colin and just not lose to Central my whole high school career.”
West (5-2-2, 3-0 Big North) won its 10th straight game against Central, with the Trojans’ last win in the series coming Oct. 19, 2017 in a district semifinal 2-0 victory.
Three of West’s goals came off or directly after set pieces. One of Blackport’s goals was on a penalty kick after he was tackled in the box.
Central (7-3-1, 2-1 Big North) moved its leading scorer, forward Everest Noyes, to center defense and packed in the defense — referred to as “parking the bus” — in a 5-4-1 alignment.
“It was a gamble to say, ‘OK, let’s park our bus,’ and let’s see if we can frustrate them,” first-year Central head coach Chris Hale said. “Our strategy going into to this game was it’s the first of what is likely three matches, so this is a test. This is just a chance to see where they are versus where we are.”
Robertson scored the game’s first goal — and his second on varsity — off a Josh Hirschenberger assist 18 minutes in, and Colin Blackport tacked on a free kick goal 16 minutes before halftime.
“So it definitely wasn’t the way we scripted it,” West seventh-year head coach Matt Griesinger said. “It makes sense and they had a good plan. It worked. We had only one goal from the run of play; three of our goals were set pieces. ... It’s a compliment to our boys. Everest is a great player and they’re putting their best guy back there. So they clearly had a plan. We broke through in the 18th minute, which was good. I think too much longer and that would have become a problem. The whole idea of parking the bus is to frustrate frustrate the attackers, so I’m glad we got it within 20.”
Central goalie Colton Warren stymied Hirschenberger twice in the first half’s final six minutes, including taking a shot off his foot with 2:18 remaining. Warren ended the game with five saves.
Hirschenberger gave the Titans a 3-0 lead 5:48 into the second half off a Robertson assist.
Blackport put West up 4-0 with a low left penalty kick goal with 24:05 remaining in the game. Warren lined up off center, daring Blackport to shoot left.
“Three goals on three set pieces, one goal on a really a heck of a shot, one that he turned on and fired,” Hale said. “But outside of that one goal, had this finished 0-1 or 1-2, this would have been as good as a win for us, having lost by five, five and four (last season).”
TC Central freshman Asher Paul scored his first varsity goal with 3:52 remaining, spoiling Trae Collins’ shutout. West hasn’t allowed more than one goal in any game against the Trojans since the 2017 district semifinal. Collins ended the game with one save.
“Wasn’t our best game by any means,” said Blackport, who played through a quad injury sustained early in the game. “Like that last goal (of Central’s) wasn’t our best, but we got some good goals out of it, especially on set pieces, which is nice. Hopefully next game against them is better.”
Hale said parking the bus was one of several strategies to use against West to feel out the Titans before they meet again Oct. 5 at West and likely again in districts like they have for the last four years.
“We had two options,” Hale said. “We have a pretty darn good offensive team. We chose to not play offensively against them, to try to slow down their attack. Our counter attack wasn’t good enough. So two weeks from now we’ll do it differently. And likely, that third game is the one that matters. Of course we want to win the conference of course we want to win every game, but it’s the one can knock you out of the season that matters.”
West returns to action Tuesday at Gaylord, while Central head to Petoskey that same day.
On the day, TC West scored 20 goals. The Titans won the junior varsity game 16-0 after Central opted to forego the goal differential rule and complete the game.
West’s Gradin Osmulski led the way with five goals, while Jackson Cote put up four goals and an assist, Elijah Klee added a hat trick, Aidan Orth assisted on five goals, Nic Church set up four scores and Charlie Licht produced two goals and an assist. Caleb Thomas and Leland Lyon added goals and Kade Nelson and Lucas Michael each logged assists. Trapper Holmes notched the shutout in net.