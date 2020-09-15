TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central head coach Eric Schugars has long had the strategy of putting the ball in his best athletes’ hands on game day.
It’s no question who is the focal point of the Trojans’ roster, it’s just a question if the Traverse City West defense can stop a TCC offense led by Division-1 recruit Josh Burnham at quarterback.
The 6-foot-3 junior will be taking over the offensive duties for the first time when the Trojans meet with the Titans for the “Celebrate Service” game Friday at Thirlby Field.
This is the first time in the rivalry’s 23-year history that the game will be play in week one. The teams don’t have a chance to scout each other or trade game film because the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the first three games and all scrimmages this season.
“We have a new cast of characters,” Schugars said. “We have a lot of weapons we are trying to get the football to. It’s no secret you want to get your athletes the football and that is what we are trying to do on offense.”
Burnham will be keyed in on all season long after reigning in 13 Division-1 scholarship offers before his junior season. He will take over at QB for the first time after taking second team last season behind Peyton Smith. Although he has never thrown a pass in a game, Burnham lined up in wildcat formations for the Trojans in 2019 and was a part of the backfield — showing his talent as a rusher early in his career.
“It’s been something to get used to but it’s been a lot of fun,” Burnham said. “There’s not a greater feeling than knowing I am in control of the offense.”
The junior quarterback will be flanked by Carson Bourdo and Ryan Royston in the backfield, each who competed for the starting quarterback job this summer. The trio will give the Trojans a chance to mix up the offensive attack and throw in some new tricks to start the season.
Luke Linder and Carson Hall are two speedsters on the outside who will add the the Central attack, giving Burnham (and possibly Bourdo and Royston) targets downfield in what is historically a one-score contest. However, Schugars said they know the Titans will also have some new wrinkles with senior quarterback Mason Morrison stepping in for Andy Soma.
“If they can’t scout you from your previous games, there’s always gonna be new stuff and so you have to be prepared for that.” Schugars said. “I’m just excited for our players to get back on the field of play and to do it against your crosstown rival, and to know what these players went through adversity wise, I’m just excited for them.”
Royston said the Trojans energy after hearing of the reinstatement has been “insane” and “intense” but not having the 10,000 screaming fans at Thirlby or the chance to honor patriots and first responders in person will be a tough pill to swallow.
“As a kid you always come here and then you don’t understand the importance of it,” Royston said. “By the time you realize how important it is you’re stuck in a position like me, where you’ll never truly feel it again. It’s just it’s not the same atmosphere.”
Each team has a chance to start the Big North Conference season with a win in week one, and the Trojans hope to set the tone like they did with a 32-0 victory in 2019.
“Usually this is one of the bigger games on our schedule,” Royston said. “We’re gonna come out to set the tone for the rest of the year. It’s a little bit more important this year that we come out with the win.”
