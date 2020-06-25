TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central junior Joshua Burnham might turn out to be the most highly-recruited football player to hail from northern Michigan in some time.
The four-star linebacker has received 12 offers from Division 1 football programs, with his latest coming from Southeastern Conference powerhouse Alabama.
Burnham, who stands 6-foot-3, started getting interest early in his high school days because of his size, but his play on the field last season sparked a long journey on the recruiting trail.
”Josh is one of those special kids who thrives on the physicality of the game," Traverse City Central head coach Eric Schugars said. “And when the Friday night lights come on, he shines and he thrives in that moment.”
Burnham got his first full-ride scholarship offer from Western Michigan University last November and they have continued to fall like dominoes since. After making trips to numerous Big Ten schools like Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Michigan, he received scholarship offers from each of them with his first Big Ten offer coming from Iowa shortly after his November visit.
“It's always been a dream of mine to play college football,” Burnham said. “And now that all of these are coming through and all these coaches have been talking to me, it's just really humbling and I feel blessed."
Schugars said college coaches notice his talent on the field and see an incredible amount of potential with two full years of high school football left for him to play. However, it is the way that he acts off the field that most are interested in according to Schugars.
According to his coach, although Burnham is a highly-touted Division 1 recruit, you would never know it just by meeting him.
”Off the field, he is such a humble kid,” Schugars said. “He’s very unassuming in the hallways and very respectful. He is a humble hungry kid at this time and I think that is what is great about him.”
Schugars said he is a part of all the leadership groups on the team and is very respectful to everyone he encounters — leading to many of his teammates looking up to him.
“When schools look at him they know he’s got two more years of high school and he can only go up from here,” said former teammate and University of Michigan bound quarterback Peyton Smith. “The future that he holds is unlimited. I know he is going to work hard for it.”
Schugars called Burnham a “special breed” and said his toughness is on a different level than his high school competitors.
Burnham has also received offers from Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska and Central Michigan.
"It’s crazy to think about being able to choose anywhere in the country,” Burnham said. “It’s definitely going to make it very tough."
