TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Burnham started Tuesday excited about having a half-day of school and playing powder puff volleyball.
He ended up with a lot more to be excited about.
The Traverse City Central star quarterback and linebacker received three statewide Player of the Year awards Tuesday.
During his weights and conditioning class, the Notre Dame commit received a Twitter notification that he was tagged in a post announcing he'd won the Gatorade Michigan Football Player of the Year.
Later in that same period, he was pulled out of class to receive the 2021 Michigan Anvil Award from State Champs! Sports Network. The Anvil Award goes to the state's top lineman/linebacker.
"I was just in weight class and they came in recording everything, just caught me completely by surprise," Burnham said. "It was crazy."
Trojans' head football coach Eric Schugars told Burnham he had an interview to do after the half-day of school completed at 12:20 p.m., but Burnham thought the Anvil Award presentation he'd done during fourth hour was it, and went to play powder puff volleyball instead. Once located and summoned to the school's conference room near the athletic office, he was presented with the MLive Michigan High School Football Player of the Year in a live stream.
"I had no idea," Burnham said. "It was awesome."
Fifteen people watched the MLive presentation, including Burnham's dad Sean, many Trojan coaches and his favorite teacher.
The honor comes with a massive trophy that he gets to keep until someone else wins it next year. Burnham said he'd take the trophy home for a few days and then have it displayed at TC Central.
The Anvil Award also comes with a large trophy he gets to keep permanently, one he said will reside at home.
"It's definitely half the size, but I didn't realize that there's an actual anvil on it," Burnham said. "So the weight was pretty decent on it."
"I didn't even know that was coming out already, but it was sweet," he continued. "They all caught me by surprise."
Detroit King QB Dante Moore won Mr. Football from State Champs! Sports Network a week ago, but Burnham edged out the junior quarterback in MLive Player of the Year voting, conducted among 63 football coaches and media across the state, who each received one vote. Burnham won by three votes over Moore in the closest vote in the award's history, garnering 21 votes to Moore's 18.
Burnham is also one of six finalists for the national high school Butkus Award, given to the country's best linebacker. He's one of two Notre Dame recruits among the finalists, joining Jaylen Sneed.
The national Maxwell Football Club named him one of 16 semifinalists for National High School Defensive Player of the Year.
Notre Dame has four four-star linebacker recruits in its 2022 class, with Burnham and Sneed (Hilton Head, South Carolina) joined by Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Nolan Ziegler and former USC commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka (Mission Hills, California). The Fighting Irish also signed the nation's top prep linebacker recruit in the country last year in current freshman Prince Kollie (Jonesborough, Tennessee).
Ziegler was also a finalist for the MLive award, voted in by fans across the state at the fifth finalist after Burnham, Moore, Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn Fordson) and Ty Holtz (DeWitt). Holtz received 16 votes, Ziegler five and Gates three.
Burnham is the ninth winner of the MLive award, with Muskegon's Cameron Martinez taking it twice in 2018 and 2019. The first winner in 2013 was Travis Smith of Ithaca, the older brother of former Trojan quarterback Peyton Smith, whom Burnham followed as Central's starting QB two seasons ago.
Burnham threw for 1,515 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior, along with 963 rushing yards and 14 more TDs. On defense, he put up 76 tackles (50 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
After head coach Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to take the Louisiana State University job a week ago, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman — who recruited Burnham — quickly became a candidate.
Notre Dame announced Freeman's hiring as head coach just days after Kelly's sudden departure following a 12-year tenure with the Irish.
"I'm super thankful for coach Freeman to still be there," Burnham said. "I love him as a coach. I can't wait to see what he does for the future of Notre Dame. He's a great coach, but he's an even better guy. Just down to earth. So being able to have that around you is nice to know."
Freeman was on his way to visit Burnham when he received a call from Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick about interviewing for the job and had to turn around and head back to South Bend, Indiana.
Trojans teammate and offensive lineman Keegan Opper said the rest of the team takes some pride every time Burnham receives another honor.
"A team is a team, and it takes 11 guys to win games and do all that," Opper said. "Josh is an amazing player. I'm just happy to think that we might have had a little bit to do with helping him out with winning these awards."