THOMPSONVILLE — Sarah Burnham said her final round of the 27th Michigan Women’s Open was just plain lucky.
That’s hard to believe, as she crushed the Crystal Mountain tournament record and ended her final round 9-under — just one stroke off of the course record — to take home her first Michigan Women’s Open championship and fourth tournament victory since March.
Burnham finished the week 18-under, shooting six shots better than the previous tournament record last reached by Traverse City's Anika Dy last year.
The Maple Grove, Minnesota native and Michigan State University alum retook a one-stroke lead on the 18th green Tuesday with a long eagle putt and turned that momentum into a hot start Wednesday.
After a par on the first hole Wednesday, Burnham hit birdie on No. 2 before nailing the shot of the tournament on No. 3.
Burnham busted out her 7-iron and cupped an eagle shot from 145 yards out on a roll to boost her lead to four shots. No one came close to challenging her the rest of the way as Burnham shot a bogey-free final round and hit seven birdies to go with her eagle.
“I felt like that was a little lucky,” Burnham said of her eagle shot. “Then I had a good amount of a lead at the beginning and I was just able to play comfortable and confident to shoot a great round today.”
Because of coronavirus precautions the participants had to keep their own score on a mobile app, which gave Burnham an added sense of security when she saw she was up seven strokes on second-place Nishtha Madan at the turn.
Burnham said she focused on beating the course for the third time this week and it led to four birdies on the back, growing her lead to 10 strokes by the end of the day.
"My iron game was strong and my wedge game was strong,” Burnham said. “I love the greens, they were running so pure. I love how pure they are up in northern Michigan.”
Madan, who was one stroke down to Burnham to start the day, only added one stroke on a bogey before making the turn. However, Madan was unable to shake some bad shots in the final holes. Madan shot 3-over on the back and 4-over for the day, including bogies or worse on four of the last six holes to fall into ninth place at the end of the contest.
Three golfers worked their way into a tie for second with perennial placer Liz Nagel, Georgia native Emma Jandel and Ohio native Jessica Porvasnik finishing at 8-under.
Nagel won this event in 2018 and finished second behind Dy in the 2019 tournament. This was Nagel’s first event of the season and she and her fellow golfers were just happy to be on the course.
“Especially given the whole state and climate going on right now in the world, we are just all happy to be here playing in a golf tournament,” Nagel said.
Nagel stormed into second place with an eagle on No. 9 and four birdies on the back nine to put her in the big money winners. Nagel called Burnham’s play Wednesday “dynamite” and said Burnham definitely took advantage of the day three course set up to sink seven birdies.
Dy entered the day 1-under but took some lumps early and fell into a tie for 13th after shooting 2-over in the final round. Dy, who won this event last year, was outplayed by several amateurs including Hasting’s Sarah Shipley, who finished 6-under as the lowest amateur. Other local finishers included TC native Hunter Kehoe (+7), Empire native Nichole Cox (+11) and TC natives Emlin Munch (+30) and Katherine Hopkins (+60).
The win is the fifth for Burnham in her short professional career. Burnham has been on the LPGA tour since the summer of 2018 and is looking to use her hot start to the 2020 season as a boost for when the tour returns.
“I am just hoping this will bring me some confidence on tour,” she said.
