ELK RAPIDS — Kids in Elk Rapids High School hallways used to get a whiff of something odd every now and then five or six years ago.
Same with Mr. Potter’s health class. And Mr. Bauer’s computer room.
The culprit? Adam Trautman, eating his way toward an NFL future.
“You’d smell something and look around and Adam is going to town on hamburgers,” former Elk Rapids teammate Rob Wolfington said. “The dude ate more hamburgers than I’ve had in my life.”
Classrooms all around Elk Rapids High School experienced the phenomenon.
Trautman carried around plastic bags full of hamburger pieces, snacking nearly constantly on the seasoned meat to bulk up for football.
“Either baggies or Tupperware containers,” former Elks teammate Dillon Thompson said. “He was all about bulking up. Nothing was going to stop him. By the end of it, I was like, ‘Dude, you can’t even like those anymore.’”
Wolfington, Thompson and Trautman all played football at Elk Rapids during the same 2012-15 timeframe. Thompson blocked for Trautman, and Wolfington caught passes from him.
It took awhile for the burger treats to become no big deal in classrooms and hallways all over ERHS, but they were a big deal to Trautman, who years later is looking at an almost certain NFL career as a tight end.
Most draft experts have the Elk Rapids graduate pegged as one of the top ends off the board, perhaps as high as the second round in the April 23-25 NFL Draft.
Burger time paid off.
ROD’S BURGERS
Between his junior and senior seasons at Elk Rapids, Trautman decided to make eating better and more — a lot more — a priority.
Trautman’s father, Rod, grilled up pounds and pounds a burger each weekend, loading up the fridge and freezer so Adam had a steady supply to take wherever he went.
Rod emptied the house of foods that weren’t good for his three football-playing sons, Andrew, Adam and Alec. The home had a freezer full of meat, plus another ice chest in the garage.
Breakfast usually consisted of six eggs, a bagel, some sort of meat and a protein shake. He’d eat a large lunch at school and another protein shake in the afternoon. Each night brought two dinners, one after practice and another before bed, often pasta.
The Elk Rapids team would grill burgers after preseason workouts. Trautman would eat four or six ... then go home for dinner.
Adam weighed 176 pounds at 6-foot-5 at the end of his junior year. Less than eight months later, he’d bulked up to 215 — and didn’t lose any speed. Actually, he emerged faster.
At the University of Dayton, the 23-year-old tight end played at 257 pounds.
“If he’s still eating hamburger, hopefully he lets that go so he’s not obese in his old age,” former Elk Rapids football coach Ed Schindler chuckled.
FLYING UP THE BOARD
Dayton isn’t the first place you expect a high NFL draft pick to come from.
“People are like, ‘Really, Dayton?’” Trautman said. “It puts a chip on your shoulder.”
Or a side of beef. It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to see Trautman pulling a Rocky and working out by punching a frozen side of beef to tenderize it, then consuming it over the next couple weeks — one baggie at a time.
Schindler noted how focused his former quarterback was early in his high school. Unlike many prep football players, Trautman didn’t just have his eyes on a starting gig. He was already looking at the NFL.
Trautman received a good deal of recruiting interest out of Elk Rapids, especially from Ivy League schools and also visited Wisconsin and Northwestern among about 30 schools interested in his talents.
The problem was most schools were not recruiting him as a quarterback. Big schools offered walk-on opportunities, but not at QB. Dayton was the only Division 1 school that wanted him at QB. So Trautman committed there. His younger brother Alec would follow him there and play linebacker for the Flyers.
Trautman consistently progressed at Dayton after moving to tight end early on.
Playing quarterback in high school made the transition to tight end a relatively easy one. Trautman said his QB background shows him how to read the defense, including the tilt of the safeties.
“It slows the game down to so much,” he said, “and that made the transition easy.”
He won Dayton’s Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year during his redshirt season in 2015. The next year, he played tight end, wide receiver and quarterback in the wildcat formation.
His sophomore and junior seasons produced 84 catches for 1,141 yards and 14 touchdowns, landing him firmly on the NFL radar.
He followed that up with 70 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, earning first-team FCS All-American from the Associated Press and Pioneer League Offensive Player of the Year. Trautman’s average of 2.71 yards per route run is the third-highest among all NCAA tight ends since 2014.
Now, he’s in position to be the first Flyer drafted since offensive tackle Bill Westbeld went in the 11th round by the Seattle Seahawks in 1977.
The highest player ever drafted out of Dayton goes to running back Gary Kosins, taken 77th overall by the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The Flyers’ most famous alum remains current Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
DRAFTY IN HERE
Draft hype surrounding Trautman started in the spring of 2019.
Two scouts — from the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts — came to a Flyers practice to check his measurements. Trautman said he ran well.
Six NFL teams came to Dayton’s first fall practice.
“That’s when I thought, ‘This is real,’” Trautman said.
All 32 NFL teams eventually sent a scout to Dayton’s practices at one time or another. That says something for a program that hadn’t had a player drafted since 1977.
ESPN already has Trautman ranked as the top rookie tight end for fantasy football purposes, three spots below Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the composite rookie rankings.
Some of the draft’s other top tight ends include Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, Washington’s Hunter Bryant, LSU’s Thaddeus Moss, Stanford’s Colby Parkinson and Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, although Trautman is ranked in the top three in most pre-draft tight end rankings.
Walterfootball.com puts Trautman atop their tight end list. He’s second on rankings by Sports Illustrated, CBS, NBC Sports and Rotoworld. Third by Drafttek and Pro Football Focus. Athlon ranks him fifth and USA Today eighth.
“From our freshman year, I knew he was going to make it to the NFL,” Thompson said. “He had this mindset that nothing was going to stop him.”
Trautman’s ability to block in addition to catch the ball has him moving up the draft boards. He displayed that prowess at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert, a Traverse City St. Francis graduate and another tight end draft hopeful, watched Trautman’s combine performance in Indianapolis.
“Adam was legit the only tight end who blocked the sled correctly,” Seybert said. “It was hilarious.”
Trautman placed among the leaders at his position in the broad jump (9-foot-6), vertical jump (34.5 inches), 20-yard shuttle (4.27) and 40-yard dash (4.80 seconds), and posted the best three-cone drill of any tight end.
BOWL FULL
Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Alabama-based Senior Bowl, personally came to a Dayton practice in early November to deliver the invitation.
Nagy did that for just two invitees — Trautman and Lenoir-Ryne defensive back Kyle Duggan.
Growing up a Houston Texans fan — the family lived in Houston until Adam was 11 — Trautman had to adjust to being coached at the Senior Bowl by the Detroit Lions staff, including head coach Matt Patricia.
“The amount of energy that staff brings and how fast practices and the meetings were was amazing,” Trautman said. “Everybody in the room said, ‘Wow, I could envision myself being in this organization.’”
The Senior Bowl featured 110 of the nation’s top senior college players. Five didn’t hail from FBS schools. Trautman was one of those five, joined by two other FCS players and one each from Division II and III.
The kid from Up North wore No. 84 for the North team in the Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl bustles with activity. Walking through the hotel lobby usually means an NFL team staffer grabs you for a talk.
The week gets crammed with practices, psychological testing, a physical, speaking to a financial adviser, a parade, public service appearances (Trautman visited a local elementary school), and ultimately the game itself.
Trautman caught two passes for 10 yards in the Senior Bowl, tied for second on the team behind Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis’ four in the North’s 34-17 victory.
Players pack into a hotel dining room for interviews at the event’s pregame media day. The podiums at the edges are reserved for the stars for media to crowd around. The rest of the players sit at tables in the middle.
Just before it started, Trautman learned he had to occupy one of the podiums.
“I wasn’t expecting that, honestly,” Trautman said. “One of the media ladies grabbed me by the elbow and said, ‘You have to come answer questions,’ and I was like, ‘Really?’”
During Senior Bowl practices, one player from Ohio State University didn’t even know Dayton had a football team. Ohio State and Dayton are only 72 miles away from each other.
“I think people will know we have a football team soon,” Trautman said.
NO DAYS OFF
Being one of Trautman’s friends in high school wasn’t a typical experience.
Trautman put his football training and preparation above everything.
“He’s the kind of guy that if you asked if he wanted to hang out, he’d say, ‘I can’t. I have to work out.’” Wolfington said.
When friends had sleepovers, Trautman was gone by 10 p.m. to return home for a meal and sleep.
Friendship was built more on working out together than hanging out. Wolfington said whenever the two are back in Elk Rapids at the same time, they work out together. Thompson, Wolfington and Trautman went to football camps together.
“Growing up with him, I know how he is,” Thompson said. “He’s very dedicated to his goal and he sees things through.”
Wolfington played wide receiver for four years at Baldwin Wallace University near Cleveland, a three-hour drive from Dayton. The Yellow Jackets used the Cleveland Browns facilities.
Wolfington said he plans to buy a custom Trautman jersey from whatever team selects him and get it autographed.
That team will become his new favorite NFL team, replacing his current choice, the Browns.
“It’s one of the best things to see his success,” Wolfington said. “I remember him in high school thinking about wanting to do big things. He’s easily one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever known.”
ELK BITES
Former Elk Rapids receiver John Boyles was an eighth-grader during Trautman’s senior campaign. Boyles learned from Trautman’s burger trick, bulking up from 5-foot-9, 125 pounds in eighth grade to 6-foot and 180 pounds as a freshman.
“I’d go to class with hamburger bites,” Boyles said. “My lunch was three times as big as everyone else’s.”
Boyles played linebacker later for a prep school in Virginia at 225 pounds and recently accepted a scholarship to Division 1 Wofford College.
“It’s kind of crazy seeing him five years ago and then at the NFL combine,” said Elks linebacker Devon Pitawanakwat, who is going to Columbia to play football. “It’s huge to have a guy like that to look up to.”
Even without the NFL fanfare about to come his way, Trautman is well-known in Elks football lore. He re-wrote the record books in two seasons as a starting quarterback.
“He’s a phenomenal human being,” Schindler said. “He’s a great leader, a great mentor for the kids and a great representative of the program.”
Elk Rapids changed offenses between his junior and senior seasons, moving from a split-back veer to a spread to keep the ball in Trautman’s hands more often.
He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his two years starting at quarterback. Even as a sophomore junior varsity quarterback, when he was tall, thin and not nearly as fast, Trautman wasn’t afraid of contact.
“We needed him at quarterback because he was going to touch the ball every play,” said Schindler, who recorded the NFL Combine while on vacation to be able to watch Trautman’s performance.
Trautman ran the ball about half the time, yet still managed to break the Elks’ single-season record for passing yards (a mark later broken by current Elk Rapids signal-caller Gordie LaFontaine), as well as the school’s all-purpose yardage record.
“That’s a huge thing for me,” Trautman said. “Never forget where you came from.”
