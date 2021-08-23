TRAVERSE CITY — A lot of things were taken away from students and athletic communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but many of them came out of it to upgraded facilities and plans for future changes.
New fields, grandstands, stadium lights, locker rooms and more have popped up across northern Michigan to the delight of anyone who will have a chance to use them.
Some schools started and finished projects during the pandemic and others broke ground on facilities that will host thousands of sporting events in the future. Others have grandiose plans that may reshape the landscape of sports for many in northern Michigan.
TC CENTRAL
The Trojans’ athletic program is one of the largest beneficiaries of changes to facilities. TC Central has been patiently waiting for the facilities at the new Coast Guard Sports Complex to open after more than a year without a home soccer field.
The new complex adds two new turf soccer fields, two baseball fields and two softball fields on Airport Access Road — replacing the current baseball field behind the high school and softball field at Thirlby. The expanded area at CGSC has been built to include a building for home and visiting locker rooms, team storage, bathrooms and concessions.
The additions include stadium lighting for all varsity fields, allowing teams to play night games. The complex also has officials’ locker rooms, press boxes and new seating for fans and students.
TC Central senior soccer player Everest Noyse said he is excited for teams to have their own home field again after playing last season at the TBAYS soccer fields.
“All the guys are thrilled to be there, it’ll be such a good time, especially being the first team on it,” Noyse said.
The addition of extensive grandstands that can house a student section will bring back a missed component of the game that saw reduced crowds in 2020.
“The whole high school experience is a lot more fun when you got a couple hundred people out there watching,” Noyse said. “We’re just so excited to have people out at the new complex. We are super grateful to the district and the school.”
New scoreboards and dugouts line each of the newly adorned fields that will open for games this fall.
Paul Thwing, Director of Capital Projects and Planning for Traverse City Area Public Schools, said the project’s final price tag was in the range of $8 million.
It’s the latest finished project in TCAPS facilities after voters gave the green light to a $107 million capital bond proposal in the August 2018 primary election after defeats in 2012 and 2013.
Proposals and planning have been in place for several years after the district acquired a warehouse once used by the U.S. Navy. The warehouse was eventually demolished, though Thwing said at one point the district considered renovating it into an indoor practice facility with batting cages.
“For Central High School it is really important because everything they have is so disjointed,” Thwing said. “They have got a softball field at Thirlby, they have got a baseball field at the high school, their soccer fields have always been out there (at CGAC). This kind of brings them all together in one place.”
Thwing said renovations are on deck for the athletic complex at West in the future. Millions of the bond are earmarked to improving athletic facilities for both Central High School and West Senior High.
GLEN LAKE
Glen Lake opened its new soccer and softball buildings to its athletes for the 2021 spring season. The two-building complex added much needed home and away locker rooms for both the Lakers’ soccer and softball programs.
The new buildings include two officials’ locker rooms, an athletic training room, new public bathrooms, four locker rooms and covered areas with seating to assist with shade and rainy days.
“The best is when you see the students taking ownership in a space they call their own and they are really proud of it,” said Glen Lake interim Superintendent Mark Mattson. “That’s the ultimate reason why we do that so we can provide the best experience for them.
“We want to have that wow factor that will give that experience for kids no matter if it’s an event or a facility and just do things the best that we can possibly do for people.”
Mattson said the Lakers’ athletes have embraced the new buildings as their own, decorating the inside and making it feel like home.
“Seeing that those kids appreciate their space and that they take care of and kind of make it their own their locker space and stuff is really cool,” Mattson said.
Glen Lake’s softball program had been without a locker room “forever”, according to Mattson, and the new athletic training room made in-game medical attention much more convenient. Glen Lake used to have to make injured students make the trip from the back of its campus to the trainer’s room inside the high school, the new building eliminated that.
“The buildings themselves also get so many compliments from our own community, but also our guests that come in,” Mattson said. “It’s just kind of a wow factor and that space out there just desperately needed it.”
BENZIE CENTRAL
The Benzie Central running program started raising money for its own building near the track a few years ago and its dream is finally being realized.
The team raised nearly $30,000 to help complete the building that will house its track equipment such as hurdles, poles and mats — all of which have been stored in various spots across Benzie’s school for years.
The new structure, that should be completed in the coming weeks, has been in plans for years and will be the new spot for meetings and activities in the cross country and track programs.
The district has other plans for the rest of the Benzie campus as it intends to break ground on a new elementary school and a host of new athletic changes in the spring of 2022.
Head track and cross country coach Asa Kelly said the district plans to make new baseball and softball fields, changing the gym, adding a new fitness center indoors and new locker rooms to boot.
“It’s gonna be quite a bit of chaos for maybe a couple years over here,” Kelly said. “Because we’re using the plane while we’re building it at the same time.”
The largest hurdle for Kelly will be the good chance he will have to change the famed Benzie cross country course that so many around the state love.
The new elementary school will add parking lots and paved roads around the school, which will almost undoubtedly cut into the current course.
“It’s essentially like a blank canvas, I can make my course however I want to make it, but I don’t want to make it dramatically different than what I already have,” Kelly said. ”I want to keep as much of it intact as possible. Only changing as I have to change. So my hope is, my hope in my heart, is that at most change like 20% of it.”
TCBAA
The past several years the Traverse City Bulldogs Athletic Association has grown and so have the facilities they offer their homeschool families.
The association broke ground on its athletic complex two years ago and has since completed two full-size soccer fields, a little league-sized baseball field, a fast pitch softball field, sand volleyball courts and storage buildings off of South Garfield Road.
Board President Gregg Kupert said the board met recently regarding more upgrades and has plans for more extensive facilities in the future.
The Bulldogs service more than 40 families and 150 students from six counties in its athletic programs and has varsity programs in basketball and soccer.
Kupert said the site on Garfield has the space and they plan to eventually construct their own gymnasium on site, but that is “years” away.
The new land was acquired thanks to a donation from Dan Heaton, which was sold to start a new on the grounds two years ago.
“We’ve got feeder groups growing right now and that is a work in progress,” Kupert said. “But that means we are growing.”