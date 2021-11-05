LELAND — The momentum from the regular season carried over into the playoffs for Traverse Ci…

DIVISION 2

TC Central vs. Bay City Western

RECORDS: Traverse City Central (9-1, No. 3); Bay City Western (8-2, No. 10)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Thirlby Field

SERIES: Trojans lead the Bay City Western 8-3

LAST MEETING: Central shut out Western 44-0 in Week One of the 2018 season.

LAST PLAYOFF MEETING: Trojans won a nailbiter 48-47 in the 2012 district semifinals.

RADIO/ONLINE: AM-580; nfhsnetwork.com

BACKGROUND: The Trojans are coming off a convincing 49-7 win against Saginaw Heritage last Friday. Bay City Western played down to the wire in its district semi to pull off a 25-23 win over Midland Dow on a 35-yard field goal through the rain with eight seconds left. Although history has no bearing on the outcome Friday, the Trojans have recent success over Western, winning five in a row after losing 26-13 in the 2008 district semis. The Trojans pitched shutouts against Western to open the 2017, 2017 and 2018 seasons. Central made a long run to state championship semis last season, the most postseason success the program has seen since the 1988 championship season. The Trojans are winners of nine straight and have the momentum of a bullet train thanks to stellar play from Josh Burnham, Reed Seabase, Carson Bourdo, Josh Klug and Dante Williams. Western has two playoff wins in the last two seasons. Western has not won a district since 2005.

BRACKET BITS: Caledonia (9-1, No. 4) or Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2, No. 6) await the winner of Central and Western. A state semis rematch between Central and Mona Shores is possible. Mona Shores ended Central's season 43-30 last year.