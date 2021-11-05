TRAVERSE CITY — Two-hundred and eight cups.
That’s how much of a dent the Traverse City Central starting offensive line put in Asian Buffet’s ice cream inventory.
Also, a bit of a dent in quarterback Josh Burnham’s wallet.
Burnham took his blockers out for dinner just before the season started. The bill came in at over $100, which the Notre Dame-bound Burnham had to charge.
“Good thing our quarterback loves us,” 245-pound right tackle Kadyn Warner said.
Each also had two plates of food from the Traverse City buffet-style restaurant before attacking the ice cream line.
“Yeah, you gotta warm up,” 275-pound left tackle Keegan Opper said.
Workers at the restaurant stacked the cups up and took pictures of the linemen after the chilly feast.
“They ran out of chocolate and vanilla,” 230-pound right guard Gavin Graczyk said. “So all that was left at the end was strawberry.”
Central’s offensive line — all seniors who have mostly played together for three years — leads the Trojans into a battle Friday with Bay City Western —a physical team in its own right — in a preview of future Saginaw Valley League matchups when Central leaves the Big North Conference along with TC West for the SVL next year.
The five — Opper and Warner at the tackles, Davis Hurley (6-0, 260) at center and Graczyk and Brett Weaver (6-6, 245) manning the guard spots — pack a combined 1,255 pounds of beef for opposing defenses to try to maneuver around.
Most haven’t fared well in that job. The Trojans (9-1) average 8.3 yards per rush this season and 10.2 per pass attempt.
“Coach always says, ‘Faith, family, football,’” Weaver said. “I’d add food — put an extra ‘F’ on the end of that. We all love food. It’s maybe the most important thing to me.”
Central’s first contest against a future league-mate saw the No. 3-ranked Trojans dominate Saginaw Heritage 49-7 last week. Now it’s No. 10 Bay City Western’s turn, after beating Midland Dow 25-23 in a district consisting entirely of future Saginaw Valley League teams.
Western lost to Dow 45-44 in the regular season. Bay City blew a 44-16 fourth-quarter lead in that game, as Dow recovered three onside kicks.
Western’s 130-pound sophomore kicker Eli Meylan — just added to the playoff roster — kicked a 35-yard field goal with eight seconds left for last week’s win, the program’s first in a district semifinal since a 26-13 win over TC Central in 2013. It was the first field goal the team attempted this season.
Western runs a single-wing offense similar to what Petoskey employed under Kerry VanOrman for years. Central’s line is more likely powered by chicken wings.
Starting quarterback Logan O’Hare attempted only 35 passes in the regular season. However, O’Hare ran for 1,346 yards and 18 TDs, with running back Joe Wiedyk adding 1,262 yards and 19 TDs and three other backs combining for another 756 yards and 11 scores. The team scored 39 two-point conversions and kicked only four extra points all regular season.
BCW’s only losses were against Dow and Mount Pleasant, which is 10-0 and plays DeWitt — the only team to top TC Central this year — in Division 3.
All five of Central’s linemen are seniors. When asked about what he’ll do for a line next year, Central head coach Eric Schugars said, “I don’t want to think about it yet.”
The Trojan line isn’t just a group of big guys who love to eat. All five athletic blockers have college offers and are good students.
After Graczyk, Hurley and Weaver all were approached at a summer football camp at Hillsdale College by coaches from the Division 3 powerhouse Mount Union, all five Trojans linemen later received phone calls from the Purple Raiders in the same night.
Mount Union has won 13 Division 3 national championships, playing in the title game 21 times.
Opper leads the way with 11 collegiate offers, including from Division 1 schools Butler and Valparaiso. Warner has offers from Western Michigan (preferred walk-on), Saginaw Valley, Lawrence Tech and Mount Union. Graczyk drew a Mount Union offer. Hurley has recruiting offers from Lawrence Tech and Mount Union.
Weaver already committed to Grand Valley State after also drawing offers from Toledo, Lawrence Tech, Hillsdale, Northwood and Mount Union.
All five said they love playing in the chilly fall air even more than the warmer early-season nights. But last season’s playoffs, which dragged out into January because of COVID-19 stoppages, were a bit much.
The linemen taped garbage bags around their feet because practices in the snow would drench their shoes. Even with the garbage bags, wool socks and toe warmers, their feet would often get soaked from melting snow in their shoes.
Still, they didn’t stop until Central’s Division 2 semifinal exit against Muskegon Mona Shores, a team the Trojans could face again if they get past Bay City.
Stopping them in practice gets equally difficult, as offensive coordinator Tim Odette preaches playing to the whistle. Central’s defensive line gets tested every day in practice.
“We have to say, ‘Hey, guys, these are our own guys,’” Schugars joked.