TRAVERSE CITY — You could call Jordan LaFleur a weekend warrior of sorts.
The Traverse City West junior spends almost every weekend on the bowling lanes. She also plays softball, but LaFleur recently gave up travel softball in order to concentrate on bowling.
That lottery ticket hit already.
The 16-year-old broke Traverse City youth bowling records on consecutive Saturdays.
She set the TC youth bowling single-game record set by Molly Valleau in 2005, Kira Olds in 2000 and Chloe Crick in 2021 by firing a 286 on Oct. 8.
A week later, LaFleur picked up the series record as well, becoming the first girl to roll a 700 series in TC youth league history with a 734.
She logged games of 222, 278 and 234, almost breaking her own single-game mark and one pin off the old record with the second game. The record is older than LaFleur, set 17 years ago by Molly Valleau in 2005 with a 683 that eclipsed Olds’ mark of 678 set in 2001.
As the strikes kept piling up, LaFleur wasn’t targeting the Traverse City record, but instead a 300 game — something she hasn’t done yet.
“I had no idea,” LaFleur said. “I don’t really pay attention to those (records).”
She threw strikes in the first nine frames, plus the first ball of the 10th, before a seven and two on her final two 10th-frame rolls.
“After the first strike in the 10th, I was like, ‘Holy crap, what if I do this?’” LaFleur said.
She rolled eight straight strikes in her previous best of 257 in a United States Bowling Congress youth tournament in 2019.
Despite falling short of a 300 game, the prospect of perfection drives her to hit that mark.
“It gives me a big boost,” LaFleur said. “I feel like I can get there and I want to get that so bad.”
A series of 700 or more had only been accomplished three previous times, all by males. Marcus Oien shot a 300 in 2004, Justin Bossert rolled a 297 in 2008, and a 290 came from Matt Valleau in 2004.
TC West bowling coach Aaron Phillips approached her after she finished the single-game record to inform her of the news. Her previous high was 257.
“It feels pretty awesome,” LaFleur said. “I feel like a lot more colleges are going to be looking at me now. It’s exciting.”
Even before the recent record-breaking weekends, LaFleur already drew interest from three Michigan universities — Olivet, Concordia and Madonna — plus Milligan College in Tennessee and another in Missouri.
LaFleur made varsity as a freshman, and she qualified for the state finals each of the last two seasons. Her goal this season is to move out of the qualifying block of states and into the 16-bowler bracket play.
She finished atop the Great Northern High School Bowling Conference as a freshman and won the GNHSBC tournament as a sophomore.
The Titans have four varsity players returning from last year, including senior Bailey Baker, junior Taylor Phillips and sophomore Alyssa Tanner. Freshman Annabeth Crow makes another good addition, LaFleur said.
“I’m really excited for this upcoming high school season,” Aaron Phillips said. “Her game is really coming along. She’s bowled as well as I’ve seen in the last month. We’re looking like a very, very strong team.”
