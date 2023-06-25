Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.