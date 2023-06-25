BUCKLEY — Aiden Harrand was unbeatable. Simple as that.
And no, that is not hyperbole. Not even close. It was an undeniable fact in 2023
Every race that the Buckley Bear entered as an individual in her junior track season, she won.
Twenty-five races. Twenty-five wins.
That included three Division 4 state championships, three regional titles and three Northwest Conference crowns in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
"Honestly, I don't even know what to think about that," Harrand said of her 25-for-25 feat. "It's amazing that after all of that hard work, it really is paying off. It feels so good to just compete, and I'm out there running for our team. I want their success as much as I want my own — if not more."
Harrand — the reigning Record-Eagle Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year — not only attained personal glory by winning three individual state championships at Baldwin Middle School, but she helped anchor the Bears to win the program's first-ever team state championship as well. In fact, it was the first-ever team state title in Buckley high school history.
"It means the world to me," Harrand said. "It was absolutely amazing. It is something our school has never done before, out of any sport. No team has won a state title before, and to say that I got to contribute to that with my girls was just incredible. I loved it. I loved every second of it."
The victory, Harrand said, was all about "community" and celebrating the accomplishment for a small northern Michigan town.
"It was just beyond joyous," Harrand said.
After Harrand finished the 3200-meter run at the state finals, she and her teammates along with the coaches were looking at the scores to see how the Bears stacked up. Harrand could see the championship was already won, but she kept that information to herself.
"I knew we were going to win," she said. "But I didn't tell my girls anything. I just said that we needed to get on the podium for the 4x400 and that we'd be good."
As soon as that final race was complete, the celebration was on.
"I just looked at them and told them, 'We won,'" Harrand said. "The whole community came running down from the stands. The team was piling on top of each other. It was just so much fun. So many smiles. So many laughs. So many cries of joy. It was just amazing."
Buckley collected 52 points to get by runner-up Portland St. Patrick, which scored 49. Inland Lakes was third with 38. Frankfort took eighth with 23.22 points followed by Glen Lake in 19th with 11, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Harbor Springs in 28th with eight, Gaylord St. Mary and Brethren in 45th with three, and Manistee Catholic Central in 51st with two.
That community aspect was the best part, Harrand said.
"That's what makes it fun," the 2023 four-time state champion said. "I get to run my races and have my whole team cheering for me, but then I get to turn around and cheer for the girls during their events. The community around track is so much better than cross country because we get to see each other perform and have that adrenaline rush of competing and cheering."
At the state finals, Harrand took the gold in the 800m at 2:17.08, the 1600m at 4:56.54 and the 3200m at 11:19.9, capping off an incredible junior season that also included nine wins as part of the Bears' impressive relay teams.
Buckley's 4x400 team won conference and regional titles while also taking eighth place at the state finals to earn All-State honors for Harrand along with fellow Bears and freshmen trio Brooklynn Frazee, Kinsey Peer and sister Addisen Harrand. Frazee, who is a 2023 Dream Teamer, was also an individual state champion in her first high school season and helped the Bears sweep the 100m through 3200m races multiple times with Harrand.
"I knew I was going to dominate in distance, but you can't win a meet with just a distance crew. You need sprinters," Harrand said. "To turn around and look back at my freshman and see that Brooklynn is covering me on the sprint end, that was awesome. Our team just fell into place."
"I know Kinsey can get so much faster. I know my sister has so much potential, and Brooklynn has it figured out," Harrand continued. "Our season is shining bright already for next season."
The signs of improvement were clearly there for the elder Harrand, too, as she set four personal records. Aiden ran a 58.88 in the 400 meters, a 2:11.46 in the 800, a 4:49.71 in the 1600, and then 10:54.9 in the 3200. Two of those bests — the 800 and 3200 — came at the same meet, the Reed City Coyote Invitational on April 29.
"This season was probably the most fun I've ever had," Harrand said. "I was running fast, but I also had a team right there with me. We can all do everything. That's what tied this team together. All of us were working for one another. To have that, it was just amazing."
Harrand is already one of the elite runners in northern Michigan and the state. The region has produced a bevy of great runners, and the soon-to-be senior hopes to rank among the absolute best of the best when she caps off her final high school season next spring.
"I want to be in the top three all-time," she said. "I want to be up there and make a name for myself. Being a small-school athlete competing against the bigger schools and placing well and doing well is so impressive. I want to make a name for my school."
2023 RECORD-EAGLE DREAM TEAM
Aiden Harrand — Buckley, Jr. (Athlete of the Year)
Harrand was nothing short of absolutely spectacular in her junior season with the Bears. She entered 25 races as an individual and won each and every one of them. She also helped three Buckley relay teams to nine first-place finishes. She set four personal records in the 400-, 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races while also winning Division 4 state titles in the 800, 1600 and 3200. Harrand was integral in winning Buckley its first-ever team state championship in any sport.
DIVISION 1
Arianna Stallworth — Traverse City West, Sr.
Stallworth picked up 17 individual wins across the 100- and 200-meter races, tallying 22 top-3 finishes. She finished 16th in the 100m and 11th in the 200m at the state finals. The senior Titan also helped the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to 12 top-3 finishes.
Kathleen Venhuizen — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Venhuizen capped her high school career with a stellar season that featured 17 top-3 finishes among sprint, distance and relay races. She finished 13th in the 800m at the state finals after winning a regional title.
Ava King — Traverse City West, Jr.
King picked up five wins in the 800m, won eight of nine races in the 1600 and was two for two in the 3200m. King was also a major factor in the success of the Titans' 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Alexis Ball — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Ball finished her junior season with 14 top-5 finishes across sprint, distance and relay races. She set a PR in the 1600m to take second at the John Lober Honor Roll meet and helped the Titans' 4x800 relay to a 13th-place finish at the state finals.
Reese Smith — Traverse City West, Fr.
Smith was great in her first high school season, picking up eight top-3 finishes and five wins in the 400m, five top-3s and two wins in the 800m. She was also a big part of the Titans' successful 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
Avery Lahti — Traverse City West, Jr.
Lahti was fantastic across the shot put, discus and long jump for the Titans, tallying 17 wins across the three events. She won a regional in the shot put with a PR throw of 40-3, and finished 14th at the state finals. She took 11th in the discus at states.
Grace Moeggenborg — Traverse City West, Jr.
The pole vaulter and long jumper for the Titans put together a great junior season, racking up 11 first-place finishes that included a gold in the long jump at the John Lober Honor Roll and taking 30th in the pole vault at state finals.
DIVISION 2
Madeline Loe — Petoskey, So.
Loe had three top-10 finishes at the state finals, taking 10th in the 100m and then helping the 4x100 relay team to an 8th-place finish and the 4x200m relay to a runner-up effort.
Hanah Johnson — Cadillac, Jr.
Johnson was part of the state title-winning 4x200 relay team for the Vikings while also being a big contributor in the 100m and 200m sprints, picking up eight combined wins and two top-25 state finals finishes.
Ana Fortier — Gaylord, Sr.
Fortier was a big-time asset for the Blue Devils in the sprint races, racking up 13 top-3 finishes in the 100m and 200m sprints while helping the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to success.
Madisyn Lundquist — Cadillac, Jr.
Lundquist was not only a great sprint and relay runner, but she was a top-of-the-line pole vaulter as well. The junior Viking tallied nine first-place vaults and finished 12th at the state finals.
Katie Berkshire — Gaylord, Fr.
The freshman Blue Devil was a fantastic distance runner and contributed to a successful 4x800 relay squad. Berkshire had 10 top-2 finishes in the 1600m and 6 top-2s in the 3200, including a combined 12 wins. She finished third in the 3200 and 10th in the 1600 at the state finals.
Brooklynn Brown — Cadillac, Fr.
Brown was huge for the Vikings in her freshman season, contributing in sprint, distance and relay races as she racked up 24 top-3 finishes.
Makenzie Johns — Cadillac, Jr.
Johns was a dominant thrower in her junior season. She earned 11 wins in the shot put, including a regional title, and then had nine wins in the discus that included a regional crown as well. She finished second in the shout put and 19th in the discus at the state finals.
Kati Smith — Kingsley, Sr.
Smith was a do-it-all athlete for the Stags in her final season, competing in sprint and relay races while being one of the best pole vaulters in northern Michigan. Smith had 10 wins in the pole vault and finished fifth at the state finals.
Sarah Bailey — Petoskey, Fr.
Bailey was awesome as a freshman, competing in the hurdles as well as the high jump and pole vault to the tune of 16 top-3 finishes. She finished 11th in the pole vault at the state finals.
DIVISION 3
Sophia Rhein — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Rhein was a solid, top-of-the-line distance runner for the Gladiators in her senior season with 15 top-5 finishes and a 20th-place effort in the 3200 at the state finals.
Maya Padisak — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
The sophomore was a huge contributor to the Gladiators on the track and in the field. The sprinter and relay racer was also an All-State long jumper, picking up eight wins that included a regional title and taking seventh at the state finals.
Kate Classens — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
The Gladiators' sophomore hurler won conference and regional titles in the shot put and was second at the John Lober Honor Roll. She took 15th at the state finals in the shot put, and also put together a promising discus season.
Petra Foote — Grand Traverse Academy, Sr.
Foote was a stellar part of the 2023 Mustangs and put together a great season as a distance and relay runner. She finished 16th in the 800m and 15th in the 1600m at the state finals.
Hunter Shellenbarger — Elk Rapids, So.
Shellenbarger proved to be one of the best sprinters in northern Michigan and in Division 3. The sophomore won conference and regional championships in the 100-, 200- and 400-meters. She then took 8th in the 100, 7th in the 200 and 9th in the 400 at the state finals.
Mylie Kelly — Benzie Central, Jr.
Kelly once again put together a great season for the Huskies as one of their best distance runners. The junior finished fourth in the 3200m at the state finals and helped the 4x800 relay team to a 16th-place finish.
Lacey Zimmerman — Manistee, Sr.
Zimmerman was a great sprinter for Manistee as a senior, tallying seven wins in the 100-meter dash and helping the 4x100 relay team to eight wins and a sixth-place finish at the state finals.
Audrey Huizinga — Manistee, So.
The sophomore sprinter was great in the 400-meter dash, picking up eight wins that included conference and regional titles. She was eighth in the state finals and also helped the Manistee relay teams to success.
Peyton Grant — McBain, Fr.
The All-State relay runner was also great for the Ramblers in sprint races, tallying 18 top-3 finishes in the 200- and 400-meters. She helped McBain to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Ava Maginity — Boyne City, Sr.
Maginity was an All-State distance runner two times over, taking sixth in the 800-meters and fifth in the 1600-meters at the state finals. She also had a combined nine wins in those two events and helped the 4x400 relay team to a 15th-place finish at states.
Cecilia Postma — Manistee, Jr.
Postma was great for Manistee in the distance and relay races as a junior. She had 22 top-3 finishes across seven events and served as a workhorse. She set a personal record and took 10th in the 1600 at the state finals.
Chloe Colton — Manton, Sr.
Colton was nonstop for the Rangers, competing in nearly 50 races in her final season. She had 34 top-3 finishes and took 13th place in the 3200-meter run at the state finals.
Sadie Larson — Lake City, So.
The All-State hurdler and regional runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles was stellar for the Trojans in her sophomore season. She had 21 top-3 finishes in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and took eighth in the 100m hurdles at the state finals.
Analiese Fredin — McBain, Sr.
The All-State hurdler and relay racer put together a top-of-the-line senior season for the Ramblers, dominating the 300-meter hurdles with a conference and regional championship to her name. She finished eighth at the state finals and helped the 4x400 relay team to a fourth-place finish at states.
Isabel Rozeveld — McBain, So.
Rozeveld was a fantastic thrower for the Ramblers as a sophomore. She won 11 of the 13 discus events in which she competed and took 10th in both the shot put and discus at the state finals.
Mattie LaFreniere — Manton, Fr.
LaFreniere was a do-it-all freshman for the Rangers, competing in sprint and relay races as well as the discus, pole vault and long jump. She took 10th at the state finals in the pole vault and 23rd in the discus.
MacKenzie Bisballe — Lake City, Jr.
The All-State high jumper won a conference championship and took second at the regional. She had 10 wins as a junior and took fourth at the state finals.
Libby McCarthy — Manistee, Jr.
McCarthy was a two-time All-Stater as she took sixth in the high jump at the championship finals and also helped the 4x200-meter relay team to a third-place finish.
Gloria Stepanovich — Benzie Central, Sr.
Stepanovich proved again why she is one of the best all-around athletes in northern Michigan with a fourth-place finish in the long jump at the state finals. She also helped the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to success.
DIVISION 4
Brooklynn Frazee — Buckley, Fr.
The phenomenal freshman was part of a dynamic duo with Runner of the Year Aiden Harrand, but Frazee more than held her own. She won conference, regional and state championships in the 100-meter dash, took a regional championship and a state runner-up in the 200m, and then won conference and regional titles in the 400 along with a sixth-place finish at state to help the Bears to their first state championship.
Sofia Alaimo — Frankfort, Fr.
Alaimo was another fantastic freshman and earned herself three All-State honors as well as a state championship. She was a stellar sprinter with a regional title and ninth-place finish at the state finals. Alaimo won a conference title and took fifth at state in the 200, and she helped the 4x100m relay team to a state title and fourth place in the 4x200.
Kariesue Taghon — Glen Lake, Jr.
The conference champion in the 100-meter dash was also an All-State relay runner for the Lakers, helping the 4x200 team take sixth and the 4x400 team take seventh at the state finals.
Gwyneth Dunaway — Frankfort, So.
Dunaway was part of the Panthers' state championship-winning 4x100 relay team and the fourth-place 4x200 relay that also won conference and regional championships. The sophomore sprinter also had a combined 24 top-3 finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Abby Kissling — Brethren, Jr.
The regional champion in the 200-meter dash was also a great hurdler for the Bobcats, taking second at the regionals in the 300m hurdles and 20th at state. The do-it-all junior was also a relay racer and took ninth in the long jump at the state finals.
Lauren Niedzielski — Manistee Catholic Central, Fr.
The freshman sprinter for the Sabers won her first five races in the 400-meter dash and then grabbed regional and conference titles before earning All-State honors with a seventh-place finish and a personal record at the state finals.
Ruby Hogan — Glen Lake, Sr.
The three-time All-State honoree proved to be one of the top all-around athletes in the state. Hogan took third in the 800-meter run at the state finals and also helped the 4x200 and the 4x400 relay teams to sixth- and seventh-place finishes, respectively, at states.
Meagan Lange — Forest Area, Sr.
The senior overcame a near-fatal car wreck to compete at an elite level for Forest Area. She finished 20th in the 400-meter run at the state finals and competed in seven different events throughout the season from the 100-meter dash to relays to the long jump.
Allie Nowak — Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.
The sophomore Cardinal has already emerged as one of the best runners in northern Michigan. She picked up a regional championship in the 1600-meter run and then finished sixth at the state finals.
Miriam Murrell — Gaylord St. Mary, Jr.
Murrell won the 800-meter run at the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions, took 13th in the 1600m at the state finals and finished sixth in the 3200m at states.
Ella Knudsen — Leland, So.
The sophomore Comet was a steady presence for Leland and picked up some incredible experience and wins along the way, including a combined 10 in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
Madalyn Agren — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
Agren won the 1600-meter run at the Ski Valley Conference championships, finished runner-up at the regionals in the 3200m and took fifth at the state finals.
Larissa Huffman — Inland Lakes, Sr.
The state runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles won the event nine times this season, including a regional championship. She also won the 300m hurdles seven times and grabbed a regional title and finished fifth at the state finals. Huffman also earned All-State honors in the 4x100 relay.
Rosalinda Gascho — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
The junior was a top-of-the-line hurdler for the Cardinals, picking up nine top-3 finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and earning All-State honors with an eighth-place finish at the finals.
Eliza Frary — Frankfort, Jr.
Frary was part of the Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team that won regional and state championships. The Panthers also won every 4x200 in which Frary was a part of the foursome.
Addison Chownyk — Frankfort, Fr.
Chownyk also helped the Panthers to their state championship in the 4x100-meter relay, and the freshman was also a solid sprinter in the 400m and helped the 4x400 and 4x800 relay squads to respectable finishes at the state finals.
Grace Wolfe — Frankfort, Jr.
Wolfe was a sprinter, a relay racer, a hurdler, a long jumper and a high jumper in her junior season. She won a conference championship in the long jump and finished fifth at the state finals. Wolfe also won conference and regional titles in the high jump before taking 11th at states.
Natalie Wandrie — Inland Lakes, Sr.
The dual state champion won every event she competed in for the shot put and discus this season. She took home conference, regional and state championships in both events and dominated the throwing circuit as a senior.
Maddy Biller — Brethren, Jr.
Biller was an elite thrower for the Bobcats as a junior and could be a state champion as a senior. She won regional titles in the shot put and discus before taking seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus at the state finals.
Kate May — Frankfort, Sr.
The senior pole vaulter took home a regional championship in the event and then earned All-State honors at the championship finals with an eighth-place finish.
SECOND TEAM
Ella Kirkwood — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Alyssa Fouchey — Traverse City West, So.
Abby Veit — Traverse City West, Fr.
Lola Reimers — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Sophia Tucker — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
Mary Masserant — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Helen Ludka — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
Sophia Ellalasingham — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
Olivia Padisak — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
Nora O'Leary — Petoskey, Jr.
Gretchen Woodbury — Petoskey, Sr.
Nevaeh Leonard — Petoskey, So.
Braylin Adair — Petoskey, So.
Emily Anway — Cadillac, Fr.
Avery Meyer — Cadillac, Jr.
Kelsey Saxton — Kingsley, Jr.
Kaylin Mitchell — Kingsley, Jr.
Anna Pray — Elk Rapids, Fr.
Brynne Schulte — Elk Rapids, Fr.
Ashtyn Janis — Manistee, Sr.
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes — McBain, Sr.
Sydney Heuker — McBain, Sr.
Aubrey VandePol — McBain, So.
Nora Grossnickle — Benzie Central, So.
Bianca Delogu — Benzie Central, Sr.
Madalyn Wayward — Manistee, Fr.
Brooke Jankwietz — Manistee, Jr.
Anabelle Horton — Kalkaska, Sr.
Alice Amstutz — Brethren, So.
Juniper Rodham — Harbor Springs, So.
Gemma Lerchen — Glen Lake, Sr.
Madelyn Hardy — East Jordan, Jr.
Rylee Scheurer — Frankfort, Jr.
Payton Miller — Frankfort, Jr.
Maddie Bradford — Glen Lake, Sr.
Jenna Van Skyhock — Glen Lake, So.
Kinsey Peer — Buckley, Fr.
Addisen Harrand — Buckley, Fr.
Tara Shouldice — Harbor Springs, So.
Olivia Flynn — Harbor Springs, So.
Taylor Matthews — Buckley, Sr.
Desjanea Perkins — Forest Area, Jr.
Willa Roth — Frankfort, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Kylie Ball, TC Central; Madelyn Schamanek, Cadillac; Ari Bryant, Cadillac; Alison Bailey, Petoskey; Lucy Tarachas, Petoskey; Eleanor Cool, Cadillac; Regan Hill, Cadillac; Marisa Mazza, Cadillac; Lilly Palmer, Gaylord; Grace Taylor, Kingsley; Ava Ivkovich, Kalkaska; Laina Sladics, Charlevoix; Rylee Cohoon, Lake City; Brooke Fluty, Elk Rapids; Cambrynne Giem, Boyne City; Delaney Little, Boyne City; Melany Rankin, Boyne City; Joelle Swanson, Elk Rapids; Paige Fosdick, Elk Rapids; Ella Peck, Elk Rapids; Jaida Schulte, Elk Rapids; Ava Iverson, Benzie Central; Becca Anger, Mancelona; Emily Anger, Mancelona; Savannah Ballanceau, Mancelona; Abbi Wildfong, Mancelona; Natalie Zochowski, Joburg; Paige Keiser, Harbor Springs; Madison Gutowski, Onekama; Lauren Fenstermaker, Inland Lakes; Presley Bartley, Frankfort; Carlee Campbell, Joburg; Anna Wolfe, Frankfort; Ariana Rodriguez, Leland; Bridgette Duncan, Leland; Amabel Schwaiger, Leland; Savina Anhalt, Frankfort; Noelle Rommell, Frankfort; Morgan Hurd, Frankfort; Izzy Boyer, East Jordan; Eleanor Valkner, Glen Lake; Paige Willman, Frankfort; Hannah Robinson, Inland Lakes; Sophie Snyder, East Jordan; June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan.
