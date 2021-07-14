BUCKLEY — Just a few months after electing to skip the 2020 season because of low numbers, the Buckley girls basketball program found its new leader.
Buckley native Doug Moyer accepted the position as the head coach for the Bears last week, giving the program someone to look up to for years to come.
“He exhibits so many of the skills that we are looking forward to him taking over the program,” Buckley athletic director Heather Cade said. “The goal when you get a new varsity coach in place is wanting them to lead the program from elementary up and he’s got that vision.”
Cade said picking Moyer was almost a no-brainer once the interview process started and said she took notes on how to approach an interview after Moyer’s responses.
The 1999 graduate of Buckley has been a part of the community ever since and found the time to take his first varsity head coaching position after starting a consulting business with his wife last year.
“Doug already has a connection and has been coaching within the elementary,” Cade said. “Now it’s his time to bring up this next generation and we think he will be able to do that.”
Moyer’s first call was to ask junior high head coach Jen Milarch to become the varsity assistant, furthering the new regime’s connection to the younger athletes at Buckley with hopes to bolster participation in the future.
Along with the solid nucleus of players that Buckley has in the incoming freshman and sophomore classes, Moyer hopes to focus on youth levels to increase interest in the sport.
Moyer has twin daughters in the middle school program and a son in third grade, which is why he became involved in the youth levels in the first place.
“Throughout my career I’ve had a lot of great coaches and a lot of great experiences as a player,” Moyer said. “And that was always in the back of my mind — to be able to do that someday and hopefully have the same kind of impact on young people.”
Moyer said with Buckley being such a small town, being familiar with the kids and the community is a great head start for the program.
Moyer said his strategy as a coach will reflect that of when he was a businessman — surround yourself with good people and let them help you where they can.
“We’ve got great people here, they were athletes themselves, they are good teachers and they’re passionate,” Moyer said of his supporting cast. “We just need to get them involved in the right areas and get these kids in the gym young and keep them there.”
Bringing in help from the middle school level is sure to bolster excitement but Moyer said he knows that being a competitive program will be paramount in keeping girls interested. Having a consistent coach and program was one of the pillars of hiring Moyer for Cade.
“Not only do you want to find the right coach but someone who will stay a duration,” Cade said. “I think it’s really diffic- ult to build programs if you’ve got someone who will only take it for a year and Doug put a lot of thought into it.”
The new coach has deep family ties in Buckley and said he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.
Moyer said he hopes to bring the same type of passion and excitement to Buckley as previous basketball teams — like the 2017 and 2018 boys state finalists — and give the community something to cheer about.