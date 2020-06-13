CADILLAC — Four years ago Makenna Bryant watched her sister sign on to play basketball at Lake Superior State University.
Makenna immediately wanted to follow in Taylor Bryant’s footsteps and become a college athlete.
But following in Taylor’s footsteps didn’t mean Makenna would follow the same path.
The Cadillac senior inked her national letter-of-intent to play basketball with Davenport University in the fall, giving her a chance to oppose her sister on the court.
“My freshman year when my sister signed to go play at LSSU, I thought it be cool to do the same,” Makenna said. “If I got the chance, I would love to be able to end up playing against her even though I've played with her in the past.
“We’ve never played against each other.”
This season will be the only chance they get as Taylor is in her final season at LSSU and Makenna will be fighting for playing time when she steps foot on the Grand Rapids campus in August.
The Panthers are still making the transition from the NAIA to the GLIAC according to head coach Rick Albro and he thinks a player with Bryant’s work ethic has a chance to make a difference for the up and comers.
”I see her as somebody who is going to grind,” Albro said. “I am old school and she kid of reminds me of old school. She’s not afraid to grind and her toughness endeared her the most to me.”
Albro said her ability as a shooter — she went 9-for-11 from 3-point range in a game this season — will give her a chance to play at her usual position of point guard or at shooting guard. Her speed and tenacity on the court is perfect for the ball-screen heavy offense the Panthers run according to Albro.
Bryant averaged 13.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals in her senior season, earning first-team All-Big North Conference and Record-Eagle All-Region second-team honors.
Bryant said she wasn’t heavily recruited because of several injuries throughout her career, including one that sidelined her for all but two games as a sophomore. Bryant attended an elite camp at Davenport last fall and Albro immediately took notice of her “toughness,” regardless of her size.
“They put somebody’s length in the program, they put somebody’s weight in the program but they never put the size of somebody’s heart in the program,” Albro said. “I think she’s got a big heart.”
Bryant helped lead the Vikings to a 23-1 record before the season was shuttered due to coronavirus. She will be majoring in sports management while also obtaining a business degree from Davenport — who combined athletic and academic scholarships to cover nearly all of tuition costs for Bryant.
Bryant will be joining a Panthers team that went 2-18 in the GLIAC last season, a mark that Albro feels can be improved with the incoming freshman class.
Makenna has taken a lot of advice from Taylor about what it takes to be a college athlete in the GLIAC and what to expect. Taylor just needs to expect to see Makenna lined up against her in the fall.
