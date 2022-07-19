MESICK — When a coach has been at the craft a long time, the game becomes a part of their lives. That’s the case for newly hired Mesick football head coach Brian Mumby.
Mumby has been around the game for more than 30 years and gets to continue coaching at Mesick. Athletic Director Kyle Duby was ready for the transition. A few applicants later, Mumby was hired for the position.
“Coach Mumby has been around the system for a couple of years, and we know that this year we are going to have a very competitive team,” Duby said. “He’s familiar with our kids, their skill sets, and he knows that we are going to have a pretty talented team. Coach Mumby is the right guy for the job because I don’t think there will be any lag.”
Last season, the Bulldogs (5-5) were second in the league with a 4-1 record but lost to Sutton Bay in the playoffs.
Mesick has six seniors returning. Their quarterback, Ashtyn Simerson, and their two running backs, Joey Hornback and Colten Eckler.
Hornback and Eckler haven’t shared the field yet because of Hornback’s injury before Eckler became eligible after transferring.
With the upcoming season approaching, Mumby already has plans and goals. Being a run-first offense, rushing for more than 3,000 yards is one of those goals — but Mumby notes winning games is the top priority.
“I’m not so set on I got to have this many rushing yards or I got to have this amount of passing yards,” Mumby said. “I tell my kids all the time what it comes down to is (winning). If we have to run the football to win or throw the football to win, we will do what it takes to win.”
Mumby has been coaching since he graduated high school. He’s been with Mesick for two years as an assistant and then offensive coordinator.
“The last two years, I just got to coach again — and that was awesome. I loved it,” said Mumby. “But I’ve always had the itch to be the head coach. I love running the program and everything that comes with it.”
Mumby has coached all around Michigan. He began at his alma mater, Lakeview, for 10 seasons. He then moved on to Reed City for 11 more seasons. He coached at Pine River for a couple of years and Big Rapids for one before coaching at Forest Area for six seasons.
Mumby’s coaching style has remained the same. He loves his players and wants to get the best out of them every day.
“I want the kids to get after it. Play hard, play aggressive, play fast, and just have fun playing the game,” Mumby said. “I try to make things as simple as possible for them.”
Coaching for a long time means your family is a part of the environment, especially in a small town like Mesick. His kids have grown up around the game long enough to know their dad is just “coach” to a lot of people.
“My kids don’t know any different,” he said. “My younger kids right now are all in sports, and when the fall comes it’s, ‘Dad got the football, and he makes it everything that he can.’ My older kids, they were always known as, ‘Oh, your Mumby’s kid.”
Mesick is excited to get started with Mumby at the helm.
