Most 11-year-olds don't command an understanding of life's hardest lessons. I was no exception.
My Dad flew to Florida to see a NASCAR race, that much was clear. But without a firm grasp on current events — even in the sporting world — I'm pretty sure he was already home before I knew the Daytona 500 had become that Daytona 500.
I'm not sure how reliable my memory is from that time. The specific details are a little hazy.
I think I remember my Dad sitting on the living room couch. I think I remember him hugging my mom. But what I know I remember is my father crying — definitely the first memory of an unusual occurrence. Not soft tears. Not with strained effort to hold tears behind his eyes.
Full on crying and a look of why? on his face.
My dad had no idea anything tragic transpired at first, like most watching on that February day in 2001. By auto racing standards, the crash was pretty benign.
Until it wasn't.
Dale Earnhardt — the man nicknamed The Intimidator — was killed in front of a packed grandstand and 17 million people watching on television.
My father cried.
I didn't understand it then. I knew my dad was passionate about racing and admired Earnhardt, but I didn't understand the seismic shift in emotions for a man my father didn't know.
I know now.
I can sympathize with my dad and share that mutual feeling of devastation over the untimely passing of a cultural icon with a moniker that illustrated the mental edge he carried over his fiercest competitors. I wish I couldn't.
The death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, The Black Mamba, rocked me on Sunday, like millions of others around the world.
I cried those same tears my dad did almost 20 years ago. I cried Sunday. I cried Monday. And I cried Tuesday as I felt compelled to write this piece on my phone in the middle of a workout at the gym.
I couldn't listen to music. I played countless online reflections, anecdotes and tributes that continued to stream in as they had since the original TMZ report was confirmed by other media outlets.
The tears were for Kobe, of course. He was my favorite player on my favorite team for most of my life. I watched more of his games than probably any other player in any other sport. I emulated him (badly) shooting hoops. He gave me goosebumps with his long-held fist pump after knocking down the game-winner in overtime of Game 4 against Phoenix in the playoffs. I cheered every time he raised the Larry O'Brien trophy.
The tears went beyond all the personal investment in watching those moments on the floor.
The tears were for his daughter, Gianna. They were for the Altobellis, John, Keri and Alyssa. For the Chesters, Sarah and Payton. For Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.
Not just one family was left broken, but multiple shattered.
Like so many, I've been crushed.
I never asked my dad about the Earnhardt race or his feelings after. I don't think I need to, now.
Like him, I'm sure, I thought of my own kids. I thought of my family. I thought of making sure to tell people you care about that you do, before it's too late.
I also realized the age gap between Kobe and Gianna is almost the same as the one between my daughter, Harper, and me.
Whoa, that cut.
Something similar — and let's remember this is basically a dad and his daughter carpooling with close friends to play sports on the weekend — could happen to anyone.
Helicopter or SUV, it's the same.
I just can't imagine having only 11 years left with my wife and my kids. But I couldn't imagine Sunday's news either. I still can't. It doesn't make sense to me or seem real.
I hope it's a long time before my daughter realizes why I was crying over the basketball player on TV, but it's a lesson that will almost certainly come in time.
I just wish it didn't have to be so damn hard.
