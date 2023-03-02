BUCKLEY — The Brethren Bobcats are smiling ear to ear after a dominating defensive performance against Buckley on the Bears’ home floor Wednesday night.
After a slow start in the first two quarters, the Bobcats held Buckley to two points in the second half to come away with the 39-20 district semifinal win and advance to the Division 4 district championship for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
The last time the Bobcats played in the district championship, they lost to Onekama in 2017. But it has been more than 40 years since they’ve advanced to regionals.
The Bobcats will get a chance to redeem themselves against the Portagers on Friday.
As the buzzer sounded, the Bobcats jumped for joy, knowing they’re one step closer to becoming legends in their town.
“I feel on top of the world right now,” Bobcats head coach Julie Riggs said. “This team has every capability to win the district championship.”
In the first half, the Bears ran out to an 11-1 lead with a full-court press that resulted in a bevy of steals. But Buckley junior Aiden Harrand got deep into foul trouble with three in the first quarter, which set everything back, according to head coach Doug Moyer.
“Our pressure and legs were there,” Moyer said. “We were pressing in the first half, but we pulled off that because we got into foul trouble and gave them some breathing room. They capitalized off that and got the momentum back.”
The Bobcats entered halftime down 18-12, but Riggs attributed that to the playoff jitters. A much-needed wake-up call got them going.
“We started slowing the ball down and communicating more and realizing that we need to work fast, but not rush things,” Olivia Sexton said.
Brethren began to splash points left and right to take the lead, but it was the defense that Riggs preached all year that got them back in the game.
The Bears committed tons of turnovers and got deep into early foul trouble. Buckley couldn’t muster points until free throws from freshman Kayla Milarch in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
“I know we’ve held teams to low points, but never that low,” Sexton said.
“It’s never been a game where they were crushing us in the first half and held them back to two in the second half,” Brethren junior Maddie Biller said.
Biller finished the game with a team-high 10 points, and Sexton had two. But their contributions came from defense and rebounding.
“Defense and rebounding are my two favorite things,” Riggs said with a smile.
Riggs said that during the season, she used the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team as an example of how her team can play against their opponents. She said while the Huskies can score, they’re known for being a defensive team.
“I look at Geno (Auriemma)’s success at UCONN; and if you get single-digit turnovers, that’s a successful program,” Riggs said. “I stress to these girls that you don’t have to reach and slap, just use your feet and play defense. Playing defense in that style is key to any good defense, and we needed a successful defense to win tonight.”
The Bobcats held every Bears player to single-digit points. Brethren does not have any seniors on the team. A majority of the team is filled with sophomores and juniors, but they couldn’t be more excited to be close to accomplishing something that hasn’t been done in decades.
“I have a sister on the team, and playing basketball with her is amazing,” Sexton said. “Winning the district title with her would be the best thing ever.”
Brethren has already faced Onekama this season and won 47-29. But with it being the playoffs, the Bobcats know anything can happen. For now, however, they are celebrating.
“Tonight, I’m going to be taking a big nap in the car ride home,” Sexton said with a laugh. “We’ll celebrate because we all deserve it, but if we win the district championship, I’ll probably cry on the trophy.”
The Bobcats return to Buckley on Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
