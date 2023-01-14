BRETHREN — What a finish for the Brethren Bobcats in front of their home crowd.
The defense for both Brethren and Manistee Catholic Central played a role in the end. It took until the last seconds for the Bobcats to maintain their perfect start and move to 9-0 start after beating the Sabers 35-33.
“We didn’t need to rush shots, we didn’t need to take outside shots because our paint girls were getting the job done,” Brethren head coach Julie Riggs said.
The paint girls — Stella Estes, Maddy Biller and Elly Sexton — played a role in the victory for their defensive efforts inside. However, Estes sat out the entire fourth quarter after a knee injury that kept her down for a few minutes.
She walked off her power, lighting a fire in the Bobcats to play for their teammate.
“We were scared because we didn’t see her get up. She usually gets up,” Sexton said. “We had our moment and some tears, but we said we’ve got to pull together for her and play for her — and that’s what we did.”
Estes finished the game with a team-high 10 points.
The final minutes were like watching a drama film because no one knew what would happen next. Missed shots after missed shots in the beginning minutes of the fourth quarter kept things interesting and the tension high until both teams started sinking shots.
The Bobcats (9-0, 8-0 West Michigan D) started the quarter up 31-25 and continued to play sound defense inside the paint. Sexton and Biller created problems for anyone wanting to take the risk and drive for a layup.
If anyone did, the Sabers (9-3, 6-2 West Michigan D) would at best get a pass to the free-throw line because they weren’t going to let anything go in.
With less than two minutes remaining and the Bobcats up 33-27, the Sabers called a timeout after Olivia Sexton sunk a three. That didn’t affect the Sabers much as they responded by making 1-of-2 free throws to shrink the deficit to 33-28.
As time ticked away, Brethren began to pull away. But the Sabers continued to fight. Elly Sexton extended the lead to 35-30 with under a minute remaining after performing her signature spin move inside the paint that worked all night.
“I’ve tried to practice that every day,” Elly said. “At least every day; but if I can’t, then I think about it all the time.”
The Sabers’ Ashley VanAelst drilled a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to cut their deficit to two points, forcing Riggs to immediately call a timeout with seven seconds remaining.
“The last timeout was to set up for a throw down low and just take the ball into the corner,” Riggs said.
The Bobcats failed to do any of that, as Manistee Catholic stole the ball but missed the game-tying shot.
“My mind was like, ‘Hurry up and run that clock,’ and luckily the girls played defense,” Riggs said. “We have motivation Mondays, and we talk about what great teams do and what people that just want to play do and they want to be a great team. I don’t think I can do this by myself. This is their team, not mine.”
Riggs credited the parents and the community for supporting them throughout the season.
Bobcats’ freshman starter Natalie Myers almost didn’t want to play on the varsity team because most of her friends play on the freshmen team, but a little motivation from Riggs changed her mind.
Myers finished with four points, and her ball-handling was helpful throughout the game as she distributed it to the ‘paint girls’ inside all night.
“There’s a reason she is on varsity,” Riggs said. “She loves this game through and through, and I bet she sleeps with a basketball.”
Olivia Sexton finished with six points, and Elly Sexton finished with eight points.
Manistee Catholic head coach Todd Erickson was pleased with how the team performed the entire game. Knowing it was going to be a battle, the turnovers for the Sabers cost them at the end.
“We beat ourselves up tonight, and they beat us,” Erickson said. “We did have our chances, but not taking care of the ball, which is what happened to us more than anything.”
The Sabers host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Friday.
The Bobcats have a few days off before hitting the road to take on Buckley on Monday.
