TRAVERSE CITY — One northern Michigan band of hoopsters already brought home a state title. So why not two more?
After the Glen Lake varsity girls basketball team captured a Division 4 state crown Saturday, the boys from Traverse City St. Francis and Frankfort hope to play for championship hardware this coming Saturday. But they’ll both have to get past their semifinal opponent first to earn a spot in the final game of the season.
St. Francis is sitting at 23-4 and takes on the 25-2 Niles Brandywine Bobcats in the Division 3 semi at 2 p.m. Thursday. Frankfort is now 18-8 after its quarterfinal win and battles Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (21-6) for the chance at Division 4 glory in the last of four games with a 7:30 p.m. tip Thursday. Both contests will be played at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.
“What we’ve done to this point is what has prepared them,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “There’s not really anything specifically new that needs to be addressed. It’s just reminders that we don’t want to panic.”
Finnegan said Brandywine is quite similar to a team the Gladiators saw earlier this season at the Northern Michigan Basketball Showcase, which St. Francis hosted. That team? Top-ranked Detroit Cass tech, which is playing in the Division 1 Final Four slated for Friday at the Breslin.
“They’re a lot like Cass Tech,” he said. “They trap. They press. They get up after you. But we’re bigger than they are, so we have an advantage there.”
The Gladiators gave the Technicians one heckuva fight when they visited Traverse City, holding them to their lowest point total of the season and being one of a select few to lose to Cass Tech by fewer than 10 points.
“It’ll come down to just controlling the tempo and not getting sped up,” Finnegan said. “With the schedule we’ve had this season combined with who we played over the summer to give them opportunities to expose them to these type of teams, this — right now — is the reason we did it. To be ready for these games and go and perform like we can.”
St. Francis, which was not been to the Breslin Center since 2012 and has fallen victim to early postseason exits the last several years, is playing like an experienced team that is no stranger to the big spotlight. Several players, in fact, played at Ford Field for a football state championship at the end of November.
“When you’ve got a leader like Wyatt (Nausadis), that goes a long way,” Finnegan said. “But these guys have been battle-tested. They’re prepared mentally to understand that we are good enough to play against these teams and we’re good enough to beat these teams.”
Finnegan said the Glads’ ultimate x-factor is the six veteran and experienced seniors who have been on varsity since their freshman or sophomore year that fill up St. Francis’ seven-man rotation.
“Having that leadership and that poise is huge,” Finnegan said. “And the guys that played football and made that deep run, they understand the process of going far in the postseason. In this game, mentality is such a big part. When they believe, they play to their potential.”
As businesslike as this St. Francis team is, Finnegan said it is important to keep them “a little loose” so they don’t play too tight or overthink Thursday.
“The boys are in a good spot where they know they belong and they know they can play. We just have to play basketball,” Finnegan said. “Don’t overthink. Don’t stress out. Don’t panic. We’re good enough to be here. Just trust your teammates and trust yourself, and good things will happen.”
The plan, Finnegan said, is to take it one step at a time, stay focused on the goal and put in just a few more days of solid work. If they do that, they could be dancing Saturday.
“It’s an amazing feeling, but I try not to think too much about Saturday,” Finnegan said. “We’re already playing at a special time. A lot of people are at home getting their spring break plans figured out. We’ve got the opportunity to finish the goal, finish the process, finish the mission — to win that state title.”
Frankfort has that opportunity, too. An opportunity not too many outside of Frankfort believed was a possibility for the Panthers.
“It’s a reality now, but it’s still taking a while to sink in,” Frankfort head coach Dan Loney said before Wednesday’s practice. “We’re playing a game (Thursday) night against a really good Tri-Unity team, and we can’t just be satisfied with being at the Breslin. We want to stay at the Breslin. We want a shot at the championship game on Saturday.”
Tri-Unity lost its last game of the regular season, but the Defenders have been dominating in the playoffs. They have won their postseason games by 43, 34, 43, 18 and 13 points while scoring a lot and allowing a little.
“We have a tough, tough task in front of us,” Loney said. “We’ve got to lock in.”
The Panthers have certainly locked in during their Cinderella-esque run through the playoffs that included a two-point win over Hillman in the quarterfinals on Tuesday after trailing by as many as 11 points and being down nine late in the game.
“Things were not going our way, but we called a timeout and reminded the kids that we are fine,” Loney said. “Momentum swings back and forth. It happens every night in basketball. Our guys do a good job of staying in the game and knowing we can make our run when we need to.”
That confidence is a product of the pride the players take in the name on the front of their jerseys.
“These kids are well-aware of what Frankfort is and what Frankfort basketball is,” Loney said. “They’re not going to panic. They’ve seen what can happen throughout the course of the year, and they just have to stay true to that.”
As the Panthers have made one magical and memorable moment after the other en route to district and regional championships, Loney said the credit has to go to the players on the floor.
“The kids are the ones who stayed the course and put the work in at practice,” he said. “It’s easy for a coach to sit on the sidelines and say this is how it should look and how it should work; but at the end of the day, we’re not the ones out there that have to execute it and live it. The kids have stayed true to the program.”
If the Panthers are going to pull out another win and keep their hopes for a title alive, Loney said everyone will have to be locked into the game plan.
“We have to play a really good game where we’re hitting our shots and trusting each other,” he said. “But the big thing is to go out there and have fun. Soak it all up.”
That is what Loney wants. He wants his players to embrace the moment, live in it and appreciate the opportunity they’ve earned.
“I’m excited for the kids. I want them to experience that,” he said. “In 2019, that was my first year as head coach, so being down there came at me fast. You’re playing for six months and then you look up and you’re at the Breslin and then the season is over. I want to make sure we’re taking our time and taking it all in. I know it’s going to mean the most to these kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.