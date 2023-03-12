As nice as it would be for us to be everything to every school and every team and every athlete and coach we cover, the hard-and-fast truth is that we simply cannot be. But we damn sure try our best.
I only bring this up because of a conversation I had with am area coach last weekend. He was advocating for more coverage for his and other athletes, which is something I both respect and encourage. If you’re a coach and you’re not speaking up for the players under your umbrella, you’re missing a piece of the puzzle.
But I mistakenly took his advocacy as criticism of myself, of James Cook, of Jordan Puente and of everything we do and try to do here each day in the three-man sports department at the Record-Eagle. And, of course, I was a little defensive. One, because I’m damn proud of the work we do. Two, because I thought that day’s sports section was particularly great. And three, because I was tired and didn’t have the boundaries I should have.
So instead of politely responding to a text, the intent of which I misread, I called the coach and was ready for an argument. And argue we did. At least for a bit until we started to move closer and closer to a common ground that we eventually both firmly and happily stood on.
Just because we did a good job doesn’t mean that we couldn’t do better. But ... sometimes (and I feel most of the time) the product we put out on any particular day is the best we were capable of with the time and manpower we had that day.
One of my duties is to make sure that myself and the people under my purview strike a healthy life-work balance. And that means more life and less work. Now, I certainly don’t have that. I work at least a little bit every day, and most days I work a lot. In fact, I haven’t had two complete days off in a row since last July. And even while I was on a well-earned vacation, I was still working every day.
But that is not what I want for my sports writers. I want them to value time away from work as much as they value time working. Honestly, I hope they value the time away more. We all should work to live. None of us should live to work.
And when we’re working to put out a newspaper 365 days a year, we need to make sure we’re taking care of ourselves and not pushing ourselves beyond the point of being burnt out. Because then we’re not helping ourselves or anyone else.
Yes, we want to cover everything. But we can’t. So we have to pick and choose. And when we choose one over the other, the other suffers because of it. And that’s unfortunate. But it’s also just reality. And I’m not going to fight reality.
I wish we could give full coverage to every team that deserves it. But we cover nearly 50 teams across more than 40 high schools on top of major events like the Iceman, the Vasa, the Bayshore, Detroit Red Wings training camp, the NHL Prospects Tournament, the Frankfort Ironman, three Record-Eagle All-Star games, and the list goes on. And don’t forget the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
So when that coach said to me that he stopped sending in results because he felt like the coverage they got was “just a blip,” I told him the reality. And the reality is that 95 percent of the teams we cover only get a blip on any particular day. Sometimes the best we can do is gather scores and stats and then put them together in an easily consumable roundup.
Friday was a prime example of the uphill battle we face nearly each and every day we put our sportswriter shoes on and go to work. We had a bevy of boys basketball teams vying for a district title, including three Traverse City teams in Traverse City Central, Traverse City St. Francis and Traverse City Christian. But we only have three people working sports and at least one (me) needed to stay in the office to collect scores and stats from all of the other district final games.
So we chose two to cover in person and the third led our roundup. That was the best we could do.
Did all three deserve their own game story? Absolutely. Did every team playing for a district championship Friday night deserve their own story? Of course. But that wasn’t — and isn’t — possible.
I mean, we had four state champions in wrestling last weekend that didn’t get the coverage they deserved. I know that, and it bums me out. In an ideal world with a bigger staff, more resources and more support, each one of them would have had their own story. Josiah Schaub would have had his own story. So would Brayden Gautreau and Trevor Swiss and Kyan Fessenden.
But things aren’t ideal, and we are doing the best we can — even if it might not be the best. Just know we are always striving to do better.
