Taking over as sports editor has been quite the change with plenty of challenges and a whole mess of stress — probably self-inflicted, but I can’t do a job with only half of my rear end. Gotta put that whole rear end into it.
But there is one thing that always keeps me going through the 50-hour or more workweeks. It was the same thing that kept me going in my last job at a small weekly newspaper in Central Illinois nearly 5 1/2 years ago — which was sometimes 60 hours a week piled on top of teaching at a college two hours north.
The people.
The people I get to meet and talk to, from incredible young men and women and student-athletes, to coaches who see their job as more than wins and losses, to parents and passionate fans, to concerned citizens, to those looking to me for help.
Building those relationships is the most rewarding part of this job. I’m always meeting new people with different personalities that take me by surprise or warm my heart or make me laugh or make me cry.
Where else do you get that?
When I was on the education beat here for 3 1/2 years after my first stint on the sports desk, I heard so many teachers and principals and other administrators talk about trying to build up the students and do their part to make them good young men and women who will hopefully turn into good adults.
I hear that from coaches now, and I’m not afraid to admit that hearing them talk like that sometimes gives me goosebumps. I had that happen when I went out to Suttons Bay for the first time this now-past football season and talked to head coach Garrick Opie. He loved/loves those kids on his team, and that came through in how he spoke to me and answered my questions when I first met him.
Speaking then with Suttons Bay players Hugh Periard, Shawn Bramer and Lleyton Krumlauf and hearing the same message from them — brotherhood on and off the football field.
Traverse City Central football head coach Eric Schugars and two of their star players, Carson Bourdo and Josh Burnham, echoed those same sentiments. Raising good, young men and forming that brotherhood.
The strength of these kids continues to amaze me. And I don’t mean physical strength. I mean to emotional maturity and mental fortitude and the drive to change the world around them for the better.
The obstacles so many have had to overcome and the hardships they’ve endured are everyday challenges, yet they continue to succeed.
I can think of so many examples.
Nevaeh Wharton, who was the subject of the Slave Trade Snapchat group — bid on in a mock slave auction by her classmates. Was she hurt? Of course.
Yet Nevaeh stood up, spoke out and said she didn’t want the participants expelled or suspended. She wanted them educated, to learn why what they did was so wrong and hurtful and scarring.
The students at Traverse City West Senior and Traverse City Central high schools who walked out of class and marched in front of their schools after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida — demanding action and change.
Every student at Traverse City High School who gets knocked down and then forces themselves back to their feet so they can keep walking forward.
The victims of Karl Hartman, an admitted sexual predator now in prison because those young men finally broke their silence and spoke publicly about what happened to them as children. Just think of the strength it takes to relive that trauma, tell those stories to others at the risk of not being believed.
That isn’t easy. Far from it. That takes courage, bravery, integrity. Being around people like that is rewarding and encouraging.
As heartbreaking as some of these stories have been to cover in my time here, the strength of others is what leads to change.
I have no doubt the young men and women in northern Michigan will continue to impress us.