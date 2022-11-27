I know it doesn’t matter. I know it is of little to zero comfort. I know it won’t make anyone feel any better. But it needs to be said, and I’ll say it.
With or without the trophy, the 2022 Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators are champions. Unfortunately after Saturday’s 15-12 final against Jackson Lumen Christi at Ford Field, it’s without.
While others sat in the stands and watched St. Francis fight for four quarters, I tuned in from home before my family’s post-Thanksgiving Thanksgiving celebration. And as the clock wound down closer to the inevitable, I — like many St. Francis fans — felt the pit in my stomach widen and deepen and the pang in chest sharpen and burn.
But I won’t let that feeling or that loss overshadow the magnificent 2022 season this St. Francis team put together over a 14-game stretch. These Gladiators were dominance personified and somehow more impressive each and every week. Just when you thought they couldn’t be better, they showed they could.
Despite the loss Saturday and despite what anyone else might say, every young man on that field wearing blue and gold is better today than when they stepped on that field.
They are winners. They are champions. And a three-point loss won’t tell me any different.
I know that bus ride home is going to feel empty without the Division 7 state championship trophy in tow. I know the quiet moments are when the pain of defeat can sneak in and hurt the most. I know there are a lot of sad people, right now.
But I can’t help and look to the wisdom of my favorite fictional coach, Ted Lasso. So I’ll let him say it better than I can.
”Y’all played a heckuva game out there. Y’all may not have won, but y’all definitely succeeded. ... Now look, this is a sad moment right here. For all of us. And there ain’t nothing I can say that can take that away. But please, do me this favor, will ya? Lift your heads up and look around this locker room. Look at everybody else in here. And I want you to be grateful that you’re going through this sad moment with all these other folks. Because I promise you, there is something out there worse than being sad — and that is being alone and being sad. Ain’t nobody in this room alone.”
And nobody on that St. Francis team is alone. No player, no coach, no fan.
My heart breaks for every one of those players. I so wanted St. Francis to win, but I know no one wanted to win more than those young men who laced up their cleats, put on their jerseys, strapped up their helmets and called themselves Gladiators for 14 games.
What may hurt the most is how firmly within their grasp that championship was. So close to being champions, instead having to settle for being state runner-up.
But what I saw on that field from the Gladiators was nothing short of spectacular. It’s something about high school football when you watch the really good teams and see that every player really does leave it all on the field. It’s not just the talk you hear from the pros. It’s legitimate.
I watched those St. Francis players do the little things, make every extra effort and never give up on a single play. That is what makes them winners. Not the final score.
Every player on that St. Francis team did their job Saturday and the 13 weeks before. And they did it really well, no matter the situation and no matter what happened the play before. Oh, Lumen Christi picked up a first down? Here’s a sack and a loss of 20. Oh, Lumen Christi recovered a fumble? Here’s an interception on the very next play.
The Gladiators never faltered or wavered in their confidence. Even in those final minutes and seconds when any hopes of a victory were dashed.
For a team that was used to blowing teams out and putting up sometimes 35 points in the first quarter, the Gladiators took their time and played the game in front of them without worrying about the games they played before. Because they knew there was no game after — win or lose.
As I watched St. Francis play, I wrote down the words that I felt best encapsulated that team this season.
Clean. Disciplined. Under control and in control. Powerful. Intelligently aggressive. Confident. Intense but loose. Disruptive. Students of the game. Playmakers. Champions.
Champions.
And while the record books might not reflect how I see this team, I hope that is how every player and every coach and every fan sees the 2022 Gladiators. Because that’s what they are, and nothing will convince me otherwise.
