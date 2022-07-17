When I sat down with James Cook — our grizzled and veteran senior sports reporter — to map out the Record-Eagle selections for our spring sports Players of the Year, we both just kind of looked at each other when we got to track and field.
“I mean, it’s gotta be Flynn and Jones again, right?” I recall saying to good ol’ Jimmy James Cook as we sat in the podcast studio for The Get Around.
“Yeah,” he replied with semi-amazement in his voice, knowing that both Traverse City Central’s Julia Flynn and Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones had already won the award several times.
Four times each, to be exact.
Flynn previously won three of four Runner of the Year awards in cross country — only missing out as a sophomore — and she now has two Runner of the Year honors in track and field after earning the distinction as a junior.
Jones is a perfect five for five as the Runner of the Year. He was the boys cross country winner in the fall seasons of 2019, 2020 and 2021. He won the boys track and field honor in 2021 and now in 2022, and it is quite possible he would have taken it home in 2020 had the COVID-19 pandemic not forced the cancelation of the entire spring sports season across the whole of Michigan.
The likelihood that Jones finishes his prep career with seven Runner of the Year awards from the Record-Eagle is quite high as he goes into his senior season. When asked what else he has left to accomplish, now that he’s committed to run at Wake Forest University, Jones said he hopes to etch his name in the top spot of the Michigan High School Athletic Association record books. If he accomplishes that and sets statewide records, we’d be hard-pressed not to hand over six and seven to the elite Huskie runner.
Now, this isn’t to say that there have not been other contenders for these honors and that they weren’t taken into strong consideration.
Just take a look at the long list of stellar athletes that made the Dream Teams for both the boys and girls track and field teams.
On the boys side, you’ve got Manton’s Noah Morrow — who actually beat Jones at the state finals to win the 3200 championship — and TC Central’s Luke Venhuizen along with Traverse West’s Remy Schulz, Traverse City St. Francis’ Brenden Endres and Joey Andrews, Lake City’s Gavin Bisballe and so many others.
On the girls side, the list of challengers to the Runner of the Year crown included the likes of Frankfort’s Tara Townsend, Buckley’s Aiden Harrand, Benzie Central’s Gloria Stepanovich, West’s Arianna Stallworth, Central’s Addison Swanson, Grayling’s Rylan Finstrom and many more to name.
Northern Michigan should be mighty proud of their track and field athletes, because — based on the amount of time I spent putting together both the boys and girls All-Region teams — there were dozens upon dozens who showed up and showed out this spring season.
But what Jones and Flynn accomplished simply cannot be denied.
Sure, would it be nice to spread the wealth? Yeah. But should it really be held against either Jones or Flynn that they won this award before? Absolutely not.
The best of the best deserve to be recognized, and both the junior Huskie and the Trojan senior proved they were exactly that.
