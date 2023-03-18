The smile on Ruby Hogan's face as she stood at the free-throw line with 4.6 seconds left said everything.
The senior Glen Lake Laker tried to hide the beaming smile of a soon-to-be state champion behind her fingers, but there was just no stopping it from coming through. Just like there was no stopping the Lakers on their road to a Division 4 title, the program's first state crown since the 1978 Glen Lake Crew won a Class D championship 45 years ago.
As her teammates readied for celebration mode on the sideline and the tears of happiness started welling up in the eyes of the players, the coaches, the proud parents in the stands and the throng of Laker fans that made the trip to East Lansing, Hogan calmed herself. She steadied her breathing and knocked down two from the charity stripe to put a championship cherry on top of the Lakers' Saturday sundae to secure a 60-43 victory over Baraga.
The win was Glen Lake's 26th of the season and Jason Bradford's 282nd as head coach of the Lakers. Without a doubt, it was the most important win and the one that finally sent the Lakers from perennial contenders to everlasting state champions and secured Bradford's legacy as one of the greatest northern Michigan coaches of the 21st century.
After years of inching closer and closer to the promised land, the Lakers finally arrived there Saturday and hoisted a trophy above their heads at center court of Michigan State University's Breslin Center — cementing this 2023 crew as one of the best in all of Michigan.
And although the pure joy of that moment was evident, the true meaning of what they accomplished might take a while to really sink in.
What the Lakers did Saturday was not simply the product of playing 32 minutes against Baraga. Nor was it just the 32 minutes in the state semifinal against Adrian Lenawee Christian or the quarterfinal against St. Charles or the 25 games that came before that. No, this was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and sacrifice, of skinned knees and twisted ankles and sore legs, of seemingly endless drills and long practices and extra time in the gym.
State champions don't happen by accident. And Glen Lake's state championship certainly was no accident.
These Lakers earned it. They went to work every day. They went to work every practice. They went to work every game. They earned that state title.
And let us not forget that this win was that of the comeback variety. The Lakers had that early 4-0 lead, but they soon found themselves down by double digits. Yet they didn't panic. They didn't get upset. They didn't blame one another or let their frustrations get the better of them.
They played like champions.
Calm. Cool. Collected.
Together. As one.
As they got back into the game, it was clear that it was only a matter of time before they took back the lead. And when they finally did take it back, it was even clearer that they would never let that lead go.
Every compliment and word of adulation is well-deserved and then some for this Laker squad. What they did was remarkable and now means they will be champions forever.
Maddie Bradford was no doubt the MVP of Saturday's championship win with Hogan a close second. The senior duo that has led the Lakers this entire season combined to score 47 of the Lakers' 60 points with Bradford notching 28 and Hogan tallying 19.
This championship isn't won without those two, but it also isn't won without the contributions of every single player on that Glen Lake roster. It isn't won without Gemma Lerchen and Jessie Pugh and Eleanor Valkner and Olivia Mikowski and Elodia Peplinski and Hailey Anderson and Paige Steffke and Tila Shimek and Emily Alaimo and Ava Raymond and Peyton Brown.
So congratulations to every one of those 13 players and to all of the coaches and the fans.
Congratulations, Glen Lake. You earned it. You deserve it.
