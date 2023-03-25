So much of what I wrote in late November can be written again here in late March. Another championship game for St. Francis. Unfortunately, another loss.
But as I said after the Gladiators suffered heartbreak at Ford Field in a 15-12 loss, every single player on that St. Francis roster that suffered heartbreak in Saturday's 64-50 loss at the Breslin Center is a champion in my book.
Now, when it comes to consolation prizes, I will readily admit that being a champion in the figurative book of a northern Michigan sports editor is about as underwhelming and disappointing as it gets after getting to the promised land and leaving with a runner-up trophy instead of a much-deserved state title. I know that, and I'm sorry.
I'm really sorry.
I so wanted the Glads to win. Instead, Flint Beecher — for the third time in a row — trampled the championship hopes of St. Francis in East Lansing, previously doing so in the title bout in 2012 and the state semifinals in 2006.
What I saw Saturday from that team representing Traverse City and all of northern Michigan was fight and grit and heart and determination and fearlessness. No one on that team was giving in or giving up. They knew they had the talent to win, and they proved that. I don't care what the scoreboard said at the end of those 32 minutes.
Sitting back and watching the game as a fan, I was worried when the Bucs jumped out to an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter. It did not look good.
But, man oh man, did the Glads have me screamin' and hollerin' and clapping my hands so loud that I scared my dogs as St. Francis made that incredible comeback in the first quarter.
St. Francis easily could have buckled under that pressure and the weight of being down nearly double digits in the blink of an eye. So easily. The Gladiators could have laid down and watched as Flint Beecher blew their doors off and ran them out of the gym en route to a wire-to-wire victory. But they didn't. That's not who this St. Francis team is. They won't lay down for anyone.
And every St. Francis player on that floor proved it.
Wyatt Nausadis draining that triple from the Spartan logo at the first-quarter buzzer to put the Glads up 17-15 is the type of big-moment shot that is meant for March basketball. If Division 1 college coaches aren't knocking on that young man's door with their hat in one hand and a scholarship offer in the other, they need a CAT scan or an MRI or some meds to get their brain functioning correctly.
John Hagelstein staying steady on the boards and stellar on defense while bouncing back with a great offensive effort. Joey Donahue putting the "us" in "hustle" and going all out for his squad. Drew Breimayer and Henry Reineck playing their parts and making big contributions when the Gladiators needed it.
All of that plus Nausadis being the top-of-the-line, do-it-all player he's been for the last two years should have been all that was needed to win. But it just wasn't. Certainly not for a lack of trying. They tried. They played their hearts out, and they should be proud.
I know the heads of those players and the rest of the roster and coaches will be hanging low after this loss. But I hope they pick them up soon and hold them high. Because they lived up to their school's mascot moniker.
They were Gladiators. They were St. Francis. They were Traverse City.
