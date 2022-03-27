In a matter of 48 hours, I found myself in the Soo and at the Breslin Center.
Each one is about a three-hour drive from my place in Traverse City. But from one to the other, it’s a touch over four hours on a straight shot north or south.
High school boys basketball brought me to both. Obviously, it was my job that determined my destination last Tuesday and Thursday, but I wouldn’t say I minded all of that time staring through a windshield to go watch some stellar play on the court.
When I watched the Grayling Vikings in that quarterfinal game at Sault Area High School — despite the unfortunate outcome — I knew each and every one of those boys wanted to put on their jersey and lace up their sneakers one more time to set foot on the home court of the Michigan State Spartans two days later.
Sure, they didn’t win and they didn’t get that chance, but no part of me can say they didn’t do everything they could to earn that opportunity and privilege. Hearts and souls were put to the test, and they each passed with flying colors — no matter what that scoreboard said at the end of 32 minutes.
The same can be, should be and will be said about the Eagles of Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
If I wasn’t there to witness it with my own eyes, I don’t think I would be able to appreciate the effort, pure will and determination those boys displayed on the biggest stage and under the brightest lights in Michigan high school basketball.
I’m not sure what’s in the water in Lake Leelanau, but bottle that stuff up and start selling it by the gallon.
To fight back from down 17 points in the third quarter of a state semifinal game in which one elite team was battling another elite team ... what can be uttered other than “Wow”?
Yeah, they lost. Yeah, it hurts. But the regret of not trying would make the sting of that defeat even sharper and last even longer.
Back in the makeshift press room of the Breslin after the game, I heard other reporters talking about the game and how they had already started writing their articles at halftime — giving the win the Ewen-Trout Creek. The talk between them was more about what a spectacular comeback effort the Eagles made and less about the Panthers’ win.
I’m sure everyone but the people in the Lake Leelanau locker room and those blue-and-white-clad fans in the stands was writing off the Eagles when they were down 15 at halftime and 17 with two minutes left in the third quarter. But they weren’t.
I am more than willing to admit that I’ve done the same as those reporters. Honestly, it’s the responsible and efficient thing to do. Having to turn quick stories and hit deadlines, you do what you need to get ahead and save some time.
I often write the ledes and chunks of my stories before the games even get underway — one for if the team I’m covering wins and the other if they lose.
But I didn’t for the Vikings or the Eagles. I wanted to go into those games with a blank slate on my screen and no preconceived notions of what could happen.
I thought I’d just watch and take in the action in front of me. And I’m glad I did that.
I left both games writing about losses, but those kids on both of those teams never packed it in. So why would I?
If you’re a high school basketball coach, you yearn for players like Shawn Bramer, Dylan Barnowski and August Schaub or Dylan Cragg, Caleb Caul and Ethan Kucharek — and every other one of those players on St. Mary and Grayling.
If you’re a sportswriter covering high school basketball, you count your lucky stars when you get the chance to watch players of that caliber and character.
Believe me, I counted those stars plenty of times on the drives back from the Soo and the Breslin.
