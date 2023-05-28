‘Anything else you’d like to say?”
It’s the question I like to throw out at the end of interviews just to give the person I’m talking to a chance to address something I didn’t ask about. Nine out of 10 times, the response is, “No, I think I’m good.” The other 10 percent is usually just them expressing gratitude to the people who helped them get where they are.
Never before had the answer given me goosebumps. Not until Saturday when I was talking to Zach Ripley.
Ripley, the 34-year-old from Rockford, had just come off the second of his back-to-back Bayshore Marathon championships. The veteran distance runner had also just run his fastest time in a marathon and, in the process, qualified for the United States of America Olympic Team Trials that will be held in February.
I spoke with Ripley last year after his win, too. This time around, thanks to our familiarity with each other, the interview was a little bit more of a conversation. And when I asked him after our own back and forth if he had anything else he wanted to add, Ripley took the opportunity to take in the gravity of the moment and appreciate where he was.
Ripley paused, looked around and saw the crowded grounds of Traverse City Central High School with thousands of people made up of a mix of runners and volunteers and spectators.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time, and the thing that is most incredible — and you just look around and see it — everybody is out here doing this thing, and the nature of community that is around running versus any other sport and activity is a special thing,” he said.
When he said that, it gave me goosebumps. When I listened back to the recording of our interview, it gave me goosebumps. And when I just typed it out and read it, again it gave me goosebumps.
“We love this,” Ripley continued. “There are days when we’re not healthy and we’re not the ones running, but we love this. When we can come out and be a part of it and talk to the people and enjoy the great performances, it’s just awesome.”
Although the Bayshore has been going on for four-plus decades now, the enormity of the annual event seems to grow with each passing year. So it seemed only right while I was there and hearing what Ripley said that I should take a moment, step back and breathe in the magnitude of what the Bayshore and the sport of running can bring together.
It is a community brought together by the singular and common love of the same thing. People of all walks of life and runners/joggers/walkers of all capabilities going down the same roads, giving support and encouragement, sharing stories and smiles — and a cup of Moomer’s ice cream if they were so inclined.
Even as the runners crossed the finish line to cap their 10K or half-marathon or the full 26.2 miles, many hung around on the grass outside the Trojans’ track and field complex. Strangers became friends, and the family that stretches far and wide in the running world only stretched farther and grew even wider.
It was truly a sight to behold, and it served as a well-timed reminder that something as simple as running can be a bridge that closes the seemingly evergrowing divide between so, so many of us. For a day, the differences that cause so much conflict and confrontation were erased, or maybe at least forgotten.
That might seem like a bit of an over-exaggeration, but it proved that there is so much more that connects us even when it seems the entire world is telling us the opposite.
Now, there are no doubt things that separate us. Saying differently would be naive, but I have to believe that common ground exists in the world of common sense. At least that is what I hope.
Be it running or jogging or walking — or eating Moomer’s ice cream — there are things that bring us together. And that connection is something we need and deserve in our lives.
And I know those connections will live beyond Saturday and the Bayshore Marathon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.