I was a little late to the game in 2021 when I made my return to the sports desk at the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Late, but not too late to cover some mighty fine teams and some mega-talented student-athletes during the fall sports season.
I — as well as senior sports writer James Cook and our new reporter Jordan Puente — expect to do the same this year as well, and there is plenty of potential for that to be the case. And just I have at the beginning of every new school year I’ve been on the sports beat, I’m greatly looking forward to what I’ll get the chance to see when I head out to cover anything and everything from football and volleyball to girls golf, boys tennis, boys soccer, cross country and swimming.
I didn’t get the chance to see 2021 football state runner-up Traverse City Central on the gridiron until Week Eight when they decimated Birmingham Brother Rice 56-13. But watching that team that Friday night, I could sense something special about what they had on those sidelines.
The same goes for Suttons Bay.
I didn’t see the Norsemen play until their state semifinal against Rudyard, during which they pulled off a flawless hook-and-ladder play to tie the game and then later win in walkoff fashion in overtime.
I watched Emma Mirabelli absolutely and violently destroy volleyballs for Traverse City Christian. And I made the mistake of trying to deflect one of those as it came rocketing toward me. Something my left wrist definitely did not appreciate.
So the question is, what will I witness this season? What teams will show out and show off? Who will impress? What body part will I injure while holding a notebook and a pen?
I’m certainly not going to be surprised if I am making another drive over the Mackinac Bridge in the early morning hours of late November to cover — once again — Suttons Bay playing in the state championship game at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome.
Nor will I be surprised if I welcome two more Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis players into the Get Around podcast studio with another state championship trophy in hand.
There is even a pretty good chance that one of the 39 volleyball teams that the Record-Eagle covers gives me the opportunity to travel to Battle Creek for the first time and cover the state finals.
While we’ve had plenty of teams make it downstate in my almost six-year stopover in Traverse City, it has been the other sports reporters that made the trek to cover our student-athletes under the bright lights of Kellogg Arena.
As I enter my seventh year with the Record-Eagle and my second year as sports editor, I know full well that there is plenty more that our northern Michigan teams have to accomplish, more for my eyes to see, my ears to hear, and my fingers to write.
And I look forward to every moment of it.
What I know for sure is that myself and my colleagues here on Front Street in beautiful downtown Traverse City will do our best to provide the best coverage to the 40-plus schools that fall under our umbrella. Although it might not be perfect at all times and we might not get to all of the games we want or our loyal readers want, it will always be put forth with 100 percent of what this three-man team has that day.
So from our team to you and yours, let’s get the 2022 fall sports season started the right way and experience together everything that happens next.
