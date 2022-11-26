BUCKLEY — Aiden Harrand felt her junior cross country season went "pretty smoothly."
Wel, all roads are usually pretty smooth when you nary hit a bump along the way, especially when the road ends with a state championship as it did for the Buckley Bear. Harrand finished her 2022 campaign with 11 wins in 12 races, taking the Division 4 individual state title at Michigan International Speedway with a final time of 19:05.89 on a cold, windy and rainy autumn day.
Now, she can add one more accolade to her already sparkling résumé as she has been named the 2022 Record-Eagle Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"It was pretty amazing," Harrand said of her junior season. "It was actually just really nice, if that makes any sense. I felt really strong and had really good coaching to back it up along with my team following me. It all tied into a pretty, little bow."
Although Harrand did not set a personal-record time in 2022, she didn't necessarily have to. Across her 11 victories, Harrand had an average margin of victory of 34.5 seconds. She won the D4 finals by nearly 15 seconds after winning the regional by 49 seconds. She also took home the gold at the Michigan Class D Cross Country State Championship by 63 seconds.
"Going into this year, I knew I was going to be a little bit on my own when it came to the competition I was going to be facing," Harrand said. "But overall, by the end of it, I was OK with that. Yeah, it didn't benefit me time-wise, but it helped my team a lot."
And for Harrand, her team comes first because 2022 was the first time in her three years at Buckley that the small-town rural school had a girls cross country program after not having an official girls team in more than two decades.
Harrand said having fellow runners around her was a "different experience."
"I felt a lot more motivated to do well because I wasn't running just for myself anymore," she said. "I wasn't running for a time or to please the people around me. I was running to benefit my team and to help us perform better and place higher at meets. I wanted to help push them to be better athletes, too."
That mentality is no surprise to Buckley girls cross country head coach, Jolie King.
"Every coach needs an Aiden Harrand," King said. "What she brings to the table, it's contagious. Buckley cross country is going to be crazy good over the next several years because her behavior and her work ethic are just contagious."
King said Harrand is a "coach's dream" who listens, buys into the plan and executes.
"She just makes your job easy," King said. "'Hey Aiden, I think you should run six miles today.' 'OK, coach. I'll go do it. Anything else?' She wants to be the best she can be, and she'll do the work to get there."
Harrand certainly did the work to get to a state-championship level and win the individual title. The junior said winning was a huge relief after taking fifth in the finals as a freshman and then runner-up last season.
Winning took away all of the built-up pressure that accumulated over those first two seasons.
"I have wanted this since I knew I could win it my freshman year and didn't have the opportunity to," Harrand said. "It lit something inside of me that made me go, 'This is now my goal.' It has been my biggest goal in life, and I was so happy to finally succeed in that."
With her individual accomplishment already in tow, Harrand is now turning her attention to getting the Bears on the podium next season with a top-three finish at the state finals. If another individual crown comes along with it, Harrand would certainly be fine with that. She's also hoping to break the 18-minute mark and run her best time in the 17:30s.
That will take discipline and a great deal of effort. Both things that Harrand has in spades.
"Next year, I know I have to push myself harder and farther," Harrand said. "And I know I will."
DREAM TEAM
Aiden Harrand — Buckley, Jr. (Runner of the Year)
After a fifth-place finish as a freshman and a runner-up effort as a sophomore, Harrand finally broke through and won her first Division 4 individual state championship in her penultimate cross country season. The junior won 11 of her 12 races, including at the Pete Moss Invite, all three Northwest Conference jamborees, the D4 regional, the Michigan Class D Cross-Country State Championships and both the BLUEJAY and Portage Invites, which are two of the biggest regular-season meets in the state.
Betsy Skendzel — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Skendzel finished in the top 10 in each of her 11 races in 2022, and seven of those were in the top five. She picked up a win and set her personal-record time of 18:07.5 at the Division 3 regional. She also picked up silvers at the Lake Michigan Conference and the Northern Michigan XC championships. Skendzel capped her sophomore season with a seventh-place finish at the Division 3 state finals to help the Gladiators win the team title.
Sophia Rhein — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
The senior Gladiator put together an incredible final season as she helped lead St. Francis to a Division 3 state championship, the program's first since 2016. Rhein collected three wins on the year, including at the Lake Michigan and Northern Michigan XC championships as well as the Red Devil Invitational. She placed second at the D3 regional with a personal-best time of 18:31.6 and placed 26th at the state finals.
Grace Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
The multi-sport athlete put together a Dream Team season in cross country while picking up Golfer of the Year honors as well. The sophomore finished just outside of the top 30 at the Division 3 state finals, taking 33rd to help the Gladiators win the team state title. She finished sixth at the regional with a personal-record time of 19:29.2 and sixth at the Northern Michigan XC Championships.
Alexis Ball — Traverse City Central, Jr.
One of the top Division 1 runners in the region, Ball was consistent throughout her 2022 campaign and was integral to the success of the Trojans. Ball took third at the Northern Michigan XC championships and the Oiler Invite while taking fourth at the Big North Conference championships. The junior finished ninth at the D1 regional with a season-best time of 18:54.1 and 40th at the state finals.
Abby Veit — Traverse City West, Fr.
Veit was a top-of-the-line competitor as a freshman for the Titans, picking up wins at the Petoskey Kiwanis XC Invitational and the Northern Michigan XC championships while also taking third at the Big North Conference championships. She set her personal record at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite with an 18:46.7 and placed eighth at the Division 1 regional to qualify for the state finals where she finished 61st.
Bailey Wenzlick — Traverse City West, Fr.
The other half of the Titans' freshman-freshman combo with Abby Veit, Wenzlick had a stellar debut season and is the sign of a bright future for the TC West program. She finished fourth at the Petoskey Kiwanis XC Invitational, sixth at the Big North Conference championships, seventh at the Northern Michigan XC championships and 12th at the Division 1 regional where she ran a season-best time of 18:58.5 to qualify for state.
Petra Foote — Grand Traverse Academy, Sr.
The senior Mustang collected a top-10 finish in every one of her dozen races, including wins at the Mancelona Invite and the Hail Mary Run. She placed second at the Buckley Invitational, Evart Wildcat Invite, the Chris Grabowski Memorial and in the Division 4 regional, where she set her personal record with a time of 19:00.6. She then finished eighth at the D4 state championship finals.
Ava Maginity — Boyne City, Sr.
Maginity was an early contender for Runner of the Year after coming out of the gate with five wins in her first six races, including at the Red Devil Invite, Mud Run, Petoskey Kiwanis XC Invite, Mackinaw Club Invite and Harbor Springs Invite. She took fourth at both the Lake Michigan Conference championships and the Division 3 regional. She capped her senior season with an 11th-place finish at the state finals and then set her season best at the MITCA Michigan Meet of Champions with an 18:40.9.
Mylie Kelly — Benzie Central, Jr.
A clear contender for Runner of the Year as a junior and one who will certainly be in the conversation for the award in her final season next year, Kelly finished in the top eight of every race. Although her only win was at the Late Season Warrior Invitational, she picked up silvers at all three Northwest Conference jamborees. She was also third at the Division 3 regional and then took eighth at the state championship finals with an 18:57.3. She will no doubt be one of the favorites for a state title in 2023.
Allie Nowak — Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.
Nowak was a huge factor as the Cardinals won the program's first team state championship at the Division 4 finals. She came on strong in the final month as she picked up wins at the Ski Valley Conference championships and the D4 regional, where she ran a personal-best time of 18:47.1. She also finished fifth at the Northern Michigan XC championships and third at the Portage Invite. She closed out her sophomore season with a third-place finish at the state finals, running a 19:20.8.
Yolanda Gascho — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Fr.
The first-year Cardinal was part of Joburg's first girls cross country state championship in program history, running a 20:04.2 and finishing seventh at the Division 4 finals. The week before, Gascho took second at the D4 regional and set a personal record with a time of 19:31.6. She was also runner-up at the Ski Valley Conference championships and took fourth at the Northern Michigan XC championships. The next three years look quite promising for this young runner.
CamBrie Corey — Petoskey, Jr.
Corey continued her impressive high school career with another strong campaign as a junior, continuing past the Division 2 state championship finals at the MITCA Michigan Meet of Champions where she ran a personal-record time of 18:25.5. Corey took first at the Big North Conference championships and then followed that up with a second-place finish at the D2 regional and earned all-state honors at the D2 finals with a 22nd-place finish.
Katie Berkshire — Gaylord, Fr.
Berkshire is one of five freshmen to make the 2022 Dream Team, which is quite encouraging for the already accomplished cross country programs in northern Michigan. Berkshire picked up nine top-five finishes, including runners-up at the Mancelona Invite and the Big North Conference championships. She took fourth at the Northern Michigan XC championships and then grabbed third at the Division 2 regional to qualify for the state finals, where she finished 47th.
Brynne Schulte — Elk Rapids, Fr.
Schulte will no doubt be in the proverbial running for Runner of the Year over her next three years. The freshman Elk finished in the top seven 12 times — and 10 of those were in the top three. She picked up wins at the Mud Run, Kalkaska Invite, Elk Rapids Tri and Mancelona Invite. She finished her inaugural prep season with three straight third places at the Lake Michigan Conference championships, Northern Michigan XC championships, and the Division 3 regional before earning all-state honors with a 27th-place finish at the D3 finals.
Ella Knudsen — Leland, So.
Although she picked up just one win on the season, Knudsen was consistently the top runner for the Comets during her sophomore season. She tallied 10 finishes in the top four, including third at all three Northwest Conference jamborees and second at the Mancelona Invite and the Hail Mary Run. She took fourth at the Michigan Class D Cross Country State Championship and followed that up with a personal-best time of 19:34.9 at the Division 4 regional, good for third place. She capped her season with a 15th-place finish at the D4 state finals, earning all-state honors.
Miriam Murrell — Gaylord St. Mary, Jr.
The junior Snowbird had a wonderful season on the course, picking up seven top-10 finishes that included second at the Inland Lakes Invite and third at both the Mackinaw Club Invite and the Ski Valley Conference championships. She ran to an eighth-place finish at the Division 4 regional meet and then earned all-state accolades at the state championship finals with a 28th-place effort.
